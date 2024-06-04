Paso Robles, CA

We stayed in a very 60s motel in Paso Robles and visited a bunch of wineries. The one I was most anxious to see was Tablas Creek. They are very committed to growing their grapes and making their wine sustainably. As a chemist, the use of “organic” as kind of a synonym for “natural” always seemed weird to me and the rules seemed pretty arbitrary. “Sustainable” seems much more concrete: if what we are doing now is continued for 100 years is it likely that people then could carry on for another 100 years? It seems the term that is being used is “regenerative organic” and Tablas Creek claims to be the first vineyard in the world to get that certification. They do a lot of things to try to meet that goal, there are two things I really like: a flock of sheep for managing the vineyard floor and head-trained vines. This picture is of “Scruffy Hill” and it is covered in head-trained vines. No trellis, no irrigation, and each vine grows like a little bush. Lower yields and more hand labor, but some fantastic wines.