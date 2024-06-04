I was bored earlier and needed mindless entertainment, so I browsed free old movies on my streaming channels. I settled on “Two Weeks Notice,” starring Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock. It’s the fluffy rom-com I expected, but guess who makes a cameo? Convicted felon Donald Fucking Trump!

Goddamn. I knew the sumbitch was in one of the “Home Alone” films. I guess I need to print out a list of every movie he’s defiled with his vile presence so I can avoid them in the future.

***

The Hill published an article about Republican senators warning Judge Merchan not to sentence Trump to jail or house arrest. The list includes the batshit usual suspects (Baby Doc Paul, Cancun Cruz, etc.) as well as what passes for a “moderate” Republican these days, including Cornyn and Tillis.

All of the lackeys dutifully mouthed the “weaponized judiciary” lies. The idiotic Sen. Budd from NC provides a representative sample of the genre:

“But when you see the conviction and the rules that he instructed the jury with, it’s completely unfair, it’s unconstitutional, and I would put nothing past him at this point,” he said of Merchan. Budd said a tough sentence “would only strengthen the resolve of the Americans to support President Trump.”

As if.

My completely uneducated guess is Merchan will not sentence Trump to jail or house arrest. Locking him up does raise legit issues since the convicted felon is (absurdly) one of two viable candidates for president.

I think the best we can hope for is that Merchan will craft a poetically just community service stint, such as making Trump spend 100 hours as a do-boy for election workers, who have a busy summer ahead of them. Not a public-facing role for Trump, obviously — make him schlep boxes and roll equipment around to support election logistics. Something like that.

Anyhoo, Jen Rubin, the most righteous of the Never Trumpers, says the situation demands jail time: (WaPo gift link)

Merchan should take into account that Trump has hurled threats and smears at witnesses, jurors and the judge (including his family). He also should consider the racist attacks and implicit threat of violence directed at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The felon who will stand before him has tried to intimidate witnesses and delegitimize the New York courts as corrupt. In continuing to incite his mob (that now threatens the safety of the anonymous jurors) and demean the courts as “rigged,” Trump does far more damage to the people of New York (not to mention the country) than he did with any single criminal act. The potential that New Yorkers will be less willing to serve as jurors after watching the vitriol unleashed on these 12 people could be among Trump’s most enduring injuries to the court system… With other criminal cases against Trump delayed, Merchan alone has the responsibility for the foreseeable future to mete out punishment that is appropriate for Trump’s crimes and sufficient to protect the justice system. The voters ultimately will have to reject fascism at the ballot box, but at present Merchan must exercise his discretion in sentencing Trump to actual incarceration for at least a year to shelter the independent judiciary — judges, jurors and witnesses — threatened by this felon and his rhetoric. If he does not, he puts New Yorkers and the Constitution at risk.

She’s not wrong, but it ain’t gonna happen. The nation had its chance to shitcan the orange fart cloud forever in Impeachment II, but Senate Republicans chickened out. So here we are, and it’s up to wee the pipple.

