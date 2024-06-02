Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Dry Creek Garden, CA

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Dry Creek Garden, CA

Some lovely pics from Mike in Oly:

Last week I took a trip down to Union City , CA, to see the irises blooming at Dry Creek Garden. A good friend is one of the gardeners there and invited me to see the collection he has accumulated, mainly featuring California iris hybridizers. The irises were lovely, but there were a lot of other plants to see there, and that is what this set is focused on.

At top: 14- Irises and poppies, with a geranium in the back. There were several of these planted about, with some reaching four feet tall and covering an ample amount of ground. All profusely blooming.

A view across the garden showing the breadth of floral abundance to explore. The grassy hillside behind made a nice backdrop to the garden.

I had heard of echium before, but as it won’t grow in my climate i had not seen it in person. Tower of jewels is an apt common name for them. Towering spikes covered in small flowers from top to bottom. I saw hummingbirds, bees and butterflies enjoying them. This rose-colored one was especially pretty.

A small grouping of plants featuring heuchera and violas.

Asclepias showing off in a bright red and orange combo. I forgot the variety, but it is a non-native one. It is kept because it is the one the monarchs prefer for their caterpillars.

Monarch caterpillar enjoying breakfast.

A resident barn swallow sitting above their nesting box. They were quite displeased at our proximity and dive bombed us for several minutes in an attempt to get us to move along.

Another echium, this time in lavender. The sheer size of the plants was so impressive. I was told they are just let to go to seed and removed from anyplace where they are in the way and left where they are not. The color palette changes from year to year as the pollinators mix the genes.

A vibrant alstromeria. I really need to get this for my garden. Very beautiful and they make great cut flowers to bring indoors.

Blooms on an aloe. I love the structure of these scapes. The hummingbirds enjoyed them as well.

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

