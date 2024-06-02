Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I am watching Three Pines, and every time Chief Inspector Gamache interviews someone I am struck by the kindness in his voice and the fact that he is asking the questions as if it’s not an interrogation at all. It feels like a conversation, not an accusation, and he really seems interested in the answers. He is truly interested in the person.

Such a thoughtful show; such a thoughtful character. I am on the last episode, and I’m feeling quite melancholy about this being the last one. Another great show, canceled. Bastards!

In any case, as I was watching today I realized that I am going to miss Inspector Gamache, and it came to me that he is someone I would very much like to meet, if only he were real.

What character from a film, a show, or a play would you like to meet in person, if only you could? (Let’s save characters from books for another time.)

Please tell us not just the who, but also the WHY. That is one piece of feedback I consistently get about Medium Cool – that it’s most interesting when people talk about the why instead of just list a thing that they like.

Update: I wrote this post last week, when I thought I was at the end of the last of the 6 episodes of Three Pines. Then I found out there were 8 episodes, not 6, so I watched the other two this week. Color me officially cranky about the ending. Bastards!