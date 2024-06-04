June 4 vigil in Taipei: Hundreds of people are gathering at the Liberty Square to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing 35 years ago. Hong Kong remains a strong presence in this year’s rally. pic.twitter.com/5rJ3pOFi5Y — Amy Chang Chien (@amy_changchien) June 4, 2024

35 years ago, peaceful protests in and around Tiananmen Square ended in tragedy. Some people are trying to erase those events from history and memory. Today we remember. pic.twitter.com/8BHucB7Zyx — UK in China 🇬🇧 (@ukinchina) June 4, 2024

Police officers ramped up security measures in Hong Kong for the 35th anniversary of the June 4 crackdown in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square https://t.co/RQUvVq8otD pic.twitter.com/FPV9oPMwbc — Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2024

In the latest WSJ China, I write about the memories from June 4, 1989, the poignant shift in the mood among the Chinese youth since then, from hope to despair, and Tiananmen’s impact on my generation. 从来都不需要想起，因为永远都不会忘记🙏 https://t.co/t23bPIfd8b pic.twitter.com/6kqSulbJZV — Lingling Wei 魏玲灵 (@Lingling_Wei) June 4, 2024

“After Tiananmen, a Past That Didn’t Pass and a Future That Didn’t Come”:

Today, June 4, marks the 35th year since China’s leaders sent in troops to crush the student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing. The Chinese surveillance state made sure it was uneventful—just like any other day. Underneath the tranquility, however, is a poignant shift in the mood among the youth: The hope of the June 4th generation has given way to the despair of many young Chinese today.

In the spring of 1989, tens of thousands of university students from all over Beijing started gathering in Tiananmen Square, calling for the end of corruption within the Communist Party as well as freedom of the press, freedom of speech and other democratic reforms. The protesters didn’t want to overthrow the party; they hoped the party would improve its governance. In early June of that year, the demonstrations ended in a brutal crackdown by a leadership fearful of the party’s survival. Since then, the students’ mobilization that year has served as a constant reminder for Beijing of the need to step up command and control, especially of the minds of the young. While the massacre was followed by economic opening, leaders kept a tight rein on political freedoms. Still, hope for a better future has persisted—that is, until recently. With the country’s path toward more economic growth, openness and opportunity reversing, a generation of youth now choose not to date, get married, or have children, in a phenomenon dubbed “lying flat.”…

(8964 = 1989/June/4th)

Want to know what totalitarianism looks like in action? Hong Kong police arrest artist Sanmu Chen for appearing to sign the numbers “8964” in the air on the eve of the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre. He made a finger motion and wore a white shirt like the… pic.twitter.com/slR1quKv0r — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) June 4, 2024

After crackdown on Hong Kong, overseas communities carry the torch to keep Tiananmen memories alive https://t.co/7gCouzpyLZ — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2024



“After crackdown on Hong Kong, overseas communities carry the torch to keep Tiananmen memories alive”:

… As Beijing’s toughened political stance effectively extinguished any large-scale commemorations within its borders, overseas commemorative events have grown increasingly crucial for preserving memories of the Tiananmen crackdown. Over the past few years, a growing number of talks, rallies, exhibitions and plays on the subject have emerged in the U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia and Taiwan. These activities foster hope and counteract the aggressive efforts to erase reminders of the crackdown, particularly those seen in Hong Kong. In 2021, the city’s police charged three leaders of the group that organized the vigil with subversion under a 2020 sweeping national security law that has all but wiped out public dissent. Later, the group voted to disband. Tiananmen-related statues were also removed from universities… On Tuesday, the park that used to hold the vigil will be occupied by a carnival held by pro-Beijing groups. However, attempts to silence commemorative efforts have failed to erase the harrowing memories from the minds of a generation of liberal-minded Chinese in the years after tanks rolled into the heart of Beijing to break up weeks of student-led protests that had spread to other cities and were seen as a threat to Communist Party rule… To preserve memories of the event, a museum dedicated to the Tiananmen crackdown opened in New York last June. It features exhibits such as a blood-stained shirt and a tent used by student protesters. A similar museum operated by vigil organizers was shuttered in Hong Kong in 2021. As of early May, its board chair Wang Dan, also a leading former student leader of the Tiananmen protests, estimated the New York museum attracted about 1,000 people, including Chinese immigrants, U.S. citizens and Hong Kongers. To expand its audience, Wang said he plans to organize temporary exhibitions on university campuses in the U.S., and possibly in other countries over the longer term. He said overseas memorial events are crucial because mainland Chinese and Hong Kongers can see overseas memorial activities online. “It can have an effect in mainland China because young people there all know how to use VPNs to circumvent internet censorship,” he said…

On the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Incident, we commemorate the students & citizens who bravely marched for change. As #Taiwan deepens our commitment towards human rights, we firmly stand by the belief that the people only truly flourish with freedom & democracy. pic.twitter.com/1kZouffPwS — 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) June 4, 2024

Evan Osnos, at the New Yorker — “The Shadow of Tiananmen Falls on Hong Kong”

In the spring of 1989, Chinese students protesting for democracy chose a site with unique symbolic power: Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. For centuries, the area has been marked by a colossal edifice known as tiananmen—the gate of heavenly peace—where leaders held forth. In 1949, Mao Zedong, standing atop the gate, which overlooks the square, declared the founding of the People’s Republic, and, for decades afterward, schoolchildren sang a jingle called “I Love Beijing’s Tiananmen,” in which Chairman Mao will “guide us into the future.” Today, that lyric sounds grimly like prophecy. On June 4, 1989, the Communist Party turned its tanks and soldiers on the protesters, killing, in the least, hundreds of people (a precise number remains unknown) and deflecting the democratic wave that toppled the Soviet Union and its allies in the Eastern Bloc. As China approaches the thirty-fifth anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre, the incident has been effaced from its official history to such an extent that young people scarcely know the details of the anniversary they are supposed to avoid. (In June, 2022, censors blocked a popular live streamer named Li Jiaqi after he displayed an ice cream in the shape of a tank; it is possible that Li, who was born in 1992, had no idea that it would be a sensitive image.) But, even as Tiananmen has been scrubbed from public memory, its shadow is more visible than ever in the resurgence of authoritarianism in China and abroad, in step with the nation’s expanding realm of influence. The reach of that philosophy—governance by repression—became manifest on Thursday, when a Hong Kong court, in a landmark trial, convicted fourteen democracy activists on charges of subversion. It’s the largest case yet brought under a national-security law that was imposed by Beijing in 2020; another thirty-one defendants had already pleaded guilty, and two were acquitted for lack of evidence. The trial of the Hong Kong 47, as they’re known, has its roots in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections that same year, when prominent activists held an unofficial primary to choose a slate of pro-democracy candidates, and drew an unexpectedly high turnout—some thirteen per cent of the city’s registered voters. The Hong Kong government postponed the election and later staged predawn raids on people involved, including the legal scholar Benny Tai, the former student leader Joshua Wong, and a number of former lawmakers. Most pleaded guilty, in hopes of having their sentences reduced by up to a third; others, who were convicted, face sentences ranging from three years to life in prison, an astonishing potential punishment that Human Rights Watch described as “blatantly erasing the basic human rights guaranteed in Hong Kong laws.”… China’s political cosmos is extending in other directions, too. When the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, visited Beijing in May, his counterpart, Xi Jinping, greeted him on a red carpet laid out in Tiananmen Square, cheered by phalanxes of children. Putin was not only obliging himself of a treasured refuge from an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court last year and a chance to flatter his economic patrons—since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in 2022, trade between Russia and China has grown at least sixty per cent—he was also acknowledging a tectonic shift in Russia’s view of the world, one that goes far beyond the temporary circumstances of war. Moscow’s élites are sending their children to study in Beijing and Shanghai. (Putin said that his family members were learning Mandarin.) As more Western writers, such as Stephen King and Neil Gaiman, refuse to publish their work while the war is raging, Chinese authors are filling part of the literary void, thanks to Chinese-government grants for translation. Alexander Gabuev, the director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, has written of Russia that “never in its entire history has it been so entwined with China.”… Indeed, in the same week of the verdict in the Hong Kong 47 case, fresh evidence emerged of how sharply the local legal climate has been transformed. Until recently, Hong Kong had served as a safe place for peaceful commemorations of the anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, in vigils and memorials. But, in a sign of how the sensibilities of Beijing have inspired local efforts to demonstrate ideological fealty, the government of Hong Kong enacted its own security law in March—much like a state law working in tandem with federal law. And, this past Tuesday, the government made the first arrests under the new local law—accusing six people, including the well-known activist Chow Hang-tung, of illegal social-media posts, intended, as police put it, to “incite netizens to organize or participate in illegal activities.” The posts in question seem to make references to the thirty-fifth anniversary of Tiananmen, but the topic is now considered too sensitive in Hong Kong for even the authorities to discuss casually. In the official description of the arrests, the police simply mentioned “an approaching sensitive date.” When reporters asked Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security, Chris Tang, whether the police were referring to June 4th, he replied, “The date itself is not important.” In truth, as a landmark in the history of authoritarian politics, June 4th has rarely been more important.

Never, ever forget the monstrosity that was Tiananmen. 35 years ago today. Xi Jinping endorsed the massacre as a cadre and his wife sung to the troops who carried it out and turned their guns on the Chinese people. They will do this again if we don’t stand up to them pic.twitter.com/VFNuXulnTz — Drew Pavlou ???????????? (@DrewPavlou) June 4, 2024

The man in front of the tank: How journalists smuggled out the iconic Tiananmen Square photo. @jessieyeung8 on the 35th anniversary of Tiananmen Square: https://t.co/wx1Lgjzefy — CNN Asia Pacific PR (@cnnasiapr) June 4, 2024

The Chinese government is seeking to erase memory of the Tiananmen Massacre throughout China and in Hong Kong. But 35 years on, the government has been unable to extinguish the flames of remembrance. https://t.co/jwUofibtBi pic.twitter.com/bKUeDbmB2e — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) June 4, 2024