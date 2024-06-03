Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Albatrossity – Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds!

On The Road – Albatrossity – Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds!

by

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

It’s Albatrossity Monday, and we get hummingbirds!  We must have been very good to deserve this.

Costa Rica to California, California to Illinois, then Illinois to Arizona.  I am not good with geography, but even I know that whoever planned the itinerary for this week did not plan the most efficient routes!

(click the image below for a bigger, non-blurry version of this week’s schedule)

On The Road - Albatrossity - Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds! 10

Albatrossity

As WaterGirl mentioned, I recently spent 12 days in Costa Rica, and she gave me last Monday off. But I’m back, and it was a great trip, so I’m ready to share pictures.

I should mention that even though lots of people go to Costa Rica specifically to see the birds and other wildlife, I went with a group of undergraduate students from KSU as part of a Study Abroad excursion. There were 15 students and three instructors, including Elizabeth. The students were enrolled in either one or two of the three courses covered during this trip (English, Geography, or Biology). So the focus was not on birds and padding a life list; we visited places that would allow education to be the main focus. Nevertheless, in such a diverse and scenic country, you will always see some birds, and many of them will be new! Birds which were new to my life-list are tagged with an asterisk (*) in the captions below.

The first installment will be some hummingbirds. Costa Rica hosts around 50 species of hummingbirds, including a few which are endemic to Costa Rica, or found only in that country and neighboring Panama. There will be more hummingbirds in subsequent posts, but here’s a starter.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds! 8
Uvita, Costa RicaMay 19, 2024

One of the most common is the *Rufous-tailed Hummingbird (Amazilia tzacatl), found in much of the country and well-adapted to gardens and other human alterations of the landscape. Unlike many hummingbirds, the sexes have similar plumages. As you can see, it is very aptly named. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds! 9
near the Quetzal Education and Research Center (QERC) along the Río SavegreMay 16, 2024

Another species where the male and female have similar plumages is the Lesser Violetear (Colibri cyanotus). This one was not new to my life list, since I had seen them previously in Ecuador, but they are always a treat to see. Those purple ear patches can be flared out when the bird wants to impress or intimidate. This species, only recently split from the Mexican Violetear, is one of the many highland-loving hummingbirds, and is generally found at elevations from 1450-3000 m (4700-10000 ft in American). Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds! 7
Río SavegreMay 16, 2024

Another highland species that I had previously seen in the Andes in Ecuador, the Green-crowned Brilliant (Heliodoxa jacula) is also aptly named. This is a female; the male (like the Andean one in the link above) would have a blue throat patch. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds! 5
Río SavegreMay 16, 2024

One of the sites we visited had several hummingbird feeders and LOTS of hummingbirds. The host also had some small hand-held feeders that (if the other feeders were taken down) attracted some of the less-cautious birds to your hand. Here’s a Green-crowned Brilliant perched on a student’s hand. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds! 6
Río SavegreMay 16, 2024

Another species that is the product of a recent taxonomic split is the *Talamanca Hummingbird (Eugenes spectabilis). The species formerly known as Magnificent Hummingbird (E. fulgens) was divided into a northern species that can be seen in southeastern Arizona (Rivoli’s Hummingbird, E. fulgens) and this southern species, which is endemic to mountain ranges in Costa Rica and western Panama. This is a male, showing off his blue, green, and purple colors even on an overcast day in the cloud forest. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds! 4
Río SavegreMay 16, 2024

The *White-throated Mountain-gem (Lampornis castaneoventris) has a very restricted range; it is found only in the mountains of southern Costa Rica and western Panama. Only the male has the eponymous white throat. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds! 2
Río SavegreMay 16, 2024

The female White-throated Mountain-gem has a buffy throat and underside, and is arguably prettier than the male. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds! 3
Near San Isidro de El GeneralMay 18, 2024

Another violetear, this *Brown Violetear (Colibri delphinae) is more drab than the other violetears, but it still has those purple ear patches. Males and females are identical plumage-wise, and both of them have a bill that seems quite short for a hummingbird.  Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds! 1
Near San Isidro de El GeneralMay 18, 2024

One of the largest hummingbirds, the *Violet Sabrewing (Campylopterus hemileucurus) is a spectacular sight in the mountains of Central America. This is a male, distinguished by the green rump and violet-purple underparts, coming in to dislodge a Brown Violetear who was hogging the feeder. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Costa Rica, week 1 — Hummingbirds!
Osa Conservation CampusMay 20, 2024

The hummingbirds known as hermits (subfamily Phaethornithinae) usually are more brown than other hummingbirds, and this *Bronzy Hermit (Glaucis aeneus) is no exception. It is also an extraordinarily fast and busy feeder, spending only a second or two at any individual flower. That means that I have lots of fuzzy out-of-focus shots of this one! Click here for larger image.

