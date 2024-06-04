The good news I’m seeing seems to be mostly for the Dems, and the bad news is for the Republicans.

Works for me!

Swalwell refused to stop until he got to the end of the alphabetical list of nations that won’t let a convicted felon enter the country. I like the fight in the Dems these days. (It’s a Newsweek article so make of it what you will.)

OMG Swalwell refuses to stop talking as Republican try to interrupt his soliloquy about Republicans being in a cult pic.twitter.com/lnUiRU6tLU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2024

Interesting, for sure. True? We’ll find out. I say let them fight.

Apparently, rape, fraud and 34 felony convictions might be a bridge too far for 1 out of 3 Republicans. Maybe. https://t.co/cyxQkcFfSI — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) June 4, 2024

Josh Paul was part of our “election protection” thermometer in 2022. Great to see all these folks we supported placing high importance on the rule of law. Exactly why we supported them!

BREAKING: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed felony forgery charges against ex-Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis and ex-Trump aide Mike Roman for their roles in the Wisconsin 2020 fake electors scheme. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 4, 2024

I bought 3 gorgeous pots of sunflowers today, and 15 bags of mulch. Let’s just say that I’m more excited about the sunflowers than all the mulching ahead of me. I prefer the look of brown mulch, but the bunnies don’t like cedar mulch, so that’s what I got for the new bed in front. Pretty sure the sunflowers will look better planted than they do with bags of mulch stacked behind them!

It rained so hard tonight (but only for 10-15 minutes) that the gutter couldn’t keep up with the rain! It was spilling out over the sides, even though I had just cleaned it out a couple of weeks ago. Once the rain stopped, I checked, and the gutter really was clear – the rain was coming down too fast for the gutter to keep up. Nice that I only have one gutter – on the other side of the house, the rain just runs off and waters the ferns I pictured in my post last night.

Oh, and you guys convinced me to change The Former President and Convicted Felon Is a Whiny Little Bitch TO The Former President and Convicted Felon Is a Whiny Toddler. A clear victory for peer pressure.

Open thread.