Monday Night I Need More Time In the Day Open Thread

All I can say is that I need more time in the day!

I am not a good photographer, so it takes me 2 separate photos to catch a good shot of my ferns and my clematis.  This one catches the ferns.

And this is a better shot of my clematis.

The clematis always blooms for my birthday, but it came early this year!

Oh, and this apparently happened today.  I laughed out loud.  I’m  not sure that it’s a comfort to know that the outbreak of stupidity isn’t confined to US domestic politics.

This was in response to Marge making a <s>pubic</s> PUBLIC spectacle of herself, otherwise known as a day ending in Y, as she badgered Dr. Fauci in a hearing.

Met with a new group today to talk with them about what they are up to and whether they might be a good fundraising fit.  Nothing is definite, but I am super excited after talking with them.  We talk again a week from today.  If all goes well, we’ll be telling you about them next week.

I have a post started, with the title: The Former President and Convicted Felon Is a Whiny Little Bitch.  But it’s so hard to decide what to include in the post.  The possibilities are endless!

What’s everybody else up to?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      What’s everybody else up to?

      Decompressing after a long work day. We’re starting month three of what was supposed to be a three week commissioning process for some new instrumentation, and it’s been a hell of a marathon. Still, today was productive; we think we found and fixed the last (fingers crossed…) leak in the plumbing. Will know for (reasonably) sure in a few days once we finish going through the startup cycle of the system and check its performance.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      You should reach out to Galifianakis about filming an episode of Between Two Ferns in that yard. Some fern-trimming might be required beforehand.

      We’re getting our first heatwave starting tomorrow, so everything garden-related will be slain. How we roll (ugh).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      frosty

      I love the ferns!! We have a shady spot behind our garage where a friend recommended ferns. The landscaper planted 11, the garage roofers trampled them, but 9 are still there and coming back! I really want the area to look like yours. Leaves fall down, no need to rake, no need to mulch. In a couple of years, they’ll be there. Hopefully!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ishiyama

      I’m drinking coffee and thinking about Hunter Biden’s trial. I think he has a shot at acquittal if he cries on the stand, as a sympathetic defendant. I hope his lawyers have the savvy to suss that out – even a hung jury would be a victory. When the Man is intent on screwing your client unfairly, you go to trial and hope that someone on the jury sees it the same way. (It didn’t work for Donnie, but he didn’t take the stand and cry.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      H.E.Wolf

      Oh, let’s call him a whiny little pissant. Gender neutral insults are the most fun! And I’m sure we can compile a dandy list. :)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RepubAnon

      The Former President and Convicted Felon Is a Whiny Little [Pissant]

      This could have more sequels than a Smoky and the Bandit franchise – maybe even Batman!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Ishiyama: I want only the best for Hunter Biden.  If the legal system is supposed to be all about rehabilitation, I’d say he is already there.

      I have no idea what the best strategy would be, but he has competent lawyers and I’m confident that he will let the attorneys do his job.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      japa21

      Resting after getting a couple of spinal injections today. Hopefully, these will last as long as the last 2 did. Watching NCAA Div III world series game. Our niece’s son is on the team, though I don’t think he has gotten into the game yet. This game determines which team plays in the finals. Currently 2-2 in the 6th. Real nail biter.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jackie

      WaterGirl, your ferns are amazing, and the clematis is gorgeous!

      And I ♥️ Moskowitz!!! MTG way over-proved her stupidity today, but per usual, Jared was there to reenforce it!😂

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RaflW

      Had some friends out to the cabin today. The mom is a minister, so Mondays are off, and her kid just graduated from HS. We were able to put-put in the pontoon for about an hour before the first of like 5 waves of rain came thru.

      They departed for Madison after wave 4, got about 3 miles up the road, spotted a wall cloud and came back and hung out in our basement for like 45 more minutes. But it was a fun day, and I grilled the best damn chicken thighs evah. I make bone-in skin-on chicken thighs a lot (I gave up beef and pork several years ago), and honestly these were absolutely ace.

      I think I figured out that grilling with the skin side up first lets some of that yummy fat get into the meat. Then turn and crisp up the skin. And, like burgers, only one turn! YUM.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: “Find the leak” is the bane of my life. It doesn’t help that the acceptable level of “not-leak” is “less than one drop of water per year”.

      (we have tools that are sensitive to “drips” quite a bit smaller than a drop of water, so we don’t have to wait quite that long…)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Gin & Tonic

      I am on the board of a sort of municipal agency. Tonight’s monthly meeting devolved into the chair’s shouting (and I mean SHOUTING) at three of the board members, who were trying to make their separate points. It was awful. I picked up my things and left.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: I don’t know if you saw the clip, but Jamie Raskin interrupts her idiocy with a point of order.  Something about comity and wondering whether in this chamber it’s acceptable to refuse to call a Dr. and Dr.  In the end, the person chairing the meeting told her to shush twice (okay, he said “suspend her remarks”, aka shut the fuck up) and then instructed her to use the “Dr.” when she addressed Dr. Fauci.

      What an embarrassment she is.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old School

      While addressing the US House of Representatives on Monday, Republican Representative John Rose’s son, sitting behind him, delighted the cameras with smiles and playful expressions.

      Mr Rose was denouncing Donald Trump’s guilty conviction in the hush-money criminal trial.
      He later commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother”.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Yutsano

      I just ate half a small pizza. Am now decompressing and trying to figure out how I’m going to stay focused for the next two days. Then I get on a plane and come to Chicago for the very first time in my life.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: I was so happy to see Jill, Hunter’s sister and his wife at court today supporting him! Quite the contrast to TCFG’s red tied brigade of ass kissers!

      I have no clue if Hunter will be convicted or found innocent, but I know he’ll accept either verdict with grace and dignity.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jay

      @dmsilev:

      Have you tried unsweetened grape flavour Koolaide powder?

      Goes from light gray/violet to dark purple at the slightest amount of moisture.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Scout211

      @dmsilev: Be sure to take the Chicago Architectural Foundation’s river cruise.

      We loved that cruise!  So interesting and gorgeous views of the city.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      kalakal

      @WaterGirl: In Florida plants either die or channel their inner Napoleon and embark on a career of invasion. I love ferns, it’s just I like to have other plants as well so I have to spend a fair amount of effort keeping the ferns in their place

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Yutsano

      @dmsilev: Semi-touristing. I’m going for an event but I have every intention of going into the city as much as possible. I’m staying in Schaumburg which I am told isn’t that far away from the main city.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Layer8Problem

      I changed the engine and cabin air filters in my son’s car, finished reading Babel’s Red Cavalry, and started rereading The Big Sleep to get the Cossacks out of my head.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @frosty: Well, until a few years ago it was just half the side of the house with ferns.  It was maybe 6 years ago that I took out my raised beds and planted maybe a dozen ferns in the open space.

      I’d say I have been getting photos like this for at least 3 or 4 years. So I’m gonna guess it will take you 2 years for them to fill in well enough.

      I do mulch the ferns every couple of years – they do like that!  So I’d suggest that you mulch early on while you’re trying to get them to spread.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Gin & Tonic

      @japa21: ​
      I’m not a native, but I’ve been to Chicago a bunch of times and can only imagine making it from Schaumburg to the Loop in 30 minutes with a helicopter.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      hueyplong

      What I’m doing is waiting anxiously for the post collecting examples of The Former President and Convicted Felon Is a Whiny Shitgibbon/Orange Fecal Pile.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: That ridiculous Rep. Greene is coming to Central Virginia Wednesday to campaign for a candidate primarying the odious Bob No-Good. She’ll “rally” at three places, including Charlottesville at 4 p.m.

      So why would Marjorie Greene go after Bob Good? One reason is that she was a close ally of Kraven McCarthy, and Good was one of the 8 Republicans who helped dump her buddy from the Speaker’s chair. McCarthy set up a PAC aimed at defeating these enemies, and it’s supporting Good’s challenger John McGuire, a state Senator and former Navy SEAL.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl: Thanks! Two years isn’t too long. I’ll mulch and then let the maple leaves do the work. The ones I see in the forest seem to do fine that way.

      Reply

