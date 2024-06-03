Democrats plan to nominate President Biden by videoconference before their August convention to meet an Aug. 7 ballot deadline in Ohio. https://t.co/pAhJUSTaKf — The Associated Press (@AP) May 28, 2024

This kinda got overlooked in the recent spate of GOP-related criminal news (and I’m probably jinxing the idea by putting it up now). Democrats plan to nominate Biden by virtual roll call to meet Ohio ballot deadline:

President Joe Biden will be formally nominated as the Democratic presidential nominee through a virtual roll call ahead of the party’s official convention in Chicago in August — a maneuver that will allow Biden to appear on the November ballot in Ohio. The Democratic National Convention, where the president would otherwise be formally nominated, comes after Ohio’s ballot deadline of Aug. 7. The party’s convention is scheduled for Aug. 19-22. Ohio lawmakers have moved the deadline in the past for candidates of both parties, although they had not done so yet for Biden this year and were called to a rare special session by Gov. Mike DeWine to address the issue. The virtual proceedings will allow Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to get the party’s formal nod and will be very similar to the process used in 2020, when the convention went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Chicago, Democrats will still hold a state-by-state roll call that is a fixture of nominating conventions, according to a Democratic National Committee official, although it would largely be ceremonial and it’s unclear how that in-person roll call would commence. The DNC on Tuesday did not say when the virtual roll call will take place, but it is expected in the weeks after the committee’s rules and bylaws committee votes to propose changes to the roll call process. That committee vote is scheduled for June 4. “Joe Biden will be on the ballot in Ohio and all 50 states, and Ohio Republicans agree. But when the time has come for action, they have failed to act every time, so Democrats will land this plane on our own,” Jaime Harrison, the Democratic National Committee chairman, said in a statement. “Through a virtual roll call, we will ensure that Republicans can’t chip away at our democracy through incompetence or partisan tricks and that Ohioans can exercise their right to vote for the presidential candidate of their choice.”…

I remember the virtual roll call as being more entertaining than the usual on-site ceremonies, but the Chicago Tribune is understandably disappointed…

Less than three months before the Democratic National Convention comes to Chicago, the event is already losing a significant portion of its celebratory luster as national Democrats on Tuesday said they plan to virtually nominate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris before the convention to comply with ballot access laws in the crucial swing state of Ohio… Chicago convention organizers said Biden and Harris will still attend the event to “celebrate” and accept their nominations before thousands of delegates at the United Center who will be attending their first in-person political convention in eight years. The new virtual nomination, a remote process used to nominate Biden during the COVID-19 attendance-restricted 2020 convention, will be held after meetings of the DNC’s rules and bylaws committee to implement the change. The committee’s vote is scheduled for June 4… As was the case when Chicago last hosted the DNC in 1996, whether to renominate a sitting president — Bill Clinton then and Joe Biden now — is not an issue for convention delegates. Biden easily won Democratic primaries across the country this year without any significant opposition. The decision to move forward with a virtual nomination comes as Democratic convention planners had earlier indicated they wanted to import more live remote programming into the United Center event by using techniques from the 2020 convention when COVID-19 curtailed many traditional convention hall activities. That included the possibility of revisiting the 2020 roll call of the 57 states and territories casting their nominating ballots from remote locations… [W]ith their formal nominations of Biden and Harris a fait accompli prior to the actual August convention events, DNC organizers will be looking for ways to try to energize a crowd of delegates in an in-person show of unity leading to and including Biden’s acceptance speech. Organizers also face an even greater emphasis to find more creative ways to sell the president’s campaign message before the Nov. 5 election.



“We are excited to welcome delegates and guests to Chicago where President Biden and Vice President Harris will celebrate their nominations from the United Center and address the American people using beloved elements of conventions past while building on the success of our innovative 2020 programming,” said Emily Soong, a Democratic National Convention spokesperson. In a statement, the Democratic National Committee said that “in spite of Republicans’ bad-faith efforts to stand in the way, the in-person convention in Chicago will continue to serve as an important convening event for Democrats across the country.”

I think the chance that the RNC rather than the DNC is the insane violent convention just went up kind of a lot — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) May 30, 2024 at 5:29 PM

I’m seeing proposals on twitter that the con be moved forward to July 4th, for FREEDUMB, but so far it seems to be a common-clay-of-the-new-QAnon ‘idea’ — the people in charge, much less the representatives with their tickets & hotel rooms already booked, have yet to jump on the rickety bandwagon, so…

… Judge Juan Merchan said Trump’s sentencing hearing will be July 11, just before the Republican National Committee’s convention is slated to start on July 15 in Milwaukee. Trump is expected to be named as the official 2024 GOP nominee for president at the convention… It’s not clear how the verdict may impact Trump in the election. He’s been ahead of President Biden in national and swing-state polls, and he’s been at work on a messaging strategy during the trial to try to make sure a guilty verdict would not hurt him politically.

I’d be willing to place a small side bet on a last-minute ‘Convention planners announce cancellation, citing security fears from antifa & other outside agitators’… but I don’t see the True Conservatives(tm) giving up their chance to party down in company with their fellows (and well away from the potential disapproval of their hometown constituents). Also, their God Emperor will demand a full coronation televised across all channels, even if he has to phone in his portion from a cell…

Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “Guns allowed while hard water bottles, tennis balls banned in RNC security footprint”:

Those looking to cross into the area immediately outside the Republican National Convention perimeter will likely have to leave behind non-plastic containers, tennis balls and other typically innocuous items. What won’t be prohibited: Guns. “I find that totally absurd,” said Ald. Robert Bauman, whose district includes downtown, where the convention will take place. “Literally, you can’t have tennis balls, but you can have an AR-15 assault rifle.” That tension has Bauman pushing for changes and rethinking his sponsorship of the proposed ordinance that would prohibit dozens of items, including air rifles — but not the vast majority of actual guns — in the RNC security “footprint,” where the public and demonstrators will be able to come and go during the July 15-18 event… The legislation would prohibit “any dangerous ordnance, weapon, or firearm that is prohibited by the laws of the state of Wisconsin under” specific statutes that reference machine guns and other weapons; short-barreled shotguns and short-barreled rifles; and silencers… Wisconsin law prevents the city and all local governments “from prohibiting the possession or carrying of legal firearms,” City Attorney Evan Goyke told the Journal Sentinel in an email in response to questions the news organization raised about the proposed ordinance. The security footprint is expected to extend from Cherry Street to the north to West Clybourn Street on the south and from North Water Street on the east to North 9th Street on the west. The security footprint will surround a “hard perimeter” where credentials will be required to enter, and guns will not be allowed. That perimeter — the exact location of which has not been released — will surround the primary convention venues of Fiserv Forum, the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center. The U.S. Secret Service, which controls the area inside the “hard perimeter” will not allow any weapons in that space except for those possessed by working law enforcement officers, according to an agency spokesperson. A list of items that are prohibited in that area will be released when it is finalized…