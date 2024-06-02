



Some lovely pics from Mike in Oly:

Last week I took a trip down to Union City , CA, to see the irises blooming at Dry Creek Garden. A good friend is one of the gardeners there and invited me to see the collection he has accumulated, mainly featuring California iris hybridizers. The irises were lovely, but there were a lot of other plants to see there, and that is what this set is focused on.

At top: 14- Irises and poppies, with a geranium in the back. There were several of these planted about, with some reaching four feet tall and covering an ample amount of ground. All profusely blooming.

A view across the garden showing the breadth of floral abundance to explore. The grassy hillside behind made a nice backdrop to the garden.

I had heard of echium before, but as it won’t grow in my climate i had not seen it in person. Tower of jewels is an apt common name for them. Towering spikes covered in small flowers from top to bottom. I saw hummingbirds, bees and butterflies enjoying them. This rose-colored one was especially pretty.

A small grouping of plants featuring heuchera and violas.

Asclepias showing off in a bright red and orange combo. I forgot the variety, but it is a non-native one. It is kept because it is the one the monarchs prefer for their caterpillars.