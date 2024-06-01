Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

You cannot shame the shameless.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

The Supreme Court is corrupt. Democrats must win in November and force court reform.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The lights are all blinking red.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Let’s finish the job.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

People are weird.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Bright, Sunshiny Day

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Bright, Sunshiny Day

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Respect to our own DougJ!


(Where former theatre critic Frank Bruni frets about Trump’s ahmazing command of The Optics… )

Warning — earworm!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • billcoop4
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • geg6
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • Scout211
  • Spanky
  • TBone
  • Uncle Jeffy
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    2. 2.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Heather Cox Richardson notes:

      MAGA senators were even more strident. Republican senator Mike Lee of Utah melted down on X last night over the verdict, and today he led nine other Republican senators in a revolt against the federal government. Lee, J. D. Vance of Ohio, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Rick Scott of Florida, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Marco Rubio of Florida, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin issued a public letter saying they would no longer pass legislation, fund the government, or vote to confirm the administration’s appointees because, they said, “[t]he White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways. As a Senate Republican conference,” they said, although there were only 10 of them, “we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart.”

      It would be great if Schumer gracefully accepted their resignations, had all the shit in their federal offices tossed out in the street, changed the locks, stopped paychecks and any other compensation (including healthcare and pensions), blocked passwords, and took away all other access and perks normally accorded Senators. If there’s any actual overreach, well, those newly-minted private citizens can seek redress through their representatives and the courts…just like the rest of us.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: Ha! Good point.

      But if they’re going to lob a slow pitch right over the plate, may as well take your swing.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      p.a.

      … Republican senator Mike Lee of Utah melted down on X last night over the verdict, and today he led nine other Republican senators in a revolt against the federal government. Lee, J. D. Vance of Ohio, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Rick Scott of Florida, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Marco Rubio of Florida, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin issued a public letter…

       

       

      The MENSA Caucus 😂

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      One of the first polls conducted since a New York Jury found Donald Trump guilty of falsifying business records find that a significant minority of Republicans and Independents want him to drop out and a majority of registered voters approve of the jury’s decision.
      Why it matters: The Morning Consult poll conducted on Friday offers some of the first clues about how voters are reacting to the unprecedented situation.
      By the numbers: 54% of registered voters “strongly” or “somewhat” approve of the guilty verdict compared to 34% who “strongly or “somewhat” disapprove.
      49% of Independents and 15% of Republicans said Trump should end his campaign because of the conviction.
      The polls found the race effectively tied nationally in a 1-on-1 with Biden at 45% and Trump at 44%.

      45/44 doesn’t tell you anything though – they probably both start with that.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      From Axios so it’s a bit shouty, but (I think) good news from the Biden-Harris campaign.

      Biden goes all-in on calling Trump a “convicted felon”
      Throughout the day Friday, Biden advisers and Democratic strategists on congressional campaigns said they wanted to know more about how Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts is playing with voters before launching a full-throated attack strategy.

      But by the evening, Biden’s campaign apparently had made the call. It sent out a press release  clearly designed to get under Trump’s skin, listing “34 Lowlights from Convicted Felon Donald Trump’s” speech.

      Maybe they saw this Opinion poll.

      WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) – Ten percent of Republican registered voters say they are less likely to vote for Donald Trump following his felony conviction for falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Friday.

      The two-day poll, conducted in the hours after the Republican presidential candidate’s conviction by a Manhattan jury on Thursday, also found that 56% of Republican registered voters said the case would have no effect on their vote and 35% said they were more likely to support Trump, who has claimed the charges against him are politically motivated and has vowed to appeal.

      Keep hitting the “convicted felon” with his 34 crimes in your campaign, Biden-Harris.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Remember when Democrats said that a little thing like rape should disqualify Kavanaugh from the highest judicial post in the land?  Republicans freaked the fuck out.  They foamed at the mouth with anger.

      That they should never, ever face any consequences is their holiest moral principle.  Just like only they can legitimately rule, the Law’s only legitimate use is to hurt their enemies.

      Guilt is irrelevant.  The righteous cannot be guilty no matter what they do.  Trump being convicted strikes at the core of their twisted beliefs, and yeah, they are enraged.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jackie

      Dark Brandon is ready to rumble!🕶

      “After a day of holding its fire, the Biden campaign late Friday blasted Donald Trump as a ‘convicted felon’ — an indication the president’s team has decided to seize upon Trump’s conviction to question his fitness for the White House,” Axios reports.

      “The broadside from Biden’s campaign — in a press release chiding Trump for his ‘unhinged’ rant earlier in the day — put President Biden in the same camp as many Democrats who are now mocking the ex-president.”

      “It also marked a departure from Biden’s approach in remarks at the White House hours earlier, when he danced around the ‘convicted felon’ label while criticizing Trump’s attack on the U.S. justice system.”

      From the Axios story:

       Throughout the day Friday, Biden advisers and Democratic strategists on congressional campaigns said they wanted to know more about how Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts is playing with voters before launching a full-throated attack strategy.

      But by the evening, Biden’s campaign apparently had made the call. It sent out a press release clearly designed to get under Trump’s skin, listing “34 Lowlights from Convicted Felon Donald Trump’s” speech.

      The linked press release is a twitter. Fun reading!🕶😂

      ETA Scout211 beat me!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      The righteous cannot be guilty no matter what they do.

       
      Technically, they can hold themselves accountable for harming those in the in-group.

      But accountability at the hands of their lessers is verboten.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      (Where former theatre critic Frank Bruni frets about Trump’s ahmazing command of The Optics… sucks Dump’s fat, orange, traitorous, Kremlin-humping, fascist ass while having his head up his own ass)

      Some corrections are needed.

      Corrected. :)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      @Another Scott:

      Agree.I don’t think anyone can predict. I always believed Biden would firm up the D vote in the last months which would by itself will close any gap with Trump but if this tilts independents that’s great.

      The NYTimes has another hedging article by their Nate today too. They called the race too soon :)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Lee, J. D. Vance of Ohio, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Rick Scott of Florida, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Marco Rubio of Florida, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin issued a public letter saying they would no longer pass legislation, fund the government, or vote to confirm the administration’s appointees

      So, let’s see, we have Rand Paul’s sidekick who reflexively votes against everything anyway, we have the Senator from kinda-sorta-Alabama who held up hundreds of military promotions because he wanted to throw a stupid-even-for-him hissy fit, and also reflexively votes against everything. The Senator from Missouri best known for giving a thumbs-up to the Jan 6 rioters. Batboy. The Senator best known for drinking from a bottle of water. Ron Johnson.

      I am ….not impressed. Nor will it matter; as already noted, this crew is an automatic no vote on pretty much everything already.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      On the bright side, the media may get that dramatic nominating convention they wanted, with factions arguing whether the front-runner should step aside. It will just be in Milwaukee, not Chicago.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ken:

      On the bright side, the media may get that dramatic nominating convention they wanted, with factions arguing whether the front-runner should step aside. It will just be in Milwaukee, not Chicago. 

      😃 Don’t threaten me with a good time!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jackie

      The Fixer and the Porn Star were right all along!

      “The jury that found former president Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony charges delivered not only a historic verdict, but an unusual form of validation for two historically offbeat and divisive witnesses: Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels,” the Washington Post reports.

      “Fixer and adult-film actress, the pair made up the unlikely axis of the first-ever criminal case against an American president, bearing the uneasy hopes of Trump’s critics and the tireless mockery of his supporters. As they parlayed their roles in the hush money saga into popular books and repeated news media appearances, they were ridiculed, threatened, doubted, dragged in and out of courtrooms and, in Cohen’s case, locked up in prison.”

      “On Thursday, the criminal justice system appeared to affirm that the most important parts of their stories had been true all along.”

      Gift link: https://wapo.st/3x0Pm5I

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: The Senator from Missouri

      Virginia, though he may own property in Missouri. Tuberville is also a carpetbagger, though at least from an adjacent state. Eric Hovde, the Republican challenger for Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin, lives in California.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      My Senators will receive a sternly worded email from me. That’ll teach ’em.

      Heh heh, yeah, knowing your two Senators, it’ll teach em…something.

      The descent of Misery into abject right-wing crackpottery over the years has been a sight to behold.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      zhena gogolia

      @geg6: This is always their response — “If you read the article, it’s really XYZ.” PEOPLE DON’T READ THE ARTICLE, THEY READ THE HEADLINE

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TBone

      As far as the election is concerned, I’m not rilly giving much weight to what is said by who until October.  Gotta keep my powder dry all through the Summer of Outrageous Flaming Clown Antics.  There will be important news that eclipses anything trivial.  That said, the winner of my flaming clown competition during the most recent criminal trial was Dumb Son We’ll Win Cuz We’re White.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.