Jax PRIDE (Open Thread)

by | 31 Comments

There is or should be respect accorded to the phrase “Freedom Summer” in America due to the voter registration struggle in 1964 Mississippi. It claimed the lives of heroes and exposed troglodyte local officials as the KKK scum they were.

Florida’s current excruciating dullard of a governor, a man so devoid of talent and imagination and humanity that he patterns himself on whiny  lowlife convicted felon Donald Trump and even fails at that, co-opted “Freedom Summer” for a sales tax holiday.

Then the leaden lump made it a paean to the “freedom” his culture war bullshit supposedly bestowed on the state, including a FLDOT order that bridges can only display red, white and blue lights:

WaPo 5/23/2024 – DeSantis’s ‘Freedom Summer’ means no rainbow lights for Florida bridges

As part of what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is calling “Freedom Summer,” his Transportation Department has told cities across the state that if they want to light up their bridges at night, they can only use the colors red, white and blue…

“As Floridians prepare for Freedom Summer, Florida’s bridges will follow suit, illuminating in red, white, and blue from Memorial Day through Labor Day!” [FLDOT Sec. Jared] Perdue wrote on X. “Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida continues to be the freest state in the nation.”

A number of bridges across the state prominently display rainbow colors in honor of Pride Month in June, among other celebrations throughout the year. Many see the order to display only red, white and blue as another move against the LGBTQ+ community, which has been targeted by a number of DeSantis-backed laws in recent years.

For half of the population, bodily autonomy and access to modern reproductive healthcare were recently swept away in the shit-tsunami of “freedom” gushing out of Tallahassee. And of course this dumb goddamn lighting rule is yet another middle finger to the state’s embattled queer community.

In response, a set of heroes in Jacksonville banded together to light a candle instead of cursing the darkness. More accurately, they lit flashlights:

Jax bridge lit for Pride

Action News Jax: Community members display their own version of pride, light up Main Street Bridge in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday night, community members gathered to display their own version of pride — by lighting up the Main Street Bridge in San Marco with rainbow colors.

This comes after the Florida Department of Transportation said all state bridges must be lit red, white, and blue all summer long for Governor Ron DeSantis’s Freedom Summer.

Saturday kicks off Pride Month. And for years, the Acosta Bridge was lit with rainbow colors during June. But since that won’t happen this year, people found another way to show their pride.

Seventy people held flashlights of the six different colors of pride to illuminate the rainbow on the Main Street Bridge.

“This is an awesome experience,” participant Rebecca Thacker-Sanchez said.

“It feels really fun actually, I feel like we’re writing history today,” participant Andres Santandreu said.

Light display organizer, Matthew McAllister, says tonight’s event was about showing how freedom and diversity can coexist together.

“Celebrating freedom is great, exercising it is better,” McAllister said.

Amen, Mr. McAllister.

Thanks to TaMara for alerting me to this good news Florida story, and also to the ever-fabulous Sister Golden Bear, who mentioned it in the morning thread. Happy Pride, y’all!

Open thread!

  • Andrew Abshier
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • BSR
  • J. Arthur Crank
  • John Revolta
  • karen marie
  • Ken
  • mvr
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Quadrillipede
  • Quinerly
  • raven
  • Rob
  • satby
  • scav
  • TaMara

    1. 1.

      Baud

      To repeat what I said earlier today, I ♥️ this.

      ETA: Positive yet a powerful way to stand up symbolically to DeSantis’s attempt at oppression.

    2. 2.

      Andrew Abshier

      A lot of us in downstate Florida pick on Jacksonville.  I won’t do that any more.   Well done to all those who participated!

    3. 3.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Christ, the “freest state”  in the nation because of the limited choice in potential colors in which to illuminate bridges?  I guess less is more, or something like that.

    9. 9.

      BSR

      My family and I lasted only 18 months in Jacksonville before escaping FL back in the late 90s. I used to criticize it a lot and don’t really miss it, but this is a nice story. Clearly there are some good people there who can creatively raise a rainbow-colored middle finger to DeSantis. Bravo!

    12. 12.

      mvr

      Can a governor even do that?

      If it were the president doing this there would have to be a process to change the code of federal regulations and that would only cover stuff the feds are involved in.  (And if the president were doing something good Texas would just defy the regulation.) Similarly can the state just tell municipalities what to do without passing an actual law?

    13. 13.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I love the creativity of this action.  A perfect response to the dullard governor and his pathetic culture wars.

    17. 17.

      scav

      Good for Pride and may Juneteenth follow suit.  All the lights for all the peoples and on many bridges.

    18. 18.

      satby

      Got a dispatch from my mole in MitchMcTurtleland, who says most of the MAGAts in his workplace have fallen basically silent after the convicted felon’s trial. Which my son is enjoying.

    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @TaMara: Yep. Makes me recall a Gandhi quote:

      When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it–always.

      I don’t know if that’s strictly true, but I want it to be.

    26. 26.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Betty Cracker: Great quote. All tyrants do fall, eventually. It’s a question of how long it takes and how much damage is incurred before their downfall. Hopefully we can rid ourselves of our wannabe tyrants sooner, rather than later.

    28. 28.

      Quinerly

      Since I have been on a Willie kick today honoring his 75 studio albums, I will leave this here. Posted it pretty late in an earlier thread. Somehow I missed it when it came out originally. The video is very recent, though.

      “Cowboys are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other” with Willie Nelson….official video. Love the comments on YouTube.

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BirJMnMcfBs&pp=ygVAY293Ym95cyBhcmUgc2VjcmV0bHkgZnJlcXVlbnRseSBmb25kIG9mIGVhY2ggb3RoZXIgd2lsbGllIG5lbHNvbg%3D%3D

    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @O. Felix Culpa: It’s the impermanence of victory over the tyrants that pisses me off! It’s a never-ending struggle. But the progress we’ve made on LGBTQ rights just in my lifetime is amazing. I hold onto that in dark times. It’s real.

    30. 30.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Betty Cracker: Agreed on all counts. I never imagined I’d see a resurgence of fascism in my lifetime, and yet, here we are. Hopefully we can put a stake in the heart of this particular pestilence. Who knows what our children will be called on to resist?

    31. 31.

      Quadrillipede

      Florida’s current excruciating dullard of a governor

      Fuck Rodney Sandpits! 💩🧌💩

      Hooray for the bridge flashlight heroes! 🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈

