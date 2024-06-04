Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

The revolution will be supervised.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Everybody saw this coming.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Even though I know this is a bad idea, I’m off to do it anyway!

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Shut up, hissy kitty!

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Open Thread: Boebert Shutdown, National Media Should Take Notes

Open Thread: Boebert Shutdown, National Media Should Take Notes

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

I really wasn’t going to post about the CO4 Republican debate, because it’s so inside Colorado baseball. But it has gone viral so I did what I didn’t want to do, I listened to Boebert lie and lie and lie again.

I passed on the debate the first time because the district she’s carpetbagging – I mean running in – is no longer my district by just a few blocks. The legislators came to their senses and redrew the lines so I’m now in Joe Neguse’s district, thank the stars.

If you’ve tuned into a few of my posts, the moderator will look familiar. I’m usually posting his good news stories.

Kyle Clark doesn’t just hold Boebert’s feet to the fire…enjoy.

 

If you feel the need to torture yourself, the entire debate is here (youtube link).

=====

Besides his funky jackets and his nightly good news, he also reads feedback in the last minutes of the broadcast. And he often chooses some of the most brutal. And has some snappy comebacks. But this was brilliant.

 

Since the debate has gone viral, lots of big names are calling for him to go national. My reply, he’s ours, hands-off. I may not agree with him all the time, but he’s as brutal with the Dems as he is with the rethugs and his journalism makes (some) of the other local news stations up their game, too.

Open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Baud
  • cain
  • Eolirin
  • gene108
  • Jeffg166
  • jnfr
  • Miss Bianca
  • Old School
  • rikyrah
  • smith
  • TaMara

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Miss Bianca

      Kyle Clark has given shout-outs to both news orgs that I work for, mostly on First Amendment issues. He’s a solid man and a damn fine reporter, amazing for a TV journalist in this era.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      Squirrel Run Farm (@RunHomeste50262) posted at 3:57 AM on Tue, Jun 04, 2024:
      Maybe you can answer my question… why exactly is his flags an issue? I honestly don’t understand this stance.

      Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) posted at 8:01 AM on Tue, Jun 04, 2024:
      Two reasons: one, the flags show support for insurrection and insurrectionists. Two and the most important reason, Alito is deciding cases involving January 6 Trump and many other issues. Every standard of judicial ethics requires recusal if there is a genuine conflict of interest or an appearance. Here we have both. And we have a Supreme Court Justice lying about the first flag and pushing blame onto his wife for both.
      (https://x.com/NormOrnstein/status/1797976967406293286?t=S3zsXe5ft8Mrka9Tr0IP3g&s=03)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Old School

      Since the debate has gone viral, lots of big names are calling for him to go national.

      Going after Republican candidates probably isn’t the best way to go national.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      jnfr

      This is the kind of Colorado inside baseball that I love to so. I am so embarrassed that she might continue to represent any part of our state.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      Manu Raju (@mkraju) posted at 4:23 PM on Mon, Jun 03, 2024:
      John Cornyn says he stands by Larry Hogan despite the criticism that the MD Senate candidate has endured from Trump allies for saying voters should respect the Trump verdict.

      “I hope Larry Hogan wins,” Cornyn, who is running for leader, told us.

      “It’ll mean the difference…

       

      Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) posted at 6:38 PM on Mon, Jun 03, 2024:
      John Cornyn, a possible heir to Mitch McConnell, is saying what we already knew.

      Larry Hogan will hand Republicans the Senate majority to pass their far-right agenda.

      We won’t let that happen. We’re going to win in November and keep Maryland’s Senate seat blue.
      (https://x.com/AlsobrooksForMD/status/1797774956845269074?t=n7uUQH0da5ZtUUIzCE-wiQ&s=03)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      gene108

      I might be alone in this opinion, but Lauren Boebert could’ve been a very inspirational figure, if she wasn’t such a jerk.

      I don’t think too many teen mom high school dropouts have been elected to Congress. It’s a very unique background for someone in Congress to have and a lived experience that might’ve been able to lead* to better legislation.

      But she’s a jerk and revels in being an obnoxious jerk, and degrades whatever stature and respect Congress might have.

      * Typo fixed

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      I agree, but it’s tough for a high school dropout to be good at that job, and she’s not good at it, and her only selling point is being a jerk.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cain

      @gene108:

      If she was liberal. But this woman came into GOP politics through an escort service. Nothing wrong with that. But wow, you’d think it’s something that the GOP wouldn’t want. This party is just weird in who they pick for banner carrying.

      I find the flag stuff really fucking nutty. The right has so many flags – blue line, red line, torn up – I find the whole thing bizarre. The super patriot group flying flags that isn’t the U.S. flag.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      smith

      @rikyrah: I think they were the conspirators sent by the Felon to set up the fake electors plot, not the electors themselves. Among them is crowd favorite Kenneth Chesebro, who ostensibly flipped in GA, but later was revealed to still be lying about his participation in MI.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffg166

      The bodies in the basement are a complete mystery to me as is all the incriminating evidence found among them. I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. Life in public isn’t easy.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.