Voting for him just for this. The rest of a plus. https://t.co/v6PObYWTnr — Valdivia ?? (@TheCorollary) June 2, 2024

We kicked off Pride Month in style this weekend—and got LGBTQI+ voters fired up to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris ?? pic.twitter.com/bgLUZVES9S — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 2, 2024

America is home to people whose ancestors have been here for thousands of years, folks who immigrated generations ago, and those who have just arrived. This Immigrant Heritage Month, we celebrate the courage of our nation’s immigrants, whose dreams are the foundation of America. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2024

On day one of my Administration, I sent a comprehensive immigration reform plan to Congress to protect Dreamers and their families. Only Congress can provide Dreamers permanent status and a pathway to citizenship. Congress must act. pic.twitter.com/XZSesCZEAZ — President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2024

Hakeem Jeffries on MTP: "Can the extreme MAGA Republicans point to a single issue where they've actually made progress for the American people? A single issue? They cannot. And so as a result, what we see are conspiracy theories being spewed at the direction of Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/BTAw3Inb7v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2024





Half the country thinks Trump is unfit to be president now that he’s been convicted of this crime.https://t.co/qDK11YB4XQ pic.twitter.com/B6o6i7DdV1 — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) June 2, 2024

uncool annoying normie resist shitlibs who had ?? emojis in their display names in 2020 just pulled off one of the biggest antifascist victories in American history and some people still won't accept that they're the populist front against right-wing extremism. — Senior PowerPoint Engineer (@ryxcommar) May 30, 2024

Obviously most people are not going to change their mind based on this but margins matter — Trump in particular has been doing well with very young, very disengaged people who may be learning about his many scandals for the first time this week. It’s a big deal. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 30, 2024

Simone Biles continues Olympic prep by cruising to her 9th U.S. Championships title https://t.co/SO5hWD0sn5 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2024