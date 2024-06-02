Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

I am pretty sure Katy Tur wasn’t always such a bootlicking sycophant.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Republicans don’t trust women.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Pride Month Is For Everyone

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Pride Month Is For Everyone

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: ,


Organizers of a drag queen story time reading at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia say several hundred people helped establish a world record for attendance at such an event to kick off Pride Month celebrations in the birthplace of America.

The event Saturday, hosted by the Philadelphia Gay News and sponsored by Visit Philadelphia, saw Philadelphia drag performers reading children’s stories to 263 people, which organizers said was a first-ever Guinness World Record in the category…

Mark Segal, publisher of Philadelphia Gay News, said in a statement that “creating history-making moments like we’ve done today, hosted on land synonymous with our country’s fight for fundamental rights and freedom, serves as a powerful reminder of the resiliency, talent and culture that make up the fabric of our great American city.”

A message was sent earlier to Guinness representatives seeking comment. The Guinness site has a June 2023 story about a record for the most people attending a drag brunch with 412 attendees in Brooklyn, New York.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BR
  • caphilldcne
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Darkrose
  • Delk
  • eclare
  • gene108
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Michael Bersin
  • MomSense
  • Nukular Biskits
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Ramalama
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • TBone
  • thruppence

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      sab

      Yay for Pride Month.

      My first husband was probably closeted gay. Everyone would have been much happier if he could have come out and lived his life honestly. He ruined his first wife’s life. He derailed mine. And it wasn’t his fault, He tried to do what was expected but it just didn’t work.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BR

      Josh Marshall’s two recent campaign advice pieces are great — everyone should read them:

      https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/dont-expect-your-campaign-case-to-make-itself-for-you

      https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/a-bit-of-trump-trial-campaign-advice

      Basically, Trump needs mocking for being a whiner and loser and thinking nothing is ever his fault. He’s the kind of person we all know who looks to blame someone else for his mistakes and never is looking out for others.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MomSense

      I am sending out to the universe my prayer for a safe and joyful pride month.   Love to all our beloved LGBTQ+ community.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TBone

      At our small town Pride celebration yesterday, a UU minister made a sound byte for the local news story: “Hate is no longer cool.” I was happy to see it prominently featured this morning along with the local drag queens stories!  I had encountered an off color, snide remark at the butcher shop yesterday made by the proprietor and a friend of his who’d come in, but since they were having a one to one, “private” convo, I decided it was best not to horn in and open my big mouth.  I was sorely tempted to disrupt that conversation but it’s the only butcher shop around.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      @BR: those are great and right to the point!  (except the parts that needed a little revising – you’re welcome, Josh ;)

       

      The central point that ties everything together: Donald Trump doesn’t have a single idea or policy to help anyone live a better, safer, more prosperous or freer life. Every last part of his agenda is revenge against people he’s mad at, and he’s mad at them because they’re making him face the consequences of his own actions.

      Donald Trump is a liar, a cheat and a fraud who doesn’t care a wit about you or anyone but himself. He’s a convicted felon. Every time he faces consequences for his own actions he claims it’s someone else’s fault. Whenever he loses, that process is – of course – rigged. We all know that person. And we all know we can’t trust that person.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      We had the first Pride parade ever in this very red county yesterday. I did not organize it but the local Democrats were asked to support it so some of us from the county D central committee went out and set up a table with campaign swag and our Dem group t-shirts. I was just blown away at what a good job the organizers did. I knew they were on the ball because when they contacted us months ago they had already gotten the permit and some merchants but they created a whole festival complete with bounce house and local garage band. Often when we’re contacted by allied groups they also expect us to do all the grunt work so I really so appreciated that the organizers didn’t make that assumption – so nice to just set up and join in.

      I got to talking with a trans woman who has a civil rights case against a neighboring county for an abusive arrest so I sort of went down the rabbit hole on that because I have personal experience with what I consider police corruption in that county and I am acquainted with her (good) lawyer – interesting case. This is the story from a local news station (it’s autoplay – warning)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RevRick

      Having hired a lesbian pastor and offering financial support to the local LGBQT+ resource center, I think our UCC church proves it cares.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @BR:

      He’s the kind of person we all know who looks to blame someone else for his mistakes and never is looking out for others

       
      Take that back. He’s nothing like me!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TBone

      @BR: I didn’t need the reminder 😆 one of my last Fascistbook posts was an x-rated Photoshop of Dotard with his nose replaced by male genitalia.  I made it sort of my life’s mission to mock him before they finally perma-banned me. Just today read some more news about Meta’s long slide into fascism.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Heh on the alligator.

      It brings to mind Robert Frost’s lines about pride month:

      ”The little horse must think it queer

      To stop without a farmhouse near.”

      It seems to me that Alice in Wonderland also mentioned feeling queer from time to time, didn’t she?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ramalama

      One gay pride day in Boston, this was before the internet, a woman inside a giant pink box (only her legs and arms were showing) was handing out coupons for discounted sex paraphernalia. I was not interested and so opted to turn elsewhere. She spent that afternoon chasing me around.

      Me, chased by a pink box at gay pride. One of my hetero uncles used to giggle at the idea of it when I mentioned it one time. He kept bringing it up.

      Happy Pride to all who enjoy such things.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @RevRick: Alas, our long-time (former) church did not, when Ms. O and I wanted to get married there, even though it was allowed by church polity and the law. After over 20 years as an integral part of that community, the opposition by some and silence from others felt like a profound betrayal and put a fork in our church-going ways. The good news is, Sunday mornings are much more relaxing as a result! We’ll be marching with friends in the ABQ Pride Parade next week.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Nukular Biskits

      @RevRick:

      My joking commentary on English sentence structure fell flat.  I should have appended my post with something clearer.

      Anyhoo, I love that your church is inclusive.  It’s not as bad as it used to be but I’m unaware if we have any similar houses of worship down here.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Darkrose

      Happy Pride y’all!

      I spent this weekend in San Francisco, completely by coincidence—I was in town for the Final Fantasy concert—and I have to say it was pretty cool to see all of the Pride flags up and down Market Street yesterday.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      caphilldcne

      Thank you!  I appreciate this supportive community of jackals. Happy Pride. I may go to the festival in DC if I get motivated.  We’ll see.  My niece and her bf (both bi identifying) are participating in Birmingham AL so props to her for celebrating Pride in the South!  Birmingham’s actually pretty cool with It – a blue dot in a sea of red. I’m glad the kids have a place to go be themselves.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      gene108

      I did not realize until recently what a genius idea it is to have the rainbow flag be the symbol of the LGBTQ+ community.

      At some point, I ask myself what kind rage filled asshole do you have to be to get mad at a depiction of rainbow?

      Who can hate a rainbow?

      What do these people do after it rains? Get mad the sky’s turning gay?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.