Got a lot done in the yard, still a ton more to do tomorrow, and my sinuses are killing me still.

But that’s not what I want to talk about. What I want to talk about is my cat’s ability to vengeance shit. It’s remarkable, almost a super power. The way they can both summon a massive specimen on command, and have it stink like all hell, I mean, it’s just amazing.

“Don’t want to feed me a second dinner? Fine- you don’t get to use the second floor of your house for 45 minutes.”

I don’t remember Tunch doing this, so maybe this is something Steve has shared with Maxwell? I don’t know, but it is crazy.

That’s it for me- I am tired and just want to go to bed, so I am going to sit here for a bit in the chair, scan the internet, and then nod off.