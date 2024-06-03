Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Found liable for massive fraud, is required to post a massive bond, gets a break, then files a *fraudulent* bond!

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Rigged! (Open Thread)

Rigged! (Open Thread)

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

The toady who briefly rebelled crawls back to lick the tiny wingtips (Politico):

DeSantis says Trump can still vote in Florida despite felony conviction

The governor disputes the assessment of some experts who say Trump’s conviction would make him ineligible to vote in the state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’ll make sure Donald Trump can vote in his home state this November despite his felony convictions.

DeSantis said Friday that he disputes the assessment of some experts who say that Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts would make him ineligible to cast a ballot in the state.

But, in any case, the Florida governor said he would ensure the state clemency board cleared the way for his former rival for the Republican presidential nomination to vote back home.

“Given the absurd nature of the New York prosecution of Trump, this would be an easy case to qualify for restoration of rights per the Florida Clemency Board, which I chair,” he said on X.

According to what I’ve read, convicted felon Donald J. Trump would be able to vote in Florida anyway, even if he were random convicted felon Ronald K. Dump. Florida law bases felon disenfranchisement for crimes committed in other states on whether the state where the crime was committed bars the convicted felon from voting. New York doesn’t unless they are incarcerated, which Trump is unlikely to be.

So the DeSantis statement expressing casual contempt for the rule of law is just a loyalty stunt meant to curry favor with the convicted felon and his cult. Just as the state’s Senators Rubio and Scott’s refusal to do their damn jobs is a stunt.

I think we’ll see similar stunts from now to November — Repubs falling all over themselves to publicly pucker up and kiss the orange ass. I also don’t think it will redound to that party’s credit with voters.

Open thread!

PS: Jury selection in Hunter Biden’s trial is underway. I know a previous plea deal involving the gun charges and the tax case blew up, but is there any chance for striking a plea deal before this trial begins? If so, and if the terms aren’t ridiculously onerous, maybe the defense should take it.

The Delaware case isn’t in the same universe as convicted felon Trump’s since the younger Biden isn’t seeking office. But it’s got to be a huge distraction for the administration.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • cmorenc
  • Delk
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • hueyplong
  • J. Arthur Crank
  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • Jeffg166
  • Jeffro
  • Jinchi
  • Josie
  • Kay
  • MattF
  • narya
  • prostratedragon
  • raven
  • smith
  • TBone
  • trollhattan
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      I’ll given him this, Rupert keeps trying, hoping to get it right, this time.

      Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has married for a fifth time in a ceremony at his Californian vineyard.
      Mr Murdoch, 93, tied the knot on Saturday with his new wife Elena Zhukova, 67, a retired Russian biologist.
      He was rumoured to be dating Ms Zhukova soon after his engagement to ex-police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith was abruptly called off in April 2023.
      Australian-born Mr Murdoch, who has six children, is chairman emeritus of News Corporation, which owns Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, the Sun and the Times.

      My regret is Tracey Ullman does not currently have a show on which to, uh, comment.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      I ass-u-me the prosecutors won’t be offering a deal. This prosecution of Biden seems to be over-the-top political, so they’re probably going to ride it to the bitter end.

      But, we’ll see.

      (And my prognosticator is often broken.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffg166

      Hunter is screwed up. Considering his life it’s not a surprise. I hope he gets a reasonable deal and takes it. It may mean some jail time.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      West of the Rockies

      The case may be a distraction for the White House, but the case shouldn’t really take more than a few days, right?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Doesn’t Desantis ever get tired of being a small pathetic little man?  I mean, I would be if I were him.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cmorenc

      Hunter Biden being found guilty or copping a plea would be a significant counterbalance to the orange turd’s and MAGA whining about the UNFAIRNESS of the NY prosecution.  Better still, the underlying charge in Hunter Biden’s case boils down to ineligibility to purchase firearms, restrictions against which right are among the top hobby-horses of MAGA / GOP.   Hunter’s potential sentence includes incarceration, so if he was ordered to e.g. serve three or four weekends in jail + a fine – OK, so the GOP and the orange turd are steadfastly, wilfully blind to even the most blatant, indisputably, easily provable hypocracy, such as drump’s claim he never said “Lock her up” about Hillary, but it could make a significant difference to the modest-size but crucial slice of persuadable / turn-out-able voters.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      I have no idea how strong the case against Hunter is, so I don’t know whether he should take a deal.

      Like you said, he’s not running for office, so I don’t care, except to have some sympathy for Joe.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      japa21

      @West of the Rockies: ​
        You do realize that if Hunter is found guilty of these very minimal charges, it will be far worst than Trump’s guilty verdict and reflect far more poorly on the President. We wouldn’t want a President whose son has been convicted of a crime. Far better to have an actual criminal be President instead.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      TBone

      @TBone: Comment of the Day

      “Trump’s attorney, David Warrington, sent ProPublica a cease-and-desist letter demanding this article not be published. The letter warned that if the outlet and its reporters “continue their reckless campaign of defamation, President Trump will evaluate all legal remedies.”

      LOL

      Reply
    15. 15.

      smith

      @Jinchi: DeSantis is trying to preserve his credibility with MAGAs for 2028. Any reciprocity he might receive from the Felon would be coincidental and probably unexpected. The Felon’s toadies know their job is to be the rented mule he can abuse with impunity.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TBone

      @Baud: that’s extra funny because of his upcoming presentence evaluation.  He can’t threaten to sue 😆 person man woman camera TV

      Reply
    21. 21.

      hueyplong

      @Another Scott: Going in, I’ve assumed that the Biden prosecution exists for the spectacle, which precludes a plea deal of any kind.  Trump’s conviction and pending criminal actions only increase the need for such a spectacle.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Josie

      @Another Scott: ​
       You wrote exactly what I was thinking. The fact that the original deal was pulled and that this is being pursued with such zeal makes one wonder who is pulling those strings.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      raven

      @Baud: I got fired from the post office because I checked “no” on the application that asked if I’d been courtmartialed when I was in the Army. I never knew if I did not check yes on purpose or if I just missed it. Getting fired from that hellhole was one of the best things that ever happened to me but I still was held responsible for checking the wrong box.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jinchi

      @smith: DeSantis is trying to preserve his credibility with MAGAs for 2028

      I’m sure you’re right, but I don’t think that strategy will work any better for him than it did for Pence.

      There’s a natural limit to how high a toady can rise.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jeffro

      Someone was asking on Twitter: “with all of these threats to ‘go after’ Democrats in general and President Biden in particular…to sic red-state AGs on them…to bring charges…to retaliate…what’s the crime supposed to be?  What are they going to charge Dems with?”

      Duh.  The ‘crime’, in the RWNJs’ eyes, is holding Republicans (and trump most especially) to the same rule of law that the rest of us live under, full stop.  It doesn’t matter what actual charges they’ll try and bring against Biden & the Dems.  The crime is, “Dems didn’t look away from our repeated selection of a career criminal as our god-king; therefore, we must make them pay”.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      Ms. Cracker, have you seen much locally from Debbie Murcasel Powell’s Senate campaign? I see her Twitter ads but politically, Florida is terra incognita for me.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      hueyplong

      @Jinchi: DeSantis doesn’t want Trump’s love.  He wants the love of Trump supporters in a post-Trump world.  For DeSantis, the only thing better than granting Trump clemency is the fact that such clemency is required.

      His biggest regret is that this didn’t go down 6 months ago.  It’s the one thing we have in common with Puddin’

      Reply
    33. 33.

      TBone

      One of the rare times I will make a prediction.  Hunter will dominate the legal proceedings by reason of superior counsel and go to prison willingly, without fanfare, if that is the verdict. Just to show how a real man does his thang. Stark contrast, speaking without words.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kay

      @cmorenc:

      It’s kind of interesting because the gun seller actually did falsify the form- the seller did not verify Biden’s identity with ID (required) because they knew who Hunter was. They went back and altered the form and said they did, which the defense will say calls the whole charge into question. It doesn’t, really, but it is something for the defense to say :)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jeffro

      @Jinchi:

      @smith:

      I’m surprised that none of these clowns can think more than 15 minutes ahead.  (Or in Nikki Haley’s case, 9 days ahead LOL)

      They all seem to think they can stay ‘in the mix’ long enough and say all the right things to stay on good-enough terms with trump and MAGA to be viable for the 2028 election.

      But by 2028, we’ll either have been living in a kleptofascist state for 4 years, one focused solely on exacting revenge on trump’s behalf while lining the trump family’s pockets, OR Biden/Harris will have remained in office and trump will be dead or in prison.

      If it’s the former, neither trump nor his evil family nor his incredibly evil inner circle are going to share one bit of power with them.  (There also probably won’t be an election in 2028)

      If it’s the latter…once trump defeated and then is dead or in prison…how in the world would a DeSantis or Haley be the person to bring this disgusting mess of a party back together?  The trump cultists won’t have it, and they’re a majority of the party.  DeSantis, Haley, so many of them will all be seen as having stabbed trump in the back and weakened him enough that his enemies were able to win in 2024.  (Their probably view, not mine obvs).

      Anyway…I know the enablers will keep trying, keep saying and doing all sorts of corrupt things to keep on the good side of trump and his base.  But the GOP elected officials who’ve gone back and forth, have challenged trump in any serious way in the past…they are completely fucked either way.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      smith

      @TBone: I’m sure he will appeal if convicted. What would be hilarious, though, would be for him to get the hung jury the Felon’s defenders were so confident that he would get.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      Hunter is doing us a solid by not arguing that the gun laws are unconstitutional.

      But he should definitely threaten the judge, jury and witnesses, as is customery in these situations.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Take Trump’s name out of the situation.  An important Republican has been found guilty of a crime.  Yes, of course other Republicans are screaming about this being the most unfair thing in the world.  Most of them probably believe it, because their belief system “We’re always right, you’re always wrong.”  Even the ones with enough awareness to know Trump deserves it must satisfy the base, and the base demands Total War.  Democrats cannot be right, cannot be allowed to win anything, ever.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.