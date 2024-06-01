Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Donald Jessica Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

This really is a full service blog.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Starliner Launch Scheduled for 12:25 Scrubbed: Plain Old Open Thread Now

Starliner Launch Scheduled for 12:25 Scrubbed: Plain Old Open Thread Now

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , ,

ETA: They are saying 24 hour hold, if that’s true, I’ll repost this tomorrow. Same bat-time, same bat-place. 

I will monitor this as best I can and will post close to the launch time in case it gets delayed. [[It looks like we are set to go on time, and I want to walk the dogs before it gets too hot. If it changes while I’m away, I’ll update post]]

NASA has two feeds. I’ve embedded one below, but there is also this one, they are slightly different feeds.

The Boeing Crew Flight Test mission is the first flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft with humans onboard. The crew is composed of Commander Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams. This is the second attempt to launch the mission.

This one is without the NASA commentary, but some interviews, mostly just live crew, though:

 

In other news, Carbon Cowboys’ new documentary Roots So Deep is available to stream (rent) here.  I’ll do another climate post next weekend. I’m a bit scattered these days to put one together today.

Otherwise, totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • kalakal
  • Ken
  • PAM Dirac
  • TaMara
  • TBone
  • trollhattan
  • Uncle Cosmo

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      Hoping for success, but such an emotional roller coaster:

      “Great, there’s an alternative to Musk and SpaceX!”

      “Oh, it’s Boeing….”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      kalakal

      Looking forward to this.

      Probably won’t be able to see it from here today,  blazing hot sunny day. We can very often see the night time ones

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      @Ken:

      Old Boeing would have nailed it. This Boeing? [shudder]

      ETA Fun fact: Boeing built the Lunar Rovers that sit on the surface, today.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      The count is “L-16…” at the moment. I feel like I’ve missed something, being used to hearing “T-16…”. But I’ll do some searching later. A quick search might bring up some AI thing that tells me that they go through the alphabet now and only get to T when they really, really have perfected it.

      Or something.

      Fingers crossed.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      Looks like something wasn’t right at -3:50 so they apparently have to fix that and recycle a bunch of stuff and restart the count over at -4:00.

      Fingers crossed that they get it right.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      PAM Dirac

      A hold at T- ( and L-) 3:50. Because the launch window is essentially zero, they don’t have a chance to fix and restart the count, so no launch today.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      TBone

      Open thread repost from this morning.

      Category: things I wish were imaginary conspiracy theory but, alas, are real.  This reporting was first posted here at BJ by Rikyrah just before the verdict came down and is highlighted in today’s Heather Cox Richardson letter.  It shouldn’t be lost in the shuffle, it’s important to name the names of the actual Nazis. These are real people, not some fairy tale. I’ll probably post it several times today.  Thank you, Rikyrah.

      https://newrepublic.com/article/182008/erik-prince-secret-global-group-chat-off-leash

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      Programming note: The USWNT soccering women play a friendly with Good Korea today (2:00 PT) in Emma Hayes’ debut as head coach. Emma Hayes is worth her salary for the interviews, alone.

      LFG!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TaMara

      This is horrifying, but not unexpected.
      “Trump supporters try to dox jurors and post violent threats after his conviction”

      “We need to identify each juror. Then make them miserable. Maybe even suicidal,” wrote another user on the same forum. “1,000,000 men (armed) need to go to washington and hang everyone. That’s the only solution,” wrote another user. “This s— is out of control.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @trollhattan: ​Fun fact: Boeing built the Lunar Rovers that sit on the surface, today.

      They’ll go no more a-rovin’,
      A-rovin’ through the two-week night,
      They’ll go no more a-rovin’
      Though the Earth it shines so bright.
      “They’ll go no more a-rovin’

      (Funny, I’ve heard this song dozens of times in Irish bars but never the one with Byron’s lyrics and tune.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.