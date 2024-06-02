Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

The Supreme Court is corrupt. Democrats must win in November and force court reform.

Donald Jessica Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Cole is on a roll !

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

This fight is for everything.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Sunday Night Open Thread

Sunday Night Open Thread

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: 

The leveling and mulching is done, and now we wait. Here’s a picture from the alley showing the back yard and porch:

Sunday Night Open Thread 12

To give you an idea of how much area we had to level and fill in, this is from the side of the steps on the porch:

Sunday Night Open Thread 13

And here is a view from the porch looking back to the shed and alley:

Sunday Night Open Thread 14

Just going to leave it like that for the rest of the summer and let the mulch kill off the grass for the walkway, then put in a proper walkway. It was a lot of dirt and mulch, and I still have a ton left over.

I’m glad that is done, though, so now I can focus on painting the porch, powerwashing the fence and house, and drylocking the basement again.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Bad Back
  • Barry
  • BethanyAnne
  • Betty Cracker
  • CaseyL
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • frosty
  • Glidwrith
  • Heidi Mom
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • JMG
  • Josie
  • Joy in FL
  • Leto
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Nancy
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Poe Larity
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Starfish
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      Looks like a perfect place to sit, relax, and have an iced tea.

      I love the pathway, even as mulch/bark. If you planted more bushy-canopied trees along there, it would look like a path through an enchanted forest.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Josie

      It looks really good, John, so neat and laid out nicely. I love the townhouse I’m in currently, but I do miss having a back yard to sit in.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      satby

      Looks great! Needs flower bulbs 😉.

      In my house news, looks like the new roof under the grant program for seniors may be a go, someone came out to measure for gutters too. Not quite believing it till it happens, but it will be like winning the lottery if it does.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Leto

      @satby: agreed, some nice perennials out back there would look very nice. I think a small little table, and two chairs, out back under the trees would be nice as well. A nice, cool place to sit and read, sip some tea, or just relax.

      Looks good, John!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      That shady path looks so inviting! I can imagine chilling on a chaise lounge just off the path in the shadiest spot with a book while you bring me lemonade and the critters visit singly or in groups.

      @OzarkHillbilly: 😊

      Reply
    25. 25.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @zhena gogolia: That’s my job.

      FTR, her arm still has a large ugly spot but the redness running up her arm is gone. What looked like necrosis to my amateur eye is not. At least not yet. She is still on antibiotics but not intravenous. She has a ways to go before she is completely out of the woods but the worst appears to be in the rear view mirror.

      Knock on my head.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      BethanyAnne

      Needs lots of lovely poofy dandelions. Get those a good firm foothold, and you don’t have to do any work. They’ll come back on their own!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Jackie: How is she feeling?

      Well, all of a sudden I have this huge pain in my ass again, does that answer your question? ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.