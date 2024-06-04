Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Tiananmen Square Anniversary

“After Tiananmen, a Past That Didn’t Pass and a Future That Didn’t Come”:

Today, June 4, marks the 35th year since China’s leaders sent in troops to crush the student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing. The Chinese surveillance state made sure it was uneventful—just like any other day.

Underneath the tranquility, however, is a poignant shift in the mood among the youth: The hope of the June 4th generation has given way to the despair of many young Chinese today.

In the spring of 1989, tens of thousands of university students from all over Beijing started gathering in Tiananmen Square, calling for the end of corruption within the Communist Party as well as freedom of the press, freedom of speech and other democratic reforms.

The protesters didn’t want to overthrow the party; they hoped the party would improve its governance. In early June of that year, the demonstrations ended in a brutal crackdown by a leadership fearful of the party’s survival.

Since then, the students’ mobilization that year has served as a constant reminder for Beijing of the need to step up command and control, especially of the minds of the young. While the massacre was followed by economic opening, leaders kept a tight rein on political freedoms. Still, hope for a better future has persisted—that is, until recently.

With the country’s path toward more economic growth, openness and opportunity reversing, a generation of youth now choose not to date, get married, or have children, in a phenomenon dubbed “lying flat.”…

(8964 = 1989/June/4th)


“After crackdown on Hong Kong, overseas communities carry the torch to keep Tiananmen memories alive”:

As Beijing’s toughened political stance effectively extinguished any large-scale commemorations within its borders, overseas commemorative events have grown increasingly crucial for preserving memories of the Tiananmen crackdown. Over the past few years, a growing number of talks, rallies, exhibitions and plays on the subject have emerged in the U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia and Taiwan.

These activities foster hope and counteract the aggressive efforts to erase reminders of the crackdown, particularly those seen in Hong Kong. In 2021, the city’s police charged three leaders of the group that organized the vigil with subversion under a 2020 sweeping national security law that has all but wiped out public dissent. Later, the group voted to disband. Tiananmen-related statues were also removed from universities…

On Tuesday, the park that used to hold the vigil will be occupied by a carnival held by pro-Beijing groups.

However, attempts to silence commemorative efforts have failed to erase the harrowing memories from the minds of a generation of liberal-minded Chinese in the years after tanks rolled into the heart of Beijing to break up weeks of student-led protests that had spread to other cities and were seen as a threat to Communist Party rule…

To preserve memories of the event, a museum dedicated to the Tiananmen crackdown opened in New York last June. It features exhibits such as a blood-stained shirt and a tent used by student protesters.

A similar museum operated by vigil organizers was shuttered in Hong Kong in 2021.

As of early May, its board chair Wang Dan, also a leading former student leader of the Tiananmen protests, estimated the New York museum attracted about 1,000 people, including Chinese immigrants, U.S. citizens and Hong Kongers. To expand its audience, Wang said he plans to organize temporary exhibitions on university campuses in the U.S., and possibly in other countries over the longer term.

He said overseas memorial events are crucial because mainland Chinese and Hong Kongers can see overseas memorial activities online.

“It can have an effect in mainland China because young people there all know how to use VPNs to circumvent internet censorship,” he said…

Evan Osnos, at the New Yorker“The Shadow of Tiananmen Falls on Hong Kong”

In the spring of 1989, Chinese students protesting for democracy chose a site with unique symbolic power: Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. For centuries, the area has been marked by a colossal edifice known as tiananmen—the gate of heavenly peace—where leaders held forth. In 1949, Mao Zedong, standing atop the gate, which overlooks the square, declared the founding of the People’s Republic, and, for decades afterward, schoolchildren sang a jingle called “I Love Beijing’s Tiananmen,” in which Chairman Mao will “guide us into the future.”

Today, that lyric sounds grimly like prophecy. On June 4, 1989, the Communist Party turned its tanks and soldiers on the protesters, killing, in the least, hundreds of people (a precise number remains unknown) and deflecting the democratic wave that toppled the Soviet Union and its allies in the Eastern Bloc. As China approaches the thirty-fifth anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre, the incident has been effaced from its official history to such an extent that young people scarcely know the details of the anniversary they are supposed to avoid. (In June, 2022, censors blocked a popular live streamer named Li Jiaqi after he displayed an ice cream in the shape of a tank; it is possible that Li, who was born in 1992, had no idea that it would be a sensitive image.) But, even as Tiananmen has been scrubbed from public memory, its shadow is more visible than ever in the resurgence of authoritarianism in China and abroad, in step with the nation’s expanding realm of influence.

The reach of that philosophy—governance by repression—became manifest on Thursday, when a Hong Kong court, in a landmark trial, convicted fourteen democracy activists on charges of subversion. It’s the largest case yet brought under a national-security law that was imposed by Beijing in 2020; another thirty-one defendants had already pleaded guilty, and two were acquitted for lack of evidence. The trial of the Hong Kong 47, as they’re known, has its roots in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections that same year, when prominent activists held an unofficial primary to choose a slate of pro-democracy candidates, and drew an unexpectedly high turnout—some thirteen per cent of the city’s registered voters. The Hong Kong government postponed the election and later staged predawn raids on people involved, including the legal scholar Benny Tai, the former student leader Joshua Wong, and a number of former lawmakers. Most pleaded guilty, in hopes of having their sentences reduced by up to a third; others, who were convicted, face sentences ranging from three years to life in prison, an astonishing potential punishment that Human Rights Watch described as “blatantly erasing the basic human rights guaranteed in Hong Kong laws.”…

China’s political cosmos is extending in other directions, too. When the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, visited Beijing in May, his counterpart, Xi Jinping, greeted him on a red carpet laid out in Tiananmen Square, cheered by phalanxes of children. Putin was not only obliging himself of a treasured refuge from an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court last year and a chance to flatter his economic patrons—since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in 2022, trade between Russia and China has grown at least sixty per cent—he was also acknowledging a tectonic shift in Russia’s view of the world, one that goes far beyond the temporary circumstances of war. Moscow’s élites are sending their children to study in Beijing and Shanghai. (Putin said that his family members were learning Mandarin.) As more Western writers, such as Stephen King and Neil Gaiman, refuse to publish their work while the war is raging, Chinese authors are filling part of the literary void, thanks to Chinese-government grants for translation. Alexander Gabuev, the director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, has written of Russia that “never in its entire history has it been so entwined with China.”…

Indeed, in the same week of the verdict in the Hong Kong 47 case, fresh evidence emerged of how sharply the local legal climate has been transformed. Until recently, Hong Kong had served as a safe place for peaceful commemorations of the anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, in vigils and memorials. But, in a sign of how the sensibilities of Beijing have inspired local efforts to demonstrate ideological fealty, the government of Hong Kong enacted its own security law in March—much like a state law working in tandem with federal law. And, this past Tuesday, the government made the first arrests under the new local law—accusing six people, including the well-known activist Chow Hang-tung, of illegal social-media posts, intended, as police put it, to “incite netizens to organize or participate in illegal activities.”

The posts in question seem to make references to the thirty-fifth anniversary of Tiananmen, but the topic is now considered too sensitive in Hong Kong for even the authorities to discuss casually. In the official description of the arrests, the police simply mentioned “an approaching sensitive date.” When reporters asked Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security, Chris Tang, whether the police were referring to June 4th, he replied, “The date itself is not important.” In truth, as a landmark in the history of authoritarian politics, June 4th has rarely been more important.

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Is the anniversary more widely recognized this year than in the past? I’m a little surprised, given what short attention span we USians have.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cope

      If you have ever been around heavy equipment (large bulldozers in particular, say a D-9 Cat or bigger) that’s in operation, you might have a tiny sense of how much courage The Man In Front Of The Tank had. If I recall correctly (not a given), in video of his defiance, the tank makes a move to go around him and he moves to stay directly in front of it. I can only begin to imagine how he felt at the time.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      I remember being a naive 10-year-old and thinking that the students would win. The man in front of the tank is burned into my brain. I sometimes wonder what our world and China would be like had they prevailed. Everyone writes alternate history about the US Civil War or WWII, but I haven’t yet read something that asks, “what if Tiananmen Square had been a victory?” Maybe I will write it.

      It’s hard enough now as an American not to give into despair. I can’t imagine how Chinese young people could’ve avoided that outcome.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      japa21

      @Baud: The only way USians have any idea of the word Tiananmen is because some people remember.  I bet 75% of USians have no idea what happened there.  And at least 27% wish that the BLM protestors had been treated the same way.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      E.

      I always associate this with the Exxon Valdez in my mind. My first real experience with history of great import and far beyond my control.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I was an intel officer working for the Navy (civilian) when this happened.  My “beat”, in part, was China, technically the navy.  When this was happening, our office wasn’t involved.

      The following year I moved jobs for a promotion and went to DIA in the group assigned to the J2 at the Pentagon, still working China Navy.  Went to Beijing that year (1990) to help the Defense Attache’s office process a lot of stuff.  Very tense time.

      Many of the staff there virulently hated Betty Bao Lord, ambassador Winnie Lord’s wife, because of her role behind the scenes encouraging and outright egging the students on.  They told me at the time that she made them promises about US support, never defined mind you,  that were totally at odds with what the US Embassy and Defense Attache offices were telegraphing at the time.

      I worked with one attache who was out on the 5th and described basically street-to-street shootings as the PLA tracked down students, or practically anybody who moved, and shot first and asked-no-questions later.

      According to the people I worked with in the attache’s office, the death toll was much, much higher but would never be known.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Trollhattan

      IDK if this is taught in our schools. My kid was born after and perhaps knows little about it.

      They chide as “meddling in our internal affairs” anybody who asks a CCP spokesperson about Tiananmen Square.  “You should learn to be better world citizens and not repeat your imperialist ways. Next question?”

      Heard similar things uttered by a BJP critter just this morning, in an utter coincidence. That thing Moti said? “Bad translation, you do not understand that word.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MomSense

      I had a Chinese friend who was attending grad school and also taking college level political science classes.  She was the trial student.  The following year the Chinese government sent I think 8 or so students.  I volunteered to help her with English language questions and note taking since we were in several classes together and I worked at the dining hall where she ate most of her meals.
      She was very careful not to say anything political but I know she read multiple newspapers everyday at the library.  I thought she would return the next year but she didn’t and I have always wondered if it was because she was a protester.  Anyway, I always think of Sue (her chosen American name) on this anniversary.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Nukular Biskits:

      Let me stress, that wasn’t anything official.  It was one person’s agenda done totally outside official channels with no blessing of the administration much less her husband.  These were personal observations and reflections of people I worked closely with who had been there before, during and after.  And cuz she was the ambassador’s wife, little else was said.  But in my 11 years doing that, never did I see career military intel officers exhibit that kind of virulence toward one individual as they did toward her.

      She hated (hates cuz she still lives) the “Chinese Communists” with a blinding hot passion of a million sons.  And as was explained to me, she seized on the student protests as some way to bring down the government so she talked basically out her ass.

      My attache peers said that every death was her responsibility. These weren’t screaming liberal types, these were career military officers connected to the PLA alongside the Embassy’s contacts.  The attache folks felt things didn’t have to end up like that but Betty Bao Lord was whispering in the ears of a bunch of naive students promising the moon and the stars.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      dm

      @rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun):

      I remember being a naive 10-year-old and thinking that the students would win.

      I remember being a naive 33 year old and thinking the students’ loss would be only temporary, even though, at the time, the Berlin Wall still stood, and many of the other momentous events of ‘89 were yet to come.

      Part of that was thinking that market forces would undermine Party authority — the economic changes of the previous years were stunning — and I thought they’d be as corrosive to the established order as they were to the cultural order of the West.  But I was wrong about that.

      I’m glad that people are keeping the memory of June 4 alive.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffg166

      @rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun): One thing that brought down the USSR was the despair and apathy of its citizens. They simply didn’t care anymore. Both China and Russia are on the same path again. Killed the hopes of the people and you won’t last long.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Dangerman

      I recall being in Chongqing, not that long afterwards (~96). I finally came to the conclusion the interpreter I was given was more than an interpreter and reasonably sure my room had at least audio surveillance.

      China was weird. Hong Kong more weird. Loved Japan immensely.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dm

      I don’t know that it’s fair to characterize Xi Jinping as a “cadre”, as one of the tweets does.  He was 36 at the time (the same age that Gorbachev was when the Prague Spring of 1968 was crushed) and was a mid-level bureaucrat in the provincial government.  I tend to think of the term “cadre” being applied to people who are younger — like the students of the Red Guard.  His father was a victim of the Cultural Revolution, and he himself served time for fleeing his assigned place in a rural village for Beijing. So, in a sense, doubly not a “cadre”.

      One could easily think he’d have some sympathy with the desires of the students.  But it seems the lesson he learned from that was about power, and that the way to protect yourself from adversity was to get power and cling to it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Chris

      @dm:

      His father was a victim of the Cultural Revolution, and he himself served time for fleeing his assigned place in a rural village for Beijing.  One could easily think he’d have some sympathy with the desires of the students.

      Depends on how you choose to look at it.

      From what I’ve heard, one of the narratives that was quietly going around at the time was that the Tienanmen Square students were exactly like the Red Guards that Mao turned loose in the Cultural Revolution: crazed student anarchists who wanted to burn everything down instead of shutting up and listening to their betters.  The CCP couldn’t come straight out and embrace that as the official narrative (they’ve been very careful never to repudiate Mao the way Khrushchev repudiated Stalin), but it’d be no surprise if this was the sort of thing the rich and powerful told each other in private.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      moonbat

      Fresh out of undergrad myself then. I followed the student protests in Tienanmen avidly. Everything from the mini city within a city they established in the square to the creation of the Goddess of Democracy statue. And, as some have said here already, I dared hoped that they were the vanguard bringing about real change. Chinese exchange students at my alma mater were selling t-shirts painted with Chinese characters naming what the students were fighting for to support the protestors. I got one that read “democracy.”

      The crackdown was horrific. The man in front of the tanks — disappeared, never to be seen again — was walking home from getting groceries when he became an eternal symbol of defiance in the face of oppression. I’ll never forget it, but I’m safe and sound thousands of miles away. It pains me that China is trying to wipe it’s nation’s collective memory of those events and “laying flat” is the only form of protest open to the young now. Can’t imagine the level of hopelessness that has to exist for that to be a generation’s life choice.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Bill Arnold

      Modi’s BJP loses majority in India election shock, needs allies for gov’t – Defying exit polls, opposition parties stun the BJP in vital states, resetting India’s political landscape. (Yashraj Sharma, 4 Jun 2024)

      Unlike both those elections, when the BJP won clear majorities on its own in a house of 543 seats, it was poised to end up with 240 seats this time around. The halfway mark is 272 seats.
      By contrast, the opposition INDIA alliance, led by the Congress party, was projected to win more than 200 seats, significantly higher than exit polls had predicted. Released on June 1 after the final phase of India’s election cycle, the exit polls had suggested that the BJP would outdo its 2019 tally of 303 seats.
      Modi and his party are still likely to be able to form India’s next government — but will be dependent on a clutch of allies whose support they will need to cross the 272-seat mark. The BJP with its allies, in a coalition known as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was projected to win around 282 seats.

      A coalition government.

      Reply

