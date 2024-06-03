The toady who briefly rebelled crawls back to lick the tiny wingtips (Politico):

DeSantis says Trump can still vote in Florida despite felony conviction The governor disputes the assessment of some experts who say Trump’s conviction would make him ineligible to vote in the state. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’ll make sure Donald Trump can vote in his home state this November despite his felony convictions. DeSantis said Friday that he disputes the assessment of some experts who say that Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts would make him ineligible to cast a ballot in the state. But, in any case, the Florida governor said he would ensure the state clemency board cleared the way for his former rival for the Republican presidential nomination to vote back home. “Given the absurd nature of the New York prosecution of Trump, this would be an easy case to qualify for restoration of rights per the Florida Clemency Board, which I chair,” he said on X.

According to what I’ve read, convicted felon Donald J. Trump would be able to vote in Florida anyway, even if he were random convicted felon Ronald K. Dump. Florida law bases felon disenfranchisement for crimes committed in other states on whether the state where the crime was committed bars the convicted felon from voting. New York doesn’t unless they are incarcerated, which Trump is unlikely to be.

So the DeSantis statement expressing casual contempt for the rule of law is just a loyalty stunt meant to curry favor with the convicted felon and his cult. Just as the state’s Senators Rubio and Scott’s refusal to do their damn jobs is a stunt.

I think we’ll see similar stunts from now to November — Repubs falling all over themselves to publicly pucker up and kiss the orange ass. I also don’t think it will redound to that party’s credit with voters.

Open thread!

PS: Jury selection in Hunter Biden’s trial is underway. I know a previous plea deal involving the gun charges and the tax case blew up, but is there any chance for striking a plea deal before this trial begins? If so, and if the terms aren’t ridiculously onerous, maybe the defense should take it.

The Delaware case isn’t in the same universe as convicted felon Trump’s since the younger Biden isn’t seeking office. But it’s got to be a huge distraction for the administration.