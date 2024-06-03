All I can say is that I need more time in the day!

I am not a good photographer, so it takes me 2 separate photos to catch a good shot of my ferns and my clematis. This one catches the ferns.

And this is a better shot of my clematis.

The clematis always blooms for my birthday, but it came early this year!

Oh, and this apparently happened today. I laughed out loud. I’m not sure that it’s a comfort to know that the outbreak of stupidity isn’t confined to US domestic politics.

this is the funniest thing happening on here right now: people claiming the newly elected president of Mexico isn’t really Jewish because she thanked Jesus (she thanked Jesús, her husband) pic.twitter.com/4lSOZcgP40 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) June 3, 2024

This was in response to Marge making a <s>pubic</s> PUBLIC spectacle of herself, otherwise known as a day ending in Y, as she badgered Dr. Fauci in a hearing.

Hello, police? I’d like to report a murder. https://t.co/qPlR64hcbo — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 3, 2024

Met with a new group today to talk with them about what they are up to and whether they might be a good fundraising fit. Nothing is definite, but I am super excited after talking with them. We talk again a week from today. If all goes well, we’ll be telling you about them next week.

I have a post started, with the title: The Former President and Convicted Felon Is a Whiny Little Bitch. But it’s so hard to decide what to include in the post. The possibilities are endless!

What’s everybody else up to?