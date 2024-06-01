Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

40 Comments

This post is in: 

Got a lot done in the yard, still a ton more to do tomorrow, and my sinuses are killing me still.

But that’s not what I want to talk about. What I want to talk about is my cat’s ability to vengeance shit. It’s remarkable, almost a super power. The way they can both summon a massive specimen on command, and have it stink like all hell, I mean, it’s just amazing.

“Don’t want to feed me a second dinner? Fine- you don’t get to use the second floor of your house for 45 minutes.”

I don’t remember Tunch doing this, so maybe this is something Steve has shared with Maxwell? I don’t know, but it is crazy.

That’s it for me- I am tired and just want to go to bed, so I am going to sit here for a bit in the chair, scan the internet, and then nod off.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      My cats don’t have the mental wherewithal to plan and execute vengeance shits, but they do occasionally produce eye-watering offerings. They then wander around the house with dazed looks on their faces that seem to say “WHAT in the HELL is that stench and WHO in the HELL is responsible for it?”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      Hey, it beats pissing all over your pillows (one of my kitties did that to me, many years ago).

      It could be the food. Not sure if you’re feeding them the same brand(s) you fed Tunch, but cat digestive tracts can react to food in negative ways just like ours can. Or it could even be a particular flavor/type of meat. Do they seem distressed, or are their poops just super stinky?

      You might also see if trying a brand of cat litter with de-odorizers does any good.

      Or – does the room where the litter pan is have a window? If so, a ventilating fan might help.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      A Ghost to Most

      Could be worse. We have to give our son’s 15 year old cat fluids every other day, but she keeps plugging on, at the cost of multiple hours on my lap every day. I consider it an honor. She is no ordinary cat.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Hildebrand

      The best way to relax after all that is to catch the  T20 World Cup opener between Canada and the US.  Match is ongoing.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      They moved my wife to a long term room. Not sure what to make of that. Other than now I am scared.

      eta: I have had more than a little experience with this hospital and it’s doctors and they don’t F around. One time I was in there, they did not hesitate to send me up to St Lou because they weren’t sure they were up to the task.

      As of right now, all I know is it does not look good, and I have seen enough to know when doctors are not sure… and maybe a little worried.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Michael Bersin

      We had our annual Pride Festival in Warrensburg, Missouri today. The doors at the venue opened at 11:00 a.m. There was private security (armed). I spent the day watching the show(s), browsing the vendors, listening to some speechifying (Democratic Party candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and General Assembly seats, and photographing the goings on.

      It was a good crowd – joyous.

      And, the usual suspects showed up. At first they insisted they could picket on the property of the venue. The Warrensburg Police were called, showed up, and disabused them of that notion. They moved across the street.

      Warrensburg Pride Festival – June 1, 2024 – Across the street

      Reply
    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      @OzarkHillbilly:  This is very distressing to hear; you were hoping to bring her home the other day.

      What have the doctors been able to tell you?  Are they still dealing with a spider bite, or do they think it’s something else now?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @zhena gogolia: They talk to my wife, and she tells me what she thinks they say. She is fluent with the English language but sometimes she mixes up the grammar. It is usually a thing to laugh about, but not always.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jackie

      @OzarkHillbilly: OzarkHillbilly, I don’t blame you at all for being worried. We BJers are here to help share your worries. By your own admission, it sounds like your wife is in professional and capable hands. We’re all sending healing and positive vibes to Mrs OH, and strength to you to stay positive! {{hugs}}

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Eyeroller

      @OzarkHillbilly: ​Ozark, this ain’t just a spider bite, not even a recluse bite causes this. I don’t pray since God has always just mocked any prayers on my behalf, but I am really hoping for a good outcome here for you both.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jackie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      They talk to my wife, and she tells me what she thinks they say.

      You need to speak directly to her doctors and get the information firsthand.

      Do NOT ASSUME your wife is correctly understanding what she’s being told! Especially as I assume she’s getting some strong meds that may hamper her understanding of what she’s being told.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Thanx for all the thoughts, just gonna say that if it was me? I’d laugh about it, but it’s my wife, and that ain’t funny.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Madeleine

      @OzarkHillbilly: I haven’t  been reading comments regularly, so your message came as a shock. Though not religious, I will hold the two of you and your animals in thought. Hoping for improvement soon.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      SteverinoCT

      My grandmother smacked one of the cats for committing a no-no: being on the couch. Next day when she came home, there was a dump in the geometric center of her bed. Her room had twin beds, and it was on the one she slept in. Grandma got some sheets of plastic to lay on the bed. She never caught the cat on the couch again, but often would find a suspicious round warm spot when she came in the door.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Heidi Mom

      @OzarkHillbilly: Sending good thoughts to both of you.  In the Saturday Morning Open Thread I posted about a friend’s experience with a bite like this.  #198 of 198, so you probably didn’t see it, but it’s there FWIW.

      Reply

