Quick housekeeping note. The girls are fine. Rosie starts her next round of chemo on Monday. So not much to report. Thank you all for the well wishes, good thoughts, prayers, and donations.

Here’s the butcher’s bill from Russia’s attacks on Ukraine early this morning:

Russia launched a total of 53 missiles, including 10 Kalibrs and 47 drones. Out of these, 35 missiles and 46 drones were shot down. pic.twitter.com/7dvVVPOqjt — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 1, 2024

35 missiles and 46 drones were shot down during tonight’s Russian big missile attack on Ukraine. Air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as “Shahed” were used by Russians. In total, the Russians launched 53 missiles of various types and 47 attack UAVs:

Kharkiv faces almost daily attacks from russian missiles and bombs, yet its defenders are not allowed to deploy ATACMS for its protection. pic.twitter.com/a1sfJAeLvn — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) June 1, 2024

There are already seven victims in Kharkiv after yesterday’s Russian strike on a residential building . Four men and three women were killed by Russia. Rescue works continue, two more women may be under the rubble – local authorities. https://t.co/SXtSyqxj7Y pic.twitter.com/AtlujFkyYc — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 1, 2024

Last night, Russia launched another attack on Ukraine with more than 50 missiles of various types and about 50 Shahed drones. They targeted the south, center and west of Ukraine. Two thermal power plants are seriously damaged. This was the sixth massive attack on Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/zC3yZY5KhP — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 1, 2024

President Zelenskyy is still traveling, so no daily address has been posted for yesterday or today. The official YouTube channel of the President of Ukraine has posted the video of his interview with The Guardian that I quoted from on Thursday night. It is below.

The price:

Today, as we mark International Children’s Day, we are once again reminded of what the russian aggression has done to the children of Ukraine. Kids killed. Kids kidnapped. Kids in bomb shelters. Kids robbed of their childhood. The world must unite to protect children from the… pic.twitter.com/xbaemYxoh3 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 1, 2024

Today, as we mark International Children’s Day, we are once again reminded of what the russian aggression has done to the children of Ukraine. Kids killed. Kids kidnapped. Kids in bomb shelters. Kids robbed of their childhood. The world must unite to protect children from the genocidal war waged against a sovereign nation by a terrorist state.

Russia has stolen the childhood of Ukrainian children, forcing them to witness horrors of the war. Yet, they continue to live, learn, and dream. Ukrainians fight so these children won’t have to.#InternationalChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/G2hs0R3Wwm — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 1, 2024

“They said they would bring us back in about two weeks, but they never did. We sailed and made it to Russia.” Five more children who were forcibly and illegally deported to Russia have returned to Ukraine. These are pupils of the Novopetrivka boarding school in Mykolaiv region.… https://t.co/Ut4xuRJOtn pic.twitter.com/B7ldgPqDYd — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 1, 2024

“They said they would bring us back in about two weeks, but they never did. We sailed and made it to Russia.” Five more children who were forcibly and illegally deported to Russia have returned to Ukraine. These are pupils of the Novopetrivka boarding school in Mykolaiv region. Here are their first emotions after meeting their families. 📹: DW

Five deported orphans were returned to Ukraine, reports the head of Save Ukraine organization “We managed to rescue five children from the Novopetrivsk orphanage in the Mykolaiv region. The children were surviving for 3 months on the very front line, hiding from bombs and… https://t.co/LpCRZcrRW3 pic.twitter.com/f7Lj8xWweq — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 31, 2024

Five deported orphans were returned to Ukraine, reports the head of Save Ukraine organization “We managed to rescue five children from the Novopetrivsk orphanage in the Mykolaiv region. The children were surviving for 3 months on the very front line, hiding from bombs and missiles in the basement without food and water, and later experienced the horrors of deportation. In mid-July of 2022, they were kidnapped by Russians at gunpoint and moved to the occupied territory,” the statement said. In October 2022, the invaders moved them to Crimea, and then to Anapa (Krasnodar region). From there, the children were rescued and taken to a safer territory in Georgia.

Today, Maryana Checheliuk returned home from Russian captivity. Together with her younger sister Alina, she went into Azovstal bunkers at the end of March 2022. When the Russians opened a green corridor for civilians, Maryana was not allowed through because of her service in the… https://t.co/WS1WHfvWEl pic.twitter.com/66t5hsA0GF — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 31, 2024

Today, Maryana Checheliuk returned home from Russian captivity. Together with her younger sister Alina, she went into Azovstal bunkers at the end of March 2022. When the Russians opened a green corridor for civilians, Maryana was not allowed through because of her service in the National Police of Ukraine. Now she is home. 📷: today and before Russian captivity.

Ukrainian soldiers in russian captivity or after it. Now compare how tired and exhausted our soldiers are when they return home from captivity. And what well-fed and healthy russian prisoners of war return from Ukraine to russia during the exchange. And you will no longer have… pic.twitter.com/56j35AsKY5 — Igor Kyivskyi (@Igor_from_Kyiv_) June 1, 2024

Ukrainian soldiers in russian captivity or after it. Now compare how tired and exhausted our soldiers are when they return home from captivity. And what well-fed and healthy russian prisoners of war return from Ukraine to russia during the exchange. And you will no longer have any doubts about which country the Nazis and terrorists are actually located in. Russia violates all international rights, moral and human principles. I’m not even talking about torture, murder, shooting of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian terrorists. The return of our soldiers, our guys and girls from captivity is always a small victory and a big holiday for us. Despite the fatigue and terrible conditions of detention of prisoners by russian fascists. In the eyes of our soldiers, joy for returning home🇺🇦🫡

Kharkiv Oblast:

Madiar, sometimes transliterated as Madyar or Magyar, has some thoughts:

“We need the go-ahead and one salvo of what the Ukrainian Armed Forces have in service. These f**king Su-s [aircraft] will forget their way towards Kharkiv” – Ukrainian Defender, callsign “Madiar” who is defending Kharkiv. It looks like there might be an approval already. https://t.co/PjYueFgdox pic.twitter.com/Qm0zo7xLWT — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 31, 2024

A thread by Iryna Voichuk on the new children’s memorial exhibit in Kharkiv via the Thread Reader App:

Please read all tweets below. On the National Children’s Day, an exhibition in memory of children killed by russian aggression was opened at one of the metro stations in Kharkiv. It was hard for me to hold back tears while reading the stories of these little angels.

But I felt… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1664317589554593792 Polina Tutunzhy. 8 y.o. 16.03.2022. Mariupol. Hello! My name is Polina, I’m 8 years old and I have lived all my life in those city of Mariupol that the whole world has been talking about in recent months… My childhood was spent in the once bright city by the sea, and I died… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1664317603127476254 Margarita Haponenko. 8 y.o. 21.06.2022. Bezruky, Kharkiv region. Hello everyone! My name is Margaryta, I’m from Kharkiv region. When I was killed, I was only 8 years old – I had just celebrated my birthday recently. It turned out to be the last for me. Enemy shells flew right… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1664317618478628880 Anna Sokolova. 9 y.o. 20.03.2022. Mariupol. Hello everyone! I’m 9-year-old Anna Sokolova from Mariupol. All the time, while the russians were shelling my city, I was hiding in our house with my mother Yana. We tried to leave Mariupol twice, but the enemy stopped us twice. After… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1664317630952488984 The unborn child of the Zamchenko family. 10.17.2022. Kyiv. Hello! In this photo you don’t see me, but my mom and dad. They are so smiling and happy on their wedding day. Mom got pregnant with me, their dream child, just a few years later. But they didn’t have time to rejoice… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1664317643044581376

Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Combat in the streets of Vovchansk. Special DOZOR unit of the Border Guards together with the other units of the Defense Forces is conducting combat in the streets and pushes the enemy back in the north of destroyed Vovchansk. https://t.co/zshJhdjikC pic.twitter.com/Wlp2wmAW0i — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 1, 2024

The Bakhmut front:

Repelling of the Russian attack on the Bakhmut front. Video by Phoenix unit. As said two AFVs destroyed, another two damaged. https://t.co/4VcbtEWpe6 pic.twitter.com/MhXa7bomck — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 1, 2024

Bilhorivka:

81st Brigade of Ukraine repels Russian attack on Bilohorivka front. Bilohorivka has become one of the location where Russians most often use various ‘turtle tanks’. https://t.co/lIcFHNI0dy pic.twitter.com/jmQEHWM7SI — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 1, 2024

Between Vulhedar and Novomykhailivka:

Ukrainian defenders report about a Russian attack between Vuhledar and Novomykhailivka: “The boys repelled a large assault between Vugledar and Novomykhailivka. A lot of AFVs were involved. 5 units of AFVs were burned. In nutshell: “burning Russians were running across the… pic.twitter.com/3rjCFJe6JW — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 1, 2024

Ukrainian defenders report about a Russian attack between Vuhledar and Novomykhailivka: “The boys repelled a large assault between Vugledar and Novomykhailivka. A lot of AFVs were involved. 5 units of AFVs were burned. In nutshell: “burning Russians were running across the field.” Recently, the enemy has been very active movements in the Vugledar direction.” https://t.me/officer_alex33/2936

