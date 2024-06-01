While hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House to celebrate their 2024 Super Bowl championship, U.S. President Biden wears the team's football helmet. pic.twitter.com/tiuTgXPCWN
— AP NFL (@AP_NFL) May 31, 2024
The power of this photo! ?? pic.twitter.com/OKoo6r2N9o
— best of kamala harris (@archivekamala) May 31, 2024
Yesterday, cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy took an oath – not to a person or to a political party, but to the Constitution.
In a world of continuous change, this oath remains constant. pic.twitter.com/NgR67eSGQh
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 31, 2024
Gotta love Pete! ??
Happy Pride Month from the White House! ?? pic.twitter.com/h61oC67XZJ
— Jeras Ikehorn (@JerasIkehorn) June 1, 2024
LGBTQ+ Pride Month is starting to show its colors around the world. What to know https://t.co/4y7DIWzKhv
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2024
Respect to our own DougJ!
hit dog (in beltway media groupchat): "guys i'm hollerin rn" https://t.co/HttFhs0kg4
— Houthi and the Blowfish (@canderaid) May 31, 2024
— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) May 30, 2024
(Where former theatre critic Frank Bruni frets about Trump’s ahmazing command of The Optics… )
It's literally an NYT headline https://t.co/qsRHV2Onon
— schmook (@schmook) May 31, 2024
Warning — earworm!
It took 12 Angry Men and Women on the staff of @FallonTonight to make this horrible video. And now even my friend Jim is saying “Replace Trump.” Ridiculous!
THIS VIDEO IS THE REAL CRIME! DO NOT RETWEAT! pic.twitter.com/Lckk46TMtf
— Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) May 31, 2024
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings