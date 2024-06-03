On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

It’s Albatrossity Monday, and we get hummingbirds! We must have been very good to deserve this.

Costa Rica to California, California to Illinois, then Illinois to Arizona. I am not good with geography, but even I know that whoever planned the itinerary for this week did not plan the most efficient routes!

(click the image below for a bigger, non-blurry version of this week’s schedule)

Albatrossity

As WaterGirl mentioned, I recently spent 12 days in Costa Rica, and she gave me last Monday off. But I’m back, and it was a great trip, so I’m ready to share pictures.

I should mention that even though lots of people go to Costa Rica specifically to see the birds and other wildlife, I went with a group of undergraduate students from KSU as part of a Study Abroad excursion. There were 15 students and three instructors, including Elizabeth. The students were enrolled in either one or two of the three courses covered during this trip (English, Geography, or Biology). So the focus was not on birds and padding a life list; we visited places that would allow education to be the main focus. Nevertheless, in such a diverse and scenic country, you will always see some birds, and many of them will be new! Birds which were new to my life-list are tagged with an asterisk (*) in the captions below.

The first installment will be some hummingbirds. Costa Rica hosts around 50 species of hummingbirds, including a few which are endemic to Costa Rica, or found only in that country and neighboring Panama. There will be more hummingbirds in subsequent posts, but here’s a starter.