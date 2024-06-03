Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

I am pretty sure Katy Tur wasn’t always such a bootlicking sycophant.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Monday Evening Open Thread: ‘Trump Stumped’

Excellent argument from Juliette Kayyem, in the Atlantic:
[Gift link]

The first post-trial press conference of the once and potentially future president, and now convicted felon, was bizarre, even by his standards. The word unhinged tends to be overused in this context, but Donald Trump lacked focus as he spoke after the conclusion of his trial in a New York state court on 34 felony counts relating to his payoff of the porn star Stormy Daniels. The presumptive Republican nominee ranted about this and that, including off-topic riffs on “Little League games” being canceled, “propane stoves,” the rainy weather, and immigrants living in “luxury hotels.” It wasn’t really a press conference—he took no questions—but nor was it what some feared it would be: a call to action…

Trump could already have started using his sentencing date, July 11, as a cause for his supporters and the GOP elites to rally around, much as he did with January 6, 2021. Then, the last time he lost big, he was still president and had all of the tools of the presidency to try to stop his loss from taking effect and prevent the transfer of power. But he doesn’t have that this time. He is not in office; this is not 2021. He may yet attempt to orchestrate disruption, protest, even violence, but unless he is elected again, he cannot promise his supporters that they will be pardoned. And he could actually face jail time. The calculations are different.

First, Trump knows enough about the law to know that his behavior between the verdict and the sentencing will be a factor in the judge’s decision about what penalty to impose. During the trial itself, Trump risked antagonizing Judge Juan Merchan by violating gag orders and calling him a “devil” and a “tyrant,” but Trump’s day in court is not done. Just a few days before the Republican National Convention opens next month, Merchan will reconvene his court to determine Trump’s sentence based on a number of factors, including, presumably, whether there is a mob outside.

Second, a great deal has happened since January 6, 2021, and Trump should rightly be worried that he cannot deliver the crowds. The MAGA movement is furious but not organized. “Mass mobilizations are hard and require work,” The Atlantic’s Ali Breland wrote on Friday, including “boring little logistical things.” No such effort on Trump’s behalf seems under way. And, as I’ve written previously, Trump’s people may be angry, but they are also dispersed and in disarray, and many are in jail because of the post–January 6 prosecutions. Several leaders of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, groups that took such a planning role before the Capitol riot, have been found guilty and are serving time for seditious conspiracy. Today, Trump’s rallies are small, though he continues to lie about the numbers

Third, Trump has an election to win—and to win it, he will need more votes, in the right states. Independents may be uncomfortable voting for a convicted felon, or they may not care that much—the early evidence suggests that there are more of the former type, but not conclusively so. Meanwhile, Trump is demanding allegiance from his party like an autocrat, but that’s easy—the GOP has proved itself nothing but slavish—and much easier than figuring out how to expand his base. Trump’s recent trip to seek support at the Libertarian National Convention was a disaster: He roused more hecklers than voters.

Trump lost the election in 2020. He lost in court last week. He’s on a longtime losing streak, and he knows that the only way to turn that around is to win the presidency. The likelihood that Trump can’t help himself is always high, and he could easily beckon violence on his social-media platform and get a response from the die-hard fringe. But Trump may be calculating that a spectacle of unruly masses on July 11—assuming he could get them—would not be such a great look for a presidential candidate when the whole world is watching.

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) posted at 9:51 AM on Mon, Jun 03, 2024:
      Fox News, Newsmax, and House Republicans are desperately trying to revive covid conspiracy theories this morning by somehow pinning the pandemic on Fauci — the one guy in Trump’s orbit who was sane and rational throughout the ordeal. They don’t want to have a reality-based conversation about who really botched things and who guided us out of the worst of it.

      https://t.co/ZHeiK38S92
      (https://x.com/atrupar/status/1797642153822216221?t=2iRcdgeRXiiU1fN4MnhIVw&s=03)

    3. 3.

      rikyrah

      Looking for the lie. See None.

       

      Dr. AJ is using her earned title, deal with it (@ResistsAj) posted at 9:29 AM on Mon, Jun 03, 2024:
      “Conservatives” are super aggressive in Blue states because as much as they love the prosperity, they are always mad that they cannot freely inflict their hate on non Yt people. They also believe they are owed more $, no connection made between prosperity and services provided 
      (https://x.com/ResistsAj/status/1797636832534110395?t=MCCEH_AeGAOVm7cOOlr1gA&s=03)

    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      Democrat, Environmentalist, & the establishment (@BlueSteelDC) posted at 9:17 AM on Mon, Jun 03, 2024:
      “Progressive” politicians have been rejected in cities like
      San Francisco, Portland, New York City, Buffalo New York, Washington D.C. place that progressive politics are VERY popular.

      Jasmine Crockett’s Anger Translator (@Needle_of_Arya) posted at 9:47 AM on Mon, Jun 03, 2024:
      Let’s have a discussion about the distinction between “progressivism” and “white populism.”

      What’s being rejected in these cities is left-wing white populism that is itself derivative of right-wing white supremacy & white privilege, and everyone can see through it from jump.
      (https://x.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/1797641225576812858?s=03)

    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) posted at 9:30 AM on Mon, Jun 03, 2024:
      NEW: Supreme Court remands Arkansas congressional redistricting case back to trial court in light of recent South Carolina racial gerrymandering decision. This almost certainly means the end of the road for this case.

      Marvin Sapp InTheSkreets/Marvin Gaye InTheSheets (@groove_sdc) posted at 9:40 AM on Mon, Jun 03, 2024:
      I wish it were a bigger story that the Supreme Court has essentially gave its blessing to legislative racial gerrymandering. Particularly in deep red states in the South.
      (https://x.com/groove_sdc/status/1797639406637228295?s=03)

    7. 7.

      gene108

      Does anyone know when the New York state court of appeals will take up his cases on what he owes NYC and E. Jean Carroll?

      I hope it’s before the election.

      I hope NYS is able to put his properties up for sale, if he can’t come up with the cash.

    9. 9.

      opiejeanne

      My stockbroker just announced her retirement and I got a call this morning from her replacement. I wanted to talk to him about getting rid of our Vanguard shares, after reading people’s comments on Vanguard here recently.

      The conversation touched on politics, and this guy says he’s in the middle politically and he doesn’t know who to believe, he can’t tell from all of the bias on both sides, and he’s thinking about just voting for RFKjr.

      Oh, and he added that he thinks Bill Maher is in the middle.

      I have a meeting with him on Wednesday. ARRGH!!!

    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      yup. the wingnuts aren’t freaking out because the conviction is helpful.

    11. 11.

      HumboldtBlue

      I was today years old when I learned that Mariska Hagirtay’s mom is Jane Mansfield.

      In other news, Trump is a corrupt motherfucker, but we already knew that.

      Nine witnesses in the criminal cases against former President Donald Trump have received significant financial benefits, including large raises from his campaign, severance packages, new jobs, and a grant of shares and cash from Trump’s media company.
      The benefits have flowed from Trump’s businesses and campaign committees, according to a ProPublica analysis of public disclosures, court records and securities filings. One campaign aide had his average monthly pay double, from $26,000 to $53,500. Another employee got a $2 million severance package barring him from voluntarily cooperating with law enforcement. And one of the campaign’s top officials had her daughter hired onto the campaign staff, where she is now the fourth-highest-paid employee.

    12. 12.

      gene108

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Another employee got a $2 million severance package barring him from voluntarily cooperating with law enforcement.

      Trump Org former CFO Alan Weisellberg

    13. 13.

      Yutsano

      First, Trump knows enough about the law to know that his behavior between the verdict and the sentencing will be a factor in the judge’s decision about what penalty to impose.

      [CITATION NEEDED]

    16. 16.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Another employee got a $2 million severance package barring him from voluntarily cooperating with law enforcement.

      I’d argue that would be void as against public policy.

    17. 17.

      persistentillusion

      @opiejeanne: Time to get a less stupid broker IMHO.

      ETA: I was a broker at several points in my career.  It is quite possible to be a knowledgeable investment advisor and also not an asshat at the same time.

    18. 18.

      Chet Murthy

      @opiejeanne: A long time ago, when I was a kid, our family had a stockbroker.  Time passed, we grew up, he retired, and his son took over the job.  Eventually, it became clear that (1) he was a right-winger, and (2) he was just a salesman, with no actual knowledge brought to the job.  So we all got rid of him, moved our money elsewhere (like Vanguard).

      I can believe that back in the day, personal stockbrokers offered something.  But today?  I kinda doubt it.

      Last: I remember a discussion about investment banks and such (where to keep one’s $$) but I don’t remember anything problematic coming up about Vanguard.  Maybe I missed the conversation you’re referring to.  Could you quickly summarize your concerns re: Vanguard?  B/c I have most of my retirement savings there (in Vanguard ETFs).

    23. 23.

      Tony Jay

      I’m way, way, waaaaaay past being shocked at the greasy eagerness of (almost) every western News Media outlet to firehouse whatever Rightist garbage the cranks are selling today. It’s always the same nonsense excuse of –

      But if the (insert major party that isn’t the main conservative option) Party can’t provide sufficient evidence to convince the (insert main conservative option) Party that they’re wrong to say that the (insert major party that isn’t the main conservative option) Party wants to enslave all white children and sacrifice them to Moloch the Insatiable, we have a sacred duty to cover all sides of the debate!

      – because I’m way, way, waaaaay past having any faith in the integrity or ethics of any western News Media outlet. They’re Gaslight Machines, nothing else.

    24. 24.

      hueyplong

      @persistentillusion: You’d sure want to know the severance package payouts to employees who didn’t obligate themselves not to cooperate with law enforcement, the difference of which would tend to establish the amount of the bribe paid in the furtherance of a conspiracy to obstruct justice.

    25. 25.

      Shakti

      My brain keeps trying to rewrite Edelweiss as “Schadenfreude”.

      I was looking at a timeline for something else, and I wonder if we’re ever going to bookend what the culture was like between Roe v. Wade and “straight people who don’t use drugs or need transfusions and are not in the sex industries are generally aware you can get AIDS by fucking and therefore should wear condoms”

      I might be part of a microgeneration of some kids who got the OMG WEAR A CONDOM OR DIE  TELL YOUR PARTNERS IF YOU CATCH AN STD sex ed.  And I think abstinence only ed became more common since the Bush administration but I can’t be sure.

      Thinking about how people now need to create contingency plans for things they didn’t have to before. Because of the selfish fuckers who voted for and enabled this man (yes, it’s been decades in the making but ugh).

    26. 26.

      Baud

      Surprised Trump didn’t try this.

      MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.

    30. 30.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Chet Murthy:

      I can believe that back in the day, personal stockbrokers offered something.  But today?  I kinda doubt it.

      Before index funds, I’m sure the average broker had a much better idea of how to invest your money than you would.

      But now, in order to add value, they’ve got to do better than the index funds, because anyone can put their money in a low-fee fund that tracks the S&P or Dow. And at least back in the day, your average stockbroker couldn’t beat the market.  I’m not sure there’s a reason to expect most brokers could beat the market now.

    34. 34.

      smith

      Sigh. The GA appeals court has set a hearing on the Felon’s appeal of McAfee’s decision not to disqualify Fani Willis — four months from now. This ensures the GA RICO trial won’t take place before the election.

      It’s been a wonder to behold the way powerful institutional forces that nominally are sworn to uphold the law and the Constitution have acted to put up one roadblock after another to holding the Felon to account, even knowing his plans to destroy the very system they are part of. I don’t believe many of the judges that are part of this cabal actually worship at the orange idol’s feet — not even Alito and Thomas. They are cynically making the same old bet that elites always make with fascists — that they will be abe to control their fates in the new order where the only law is the whim of the ruler. In some ways they seem to me to be even more gullible than the Asshole-Americans who only want to slake their thirst for cruelty.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ken

      @Baud: Surprised Trump didn’t try this.

      That we know of.

      Just kidding. If Trump had bribed a juror and then been convicted, nothing would keep him from loudly complaining about it. “Weisselberg, Cohen, Daniels, these jurors — you can’t trust anyone to stay bought!”

    41. 41.

      schrodingers_cat

      The results of the Indian elections will start trickling in from tomorrow. Godi media manipulated the exit polls and have given ridiculous, mathematically impossible numbers to the BJP. Tomorrow is the real test.

      Keep your fingers crossed for India. Never before have I been worried about election integrity of Indian elections. But Modi hai to mumkin hai (it is possible, if it is Modi)

    44. 44.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      @Tony Jay:  I’m way, way, waaaaaay past being shocked at the greasy eagerness of (almost) every western News Media outlet to firehouse whatever Rightist garbage the cranks are selling today. It’s always the same nonsense excuse of –

      When one realizes that the media reports precisely what the owners of that media want them to report, then all their reporting makes sense.

    45. 45.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: BJP swept north India, Maharashtra and Karnataka in 2019 and ended with 303 seats. Unless they outright cheat I don’t see how they can increase those seats. (BJP is sill deeply unpopular today in the south and Punjab where they didn’t win in 2019)

      In 2024 they are definitely more unpopular in Maharashtra and Karnataka and most other places than they were in 2019. The opposition is far more united than in 2019.

    47. 47.

      VFX Lurker

      @Chet Murthy: Last: I remember a discussion about investment banks and such (where to keep one’s $$) but I don’t remember anything problematic coming up about Vanguard.  Maybe I missed the conversation you’re referring to.  Could you quickly summarize your concerns re: Vanguard?  B/c I have most of my retirement savings there (in Vanguard ETFs).

      One of our jackals is going through hell resolving a situation with her inheritance at Vanguard. Hoping she gets through it as soon as possible.

      Right now, I have all of my personal IRAs and my spousal IRAs at Vanguard. My 401(k) relies on Vanguard Retirement Trusts. Their unique client-owned structure ensures that their costs to investors are rock-bottom, and that their investors get the most from their investments.

      However, Vanguard’s taken criticism from the Bogleheads forum over the years for their so-so website and customer service. It hasn’t been a problem for me so far, but our jackal’s situation gives me pause.

      A number of Bogleheads (including The Finance Buff himself, Harry Sit) have recently moved their Vanguard investments (ETFs) to Fidelity. That way they get Fidelity customer service and Fidelity’s fine website, while still investing in Vanguard ETFs with rock-bottom costs.

      If I followed suit, I’d have to learn how to trade Vanguard ETFs after 20+ years of Vanguard mutual funds. At Fidelity, I’d also lose free trading for Vanguard’s mutual funds (though I could buy/sell Vanguard ETFs like any other stock).

      I should probably make the switch, but I need to think about it.

    50. 50.

      Geminid

      @zhena gogolia: The Minority Leader was unaffected, and stayed on point throughout. I was reminded of a New York reporter who said interviewing Jeffries was like “talking to a very handsome robot.”

      I noticed some typical Jeffries technique. Repeating “Donald Trump was entitled to…” three times: a classic method rooted in Black Church preaching that Jeffries uses often.

      A friend thought the one word answer at the end was perfect. No shilly-shallying around to give the asshole reporter an opening.

    51. 51.

      Suzanne

      If it’s too painful to say, “I agree with [INSERT ASSHOLE HERE]”, I will proffer my phrasing:

      “I find myself in alignment with [INSERT ASSHOLE HERE] on this narrow point.”

    54. 54.

      Shana

      @Chet Murthy: I remember my father having a stockbroker who he dealt with for decades at Merril Lynch. Then, sometime in the 80s he retired and the world of brokerages changed.  May or may not have been related.

    58. 58.

      WaterGirl

      @TBone: That seems harsh.  It’s one thing to think Trump supporters are stupid, or racist, or misguided, but to be gleeful that a bunch of people were in a vehicle crash, and some were probably hurt or went to the hospital?  Aren’t we better than that?

    59. 59.

      Ken

      The post title cries out for the Variety treatment. “Stumped Chump Trump Slumps”, something like that.

    60. 60.

      opiejeanne

      @KenK: Maybe not for long. He sounds very young and he did say he’s new-ish but started in 2020 with zero investments, now handles over $90million which is supposed to impress me; it doesn’t.

      He’s Chinese/Vietnamese/French, tried to justify his stance as being a Christian and, after I countered that I am a Methodist he said he was raised Catholic and Southern Baptist in Georgia, so he’s mostly evangelical. Explains a lot of why he tries not to discuss politics, but it came up organically during the conversation.

      He works for the firm that has my stocks on the books and my instructions are to just leave us alone.  We stopped taking advice from them several years ago.

      We shall see

    61. 61.

      Anyway

      @Manyakitty:

      I know a lot of my Indian colleagues took various days off for voting,

      Co-workers in India had the day off for voting – I remember thinking how different it is here.

       I’ve been afraid to ask too much about their views on the election.

      Same.

    62. 62.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      It’s also nice to see folks like Houle continue to call out the crapitude of media people like Jim Fucking Vandehei and Mike Fucking Allen.

      The fact that the former was once on the Pulitzer prize board is telling.

    63. 63.

      TBone

      @WaterGirl: my inner Wednesday Addams is filled with glee.  I do not have a scintilla of sympathy for MAGA.  Too bad, so sad! Do you think they’d have sympathy if the situation were reversed?

    64. 64.

      Argiope

      @Shakti: high school in the late 80s/early 90s?  Yep, I got that form of sex ed, too.  My math teacher sat us seniors all down in 1986 and let us know about AIDS and how to protect ourselves with condoms, because he knew it was coming for everyone sooner or later.  Much respect to him for taking what I’m sure was a professional risk.  He probably saved at least one life.

