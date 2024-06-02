The leveling and mulching is done, and now we wait. Here’s a picture from the alley showing the back yard and porch:

To give you an idea of how much area we had to level and fill in, this is from the side of the steps on the porch:

And here is a view from the porch looking back to the shed and alley:

Just going to leave it like that for the rest of the summer and let the mulch kill off the grass for the walkway, then put in a proper walkway. It was a lot of dirt and mulch, and I still have a ton left over.

I’m glad that is done, though, so now I can focus on painting the porch, powerwashing the fence and house, and drylocking the basement again.