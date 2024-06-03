Voting for him just for this. The rest of a plus. https://t.co/v6PObYWTnr
— Valdivia ?? (@TheCorollary) June 2, 2024
We kicked off Pride Month in style this weekend—and got LGBTQI+ voters fired up to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris ?? pic.twitter.com/bgLUZVES9S
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 2, 2024
America is home to people whose ancestors have been here for thousands of years, folks who immigrated generations ago, and those who have just arrived.
This Immigrant Heritage Month, we celebrate the courage of our nation’s immigrants, whose dreams are the foundation of America.
— President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2024
On day one of my Administration, I sent a comprehensive immigration reform plan to Congress to protect Dreamers and their families.
Only Congress can provide Dreamers permanent status and a pathway to citizenship.
Congress must act. pic.twitter.com/XZSesCZEAZ
— President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2024
Hakeem Jeffries on MTP: "Can the extreme MAGA Republicans point to a single issue where they've actually made progress for the American people? A single issue? They cannot. And so as a result, what we see are conspiracy theories being spewed at the direction of Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/BTAw3Inb7v
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2024
Half the country thinks Trump is unfit to be president now that he’s been convicted of this crime.https://t.co/qDK11YB4XQ pic.twitter.com/B6o6i7DdV1
— CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) June 2, 2024
uncool annoying normie resist shitlibs who had ?? emojis in their display names in 2020 just pulled off one of the biggest antifascist victories in American history and some people still won't accept that they're the populist front against right-wing extremism.
— Senior PowerPoint Engineer (@ryxcommar) May 30, 2024
Obviously most people are not going to change their mind based on this but margins matter — Trump in particular has been doing well with very young, very disengaged people who may be learning about his many scandals for the first time this week. It’s a big deal.
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 30, 2024
Simone Biles continues Olympic prep by cruising to her 9th U.S. Championships title https://t.co/SO5hWD0sn5
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2024
… Biles is at a stage in her unparalleled career where the joy she gets from the sport is no longer centered strictly on the quality of her performance.
While she joked that she believes she’s “aging like fine wine,” it’s telling that she saved her biggest smile afterward when talking about the five World Champions Centre teammates — most of them a decade younger — who will join her at Olympic trials in Minneapolis later this month.
“That’s kind of what excites me because I think they have long careers ahead of them,” Biles said. “So if I can do anything to help them, right now and in the future, that’s what I’m going to do.”
It’s her way of giving back. She is well aware of the spotlight that awaits her in Paris and is trying to set an example for others on how to navigate the pressure that lies ahead. She’s become a regular in therapy — now even during meet weeks — and is determined to focus on what she can control.
Like say, her gymnastics.
In front of an audience that included her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, Biles put on a four-rotation clinic that featured all the trademarks of a typical Biles performance. There was jaw-dropping athleticism mixed with precision and more than a splash of swagger.
Biles finished with the highest two-day score on all four events, something she’d done only once before at nationals (2018)…
