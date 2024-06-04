Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Good News, Bad News, but Mostly Good News Open Thread

The good news I’m seeing seems to be mostly for the Dems, and the bad news is for the Republicans.

Works for me!

Swalwell refused to stop until he got to the end of the alphabetical list of nations that won’t let a convicted felon enter the country. I like the fight in the Dems these days. (It’s a Newsweek article so make of it what you will.)

Interesting, for sure.  True?  We’ll find out.  I say let them fight.

Josh Paul was part of our “election protection” thermometer in 2022.  Great to see all these folks we supported placing high importance on the rule of law.  Exactly why we supported them!

I bought 3 gorgeous pots of sunflowers today, and 15 bags of mulch.  Let’s just say that I’m more excited about the sunflowers than all the mulching ahead of me.  I prefer the look of brown mulch, but the bunnies don’t like cedar mulch, so that’s what I got for the new bed in front.  Pretty sure the sunflowers will look better planted than they do with bags of mulch stacked behind them!

It rained so hard tonight (but only for 10-15 minutes) that the gutter couldn’t keep up with the rain!  It was spilling out over the sides, even though I had just cleaned it out a couple of weeks ago.  Once the rain stopped, I checked, and the gutter really was clear – the rain was coming down too fast for the gutter to keep up.  Nice that I only have one gutter – on the other side of the house, the rain just runs off and waters the ferns I pictured in my post last night.

Monday Evening I Need More Time In the Day Open Thread

Oh, and you guys convinced me to change The Former President and Convicted Felon Is a Whiny Little Bitch TO The Former President and Convicted Felon Is a Whiny Toddler.  A clear victory for peer pressure.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      SpaceUnit

      Republicans thinking trump is the wrong candidate choice doesn’t mean they won’t vote for him.  It’s 2024.

       

      ETA:  I’m not being an Eeyore.  I think that ugly orange bastard is going to get his ass kicked.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sdhays

      @SpaceUnit: You’re right. But it doesn’t mean they will vote for him either. His support is softening when he needs his sometimes voters to be feeling more pumped about voting for him. It’s still early, but it’s not good for him.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      In other “let them fight” news, I heard somewhere over the weekend that the College Republicans, or the Young Republicans, or the Republican Jugend or something had pissed off the RNC by saying something blasphemous like “maybe Trump shouldn’t be our candidate”. So now they are The Enemy.

      Sorry about the vagueness. I’ll try to find details.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SpaceUnit

      @sdhays:

      No, you’re right.  He will lose some support, and it won’t take more than a few percentage points to make a very big difference.

      Also, I think our MSM is deliberately avoiding talking about the trump exhaustion factor, because they need their goddamn horserace.  But I suspect a majority of American voters are getting pretty tired of this shitshow.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ishiyama

      I noticed the news about the start of Hunter Biden’s trial. He’s employing the best possible defense, as far as I can tell.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      eclare

      @smith:

      I don’t know if you saw my comment, but I watched the video of the soldiers returning to France for the D-Day anniversary.  It was very moving.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      When you hear Republicans cry about “the weaponization of our justice system/law enforcement” in holding conservative lawbreakers accountable for their crimes, what they are really saying is that they are going to weaponize the FUCK out of the justice systems and law enforcement and blame the Democrats for doing it first. Our fucking worthless billionaire and investor-owned big media can’t waste the time on reporting that the Republicans are criminals who are intent on destroying our nation in service to one man with no boundaries. This is yet more bullying and screams for vengeance.

      Put him in charge again and our law enforcement and justice systems are done for, as is our nation.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BlueGuitarist

      Today, Pennsylvania state House of Representatives passed a bill to provide free menstrual hygiene products to public school students.
      Republicans objected on the grounds that this “leads to communism.”
      That’s a real quote from Stephanie Borowicz, PA-H-076 (Clinton and Union counties), not Borowitz Report; she’s like the local version of MT Greene.
      Several Rs in swing districts voted yes; a couple voted no.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      jackmac

      I picked up a bargain mandevilla on Sunday that’s about to start blooming and plan to repot it on Wednesday. And I so liked the look of WaterGirl’s clematis that I’m going to try to find some at one of my nearby garden centers.  I’m a rank amateur at gardening, so if I don’t kill my flowers I count that as some kind of success.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      @eclare: I thought it was moving, too. D-Day was 80 years ago, so those guys, at the youngest, are in their late nineties. This will most likely be the last major remembrance of that day to have anyone who survived it around to be a witness.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      BlueGuitarist

      @Ishiyama:

      Hunter’s wife confronted a Trump lackey outside the courtroom, called him a “Nazi piece of shit” to his face.
      (It was Navarro aide Garrett Ziegler, who got Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn into the oval office for coup plotting.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Good news, the neurologist who was booked until Halloween had a cancellation, so I was able to do a consultation.

      She agrees with my pain specialist that degenerated cervical disc impingement is the root of my current mysterious shoulder problems — she the fourth (extremely qualified) specialist in a row to say “That’s really… interesting. I haven’t seen that before.”

      Bad news: Thst means the options are to continue PT, which has resulted in some improvements, but I’m still a long way from being able to fully move/control my arm again

      Or try a semi-experimental PFR injection into my neck to help me ease the impingement. Which is expensive and not covered by insurance

      PRP/PRF injections are new and have a good track record with knees, and a good but less extensive record with shoulder — I had one done theee months ago, and it seems to have helped significantly. Using it for cevical issues is really new and my doctor is one of folks pioneering this treatment. But it’s so new there’s not yet much research on how effective it is, although from it can tell the consensus is “promising but not yet proven.”

      Decisions decisions…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jackie

      The billboards are awesome! I hope they pop up in every state that allows them! (They’re banned in WA state.)

      And Eric Swalwell gets a standing ovation from me!🥰 I watched that clip multiple times just to enjoy the GQP’s reaction 😂

      Reply
    21. 21.

      BlueGuitarist

      @jackmac:

      Good luck with the garden & garden photos!
      I also very much like the look of WaterGirl’s clematis and ferns, and love sunflowers.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      trnc

      @Ishiyama: ​
       

      I noticed the news about the start of Hunter Biden’s trial. He’s employing the best possible defense, as far as I can tell.

      He changed his party affiliation to republican?

      Reply

