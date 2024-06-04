I really wasn’t going to post about the CO4 Republican debate, because it’s so inside Colorado baseball. But it has gone viral so I did what I didn’t want to do, I listened to Boebert lie and lie and lie again.

I passed on the debate the first time because the district she’s carpetbagging – I mean running in – is no longer my district by just a few blocks. The legislators came to their senses and redrew the lines so I’m now in Joe Neguse’s district, thank the stars.

If you’ve tuned into a few of my posts, the moderator will look familiar. I’m usually posting his good news stories.

Kyle Clark doesn’t just hold Boebert’s feet to the fire…enjoy.

Under Trump, the Republican Party has become a dumpster fire of debauchery and criminalty. In Colorado, the depraved and degenerate behavior of Republican candidates Mike Lynch and Lauren Boebert was called out by moderator Kyle Clark, who didn’t hold back. pic.twitter.com/tf3L6d0r70 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 2, 2024

NEW: Rep. Lauren Boebert claims credit for projects in Colorado even when she votes against the bills funding them. Boebert said in our #CO4 debate that she would still have voted no if she was the deciding vote, killing those projects she claims credit for now. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/JwDLJ0tKgm — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 31, 2024

If you feel the need to torture yourself, the entire debate is here (youtube link).

Besides his funky jackets and his nightly good news, he also reads feedback in the last minutes of the broadcast. And he often chooses some of the most brutal. And has some snappy comebacks. But this was brilliant.

VIEWER FEEDBACK: Jeff in Brighton writes, “If bulls#!t was music, you’d be a brass band.” pic.twitter.com/ackbUTWH2t — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 8, 2024

Since the debate has gone viral, lots of big names are calling for him to go national. My reply, he’s ours, hands-off. I may not agree with him all the time, but he’s as brutal with the Dems as he is with the rethugs and his journalism makes (some) of the other local news stations up their game, too.

