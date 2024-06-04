Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

You can’t love your country only when you win.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Let there be snark.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

I am pretty sure Katy Tur wasn’t always such a bootlicking sycophant.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

You cannot shame the shameless.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "Stories from the Road" / Tuesday Night Open Thread

Tuesday Night Open Thread

by | 78 Comments

This post is in: 

Had the first really hot day of the summer, altough I have to say by really hot I am talking WV standards, not Arizona, so it was closing inon 90 today. Little muggy and not much a breeze, so I had to break down and turn on the portable unit in the home office to keep things cool. Starting to get around that time of year when you have to do all the outdoor stuff either in the morning or figure out what you can do later in the shade.

Coincidentally, I had to drop the Honda off at the dealership for an appointment I made two weeks ago to get my AC fixed. It actually died prior to my trip to Arizona last fall, but I didn’t want to spend the money to fix it and figured I would not need it over the winter, even in Arizona, and I was right. I still don’t want to spend the money to fix it, but I kinda will need ac this summer, I suppose.

In other news, I see the Republicans are living out their dreams with the Hunter Biden trial, which I am not even going to bother following because honestly I don’t care. Go after the Trump kids next for all I care. Other than that, the news all looked shitty, although I did see a headline that Nigel Farage was pied by an onlyfans model, and I am cool with that.

What’s up with you all?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • cain
  • Chet Murthy
  • Damien
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Etv13
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Harrison Wesley
  • hitchhiker
  • Jay
  • karen gail
  • karen marie
  • Martin
  • MattF
  • Maxim
  • Miki
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • NutmegAgain
  • Ohio Mom
  • Ryan
  • sab
  • smith
  • Starfish
  • Suzanne
  • twbrandt
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    78Comments

    1. 1.

      smith

      Repeated from a thread below:

      First primary results are coming in. With 13% counted in NJ, Andy Kim is the projected winner of the Senate Dem primary, with 82%.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cain

      @smith: Great news!

      Just waiting for this week to close. I am kind of bummed by everyone feeling so down.

      Biden came out swinging on that border thing – for once he took a GOP signature issue and ran with it. Made them look like fools. Go Dark Brandon!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      I went on a tour this afternoon to see a prefabrication line. This is in service of a project that I am not on, but I have worked on similar projects. This project is a new hospital tower, and they are prefabricating the inpatient room bathrooms. They are also prefabricating the overhead utility racks in the corridors. I have worked on projects of similar scope and prefabricated both of these elements.

      Every time I see this stuff, I think about how construction is a broken industry. Like, why are we not 3D printing entire rooms? It’s embarrassing, really. It’s 2024, and contractors would attempt to convince you that riveting studs together is innovation, if you do it in a warehouse rather than on the jobsite. Fuck, a hundred years ago, Sears would ship an entire house to your lot. Building has gotten dumber in many ways.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      karen marie

      I am SCREAMING with laughter!  Thanks, John Cole!

      While running away from the scene, the woman who allegedly threw the drink told The Sun she did so because Mr Farage is “an arse”.

      Ignore the video. It’s an Australian news program with an over-botoxed “Independence Party Leader.” The news guy thinks “Americans” call Republicans “rhinos,” so there’s no point in listening to anything he has to say.

      I very much enjoyed the bit of video showing Farage with milkshake all over his head and suit.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Summer loving had me a blast
      Summer loving happened so fast
      I met a girl crazy for me
      Met a boy cute as can be

      Summer days drifting away
      To-ah! Oh, the summer nights

      Reply
    12. 12.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Baud: ​
        people are depressed over the Yanks going 7-2 on their west coast road trip.

      Gotta stop those Yanks.
      We’ve gotta stop those Yanks
      Or they’ll stop me.

      Big deal, big rocket,
      They think they got the world in their pocket.
      Gotta stop, gotta stop.
      Gotta stop those Yanks

      Reply
    14. 14.

      twbrandt

      So the guy with the suspended license who zoomed into a court hearing while parking his car that was all over social media and the MSM a few days ago, didn’t actually have a suspended license. It had been reinstated a few years ago but that fact was not updated due to a clerical oversight.

      A couple of things:

      1. His license was originally suspended due to non-payment of child support. While not paying child support is really bad, suspending someone’s license for it is inappropriate, because there are other ways of handling this, and counterproductive. Most people need a car to get to work, and how can pay the child support you owe if you can’t get to work?
      2.  This is precisely the sort of thing that keeps people trapped in poverty.
      Reply
    16. 16.

      Nukular Biskits

      Raining here on MS Gulf Coast. Pouring, actually. Discovered that the gutters I thought I had cleaned out were packed with #$%@$# pinestraw again.

      Dammit.

      Still recuperating from a “Cole-esque” accident that happened yesterday:  I was coming home from work, exited I-10 to get onto Hwy 49N. Was in far right lane to make stop at first light to pickup coffee when asshat in an SUV pulled over right on top of me.  I hit the brakes and hard snatched the wheel to the right to avoid being hit, running off the road.  Said asshat kept going.  No damage, though.

      Picked up the coffee but the muscles in my lower right back were “twitching” and downright hurting by the time I got to the house.  Spent last night on a heating pad.  Which is f’ing bizarre, given the past two or three weeks, I’ve been moving tons of dirt, compost, landscaping bricks, etc, by wheelbarrow and shovel.

      So … Cole … top that:  Self-injury by turning the steering wheel too aggressively.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NutmegAgain

      The weather in CT is weird and quite variable. It was mid-90s the other day, and now we’re down to 60s again. Must be flexible!  I had thought to get a plastic kiddie pool for Orion the brown newf to play in, but they aren’t in stock at Ocean State Job Lot yet.

      I posted this question in an OT post below, but I think all threads were played out.

       I’ve noticed that since the orange slob was convicted, there has been scant coverage of Gaza and it’s horrors. Anybody else notice this?  I mean, 2 weeks ago I’d say the majority of the above the fold coverage was the I/P situation. I’m quite sure it hasn’t resolved since then.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sab

      @twbrandt: Happened to my first husband when we were married. He deserved it but I did not know he was stiffing the first wife and their kids. So I would have been happy to pay.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Miki

      My 18 year old furnace succumbed to a design defect and needed replacement this year (corrosion did its thing). Between a refund/rebate on the furnace and a 0%  financing, it made sense to also replace the 1973 (!!!!!) central air unit. It had worked, loudly and reluctantly and expensively, for the 18 years I’ve lived here but really needed replacement.

      The new unit is so fucking awesome. 2 stage fan/blower so incredibly quiet and gentle.

      Don’t cheap out in your big appliances as you age, peeps. The comfort quotient is real.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Etv13

      I need help with a cat problem.  In April, shortly after my father died, I brought his cat, Bentley, back to California to join my household.  Bentley is about a year old and seems like a sweet cat for the most part, BUT he only pees in his litter box rarely.  The rest of the time, he pees on the floor outside the litter boxes (we have three cats counting Bentley, and five litter boxes), in the family room, or in the dining room.  Based on the dried pee spots we found at my dad’s house, this behavior predates his joining our household.  The behavior upsets my husband very much, and I have to admit it doesn’t thrill me either.  None of the many cats I have had has ever needed to be trained to use a litter box.  Any ideas about what we can do?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      sab

      @Etv13: We have that problem. Get a box of pee pads and put them on the floor under the litter box. He will pee on those. Then throw them out every week with the litter in the box.

      We want cats to think inside the box but they rarely do.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Maxim

      It was 99 here today and is supposed to hit 102 tomorrow. Do not want. Yes, I will have some cheese with my whine, thank you.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      karen gail

      Recently heard comment that it had been fifteen years since that person graduated from high school; not much has changed for this person still living in same home as grew up. (Parents moved to Florida and gave them the house since it was paid for.) Still working at the same papermill father and grandfather did, still single since all the interesting people have left town.

      Wasn’t sure what to say; but it has been fifty-five years for me. Lived in number of different states, number of different towns in those states, married, divorce, children, grandchildren, stepchildren. Had been a year since I had to put my Pitbull to sleep and started looking. Ended up being given a White Swiss/German Shepherd cross; he will get me back in swing of walking every morning at sunrise.

      I walked away not understanding why they didn’t do something, baffled; especially, since this person is a Trump supporter. They probably walked away baffled as well, not understanding; after all they asked what country Wisconsin is in.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      sab

      @Maxim: Ohio sucks because of Ohioans, but our climate is quite pleasant.

      ETA Droughts are rare here. It snows in winter but not in summer. It rains, so you rarely need to water the lawn or the garden.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @sab:

      Ohio sucks because of Ohioans

       
      Virginia’s motto is Virginia is for Lovers, but I think I like Ohio’s motto better.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      @Miki: Amen to that. My HVAC system (unified heating and cooling in one package) died a year or so ago (it was about 20 years old, so not a huge shock) and the replacement is both quieter and quite a bit more energy efficient.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Etv13: I used to use a litter box w a topper, so when my male cat liked to “spray” it stayed in. But I like the pee pads idea someone else suggested.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      Remember the completely made up fauxrage over the “Obama flag” when he spoke in Ohio?

      Yet no one bats an eyelash over the Dolt 45 cult’s flags.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      hitchhiker

      three and a half yr old grand-twins were here for the last 36 hours.

      we made an apple pie for their mom’s 34th birthday, marched around the neighborhood looking for puddles, pulled weeds in my yard, saw bunnies, saw a doe and two spotted fawns, ate apple pie, made a trip to the local nursery and bought a begonia after screaming through the aisles about how beautiful everything was, had a bubble bath, played endless games with tiny cars, read a book about how people have lived from pre-history until now, and — most important — said the words, “poop,” “pee,” “penis,” and “butt” about a thousand times.

      I’m lying down.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      @sab:

      If I wasn’t afraid of being sued by Ohio for copyright infringement, I’d go with “Baud sucks because of Baud.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MomSense

      My mom had a fall about a little over a week ago while at my sister’s house and didn’t go to the doctor.  Welp – she has two small fractures in her neck!  I went to meet with her care team today at the hospital and I was so impressed by the people and the facility.  She will come home on Friday so I am busting my ass to get her room, the bathroom, and the kitchen ready for her.

      The house is chaotic ATM but I can tell it is going to be great.  It has such a nice flow and when everything is painted and decorated it will be beautiful.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Nukular Biskits: can you get arnica? I forget when I’m injured, but those pills, and the creams that contain it really seem to help w strained muscles, that kind of inflammation. I really hate car accidents, glad you got to avoid it, thru sheer skill.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      sab

      @Maxim: I am a climate refugee. Family here so not a difficult transition. House prices low. Climate fine. Rains a lot and snows in winter, Educated people are available for work.

      ETA California bursts into flame between earthquakes. I have lived there . This isn’t bad publicity. It is what is.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      We went on a kitchen tour of our building today. The kitchen felt simultaneously huge and too small to serve the number of meals it does. I was impressed by the way the physical layout of the kitchen reflects the way prepping, cooking and serving the food. It took an hour and every minute was interesting.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @NotMax: I heard she is an engineer, and has won a Nobel peace prize. She sounds interesting.
      I’ve met Jewish people from Mexico. I had assumed everyone is catholic. But not so. Seems some very progressive folks are there, too. There is a womens rights collective that mails mifepristone to people in us who can’t get it.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jay

      @Etv13:

      Cats and dogs often pee, where they smell pee.

      So one of the key things is to eliminate the smell of pee in places outside the box where they pee’d.

      I always used an orange oil based cleaner, diluted to take the smell of pee out of carpets, underlay, mattresses, etc. There are other products that work well as well.

      Cats will also pee as a complaint that their litter box isn’t “clean” enough. We had all our cat’s trained to use the pine pellets for wood stoves as kitty litter. The urine breaks the pellets down into sawdust, you sift the sawdust and poop out with the usual tool, but in reverse from clumping cat litters. The waste is compostable, flushable, or can go in the garbage. Plus it’s $4.50 a bag at the hardware store, $9.25 at the pet store, for a 40lb bag. With 3 cat’s, that’s enough for 4 months.

      As long as you keep up on sifting and topping the litter up, it always smells like pine, even when they drop a super pooper.

      Transitioning

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Gin & Tonic

      Just got home from taking part in the great and venerable tradition of direct democracy, New England-style: the annual financial town meeting, in my case going on every year since 1730. The citizens determine town expenditures and revenues (taxes,) everyone who wishes can ask a question or make a motion, this is, in computer terms, “bare metal.” I love it.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Nukular Biskits: it’s a homeopathic preparation from a plant, that people use for bruises and sore muscles. Little pills from the homeopathic aisle in your natural foods store, topical creams and gels also help.  Amazon has it. OTC at the drugstore perhaps. Just cuz you tweaked your back, help it settle down.
      meanwhile some people like to alternate ice w heat, look for online instructions on that. Feel better.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Jay

      @NotMax:

      and the Reich wing morons, freaked out and claimed online that she wasn’t “Jewish”,

      because in her acceptance speech, she thanked her husband Jeasus for contributing to her victory.

      Moron Labe.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Gin & Tonic

      @MomSense: ​
      We moved my then-99-year-old MIL into our house last November. Things didn’t go well. Feb-Mar of this year in and out of the hospital until we got a nursing home placement. Frankly best for everyone, most especially my dear wife, who is a goddamned saint. If it was me, MIL would have been put on an ice floe years ago. But she’s a remarkably tough old bitch, now 100.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Ryan

      Let’s just make the honest case that they’re pursuing the Hunter Biden case, yet, simultaneously, they’re challenging the Constitutionally of the Special Counsel rule.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Damien

      @Gloria DryGarden: Well, if you’re gonna use homeopathy at least you’re suggesting it for a pretty likely inherently self-limiting condition that is centered around a subjective pain experience.  Thank you for not suggesting magic nonsense for real problems.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Martin

      @Gloria DryGarden: She was part of the IPCC panel that won a Nobel prize.

      She’s a climate/energy scientist in the vein of Californias energy policy (studied at Lawrence Berkeley lab where Art Rosenfeld worked). If the US wanted to build a strong partnership to the south, there’s no better person to be leading Mexico right now. Biden should go to her with a ‘how can we help’ attitude. This could be really good for both countries in terms of dealing with crime, immigration, climate change, trade, etc.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I watched Juan Soto in his rookie year with the Nationals. He seemed like a Dominican version of Ted Williams: a tall, lanky doubles hitter with a keen appreciation of the strike zone.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Baud

      @smith: Heh.

       

      @Martin:

      There was some reddit comment that she was pro oil and gas and opposed to renewables, but there’s a lot of lying by bots and propagandists there so I don’t know if that’s accurate.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      sab

      If we close on the new house, Ponyo will have her own bedroom. She won’t be sleeping in mine and hogging the bed

      ETA She will be sad.  OTOH her cat friends will be happily sleeping with her.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Jay

      @Damien:

      it’s herbalism, not homeopathy, like putting aloe on a sunburn, witch hazel on a bruise or chewing willow bark for a headache.

      Many homeopaths however blend homeopathy with herbalism.

      I go with Robaxicet during the day, with a heating pad, and a nice coat of Tiger Balm Red and a dirty t-shirt at night.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      MomSense

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Wow, 100 years old.  I don’t think I want to live that long.  All your friends are gone.  Your world becomes soooo small.

      I don’t know how much time my mom has left, but I’m determined to make it fun and full of music.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Ohio Mom

      @Gloria DryGarden: Ohio Dad had some (Jewish) Mexican cousins; when they left Europe, they couldn’t get into the U.S. because of quotas so they settled in Northern Mexico. The adult grandchildren eventually moved to Israel so I guess they are not Mexican Jews anymore.

      In my family, one of my mother’s cousin’s family ended up in Cubafir the same reason. Somehow they made it to New York later on.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      MomSense

      @WaterGirl:

      My DIL is going to bring her grand piano here!  I’m so excited about it.  Boys are going to bring some acoustic guitars to live here and we are going to have the living room be a music room.

      Not sure if I mentioned it or not, but DIL has accepted a faculty position at Colby College in the music dept.  I’m thrilled for her.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Jay

      @Baud:

      Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (Spanish pronunciation: [ˈklawðja ˈʃejnbawm ˈpaɾðo];[3] born 24 June 1962)[2] is a Mexican politician, scientist, and academic. Having won the 2024 Mexican general election representing the left-wing political party Morena, she is currently the President-elect of Mexico.[4]

      From 2000 to 2006, Sheinbaum served as Secretary of the Environment under future president Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his tenure as Head of Government of Mexico City. She was Delegational Chief of the Tlalpan borough from 2015 to 2017 and was elected Head of Government of Mexico City in the 2018 election, where she ran a campaign that emphasized curbing crime and enforcing zoning laws.[5]

      A scientist by profession, Sheinbaum received her Ph.D. in energy engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). As an academic, she has authored over 100 articles and two books on energy, the environment, and sustainable development. She contributed to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and in 2018 was named one of the BBC’s 100 Women.[6]

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Claudia_Sheinbaum

      Reply
    78. 78.

      sab

      Vanguard sort of came through today, Now I have an account with an account number but nothing in it. This is supposedly progress. In “a week or ten days” they will transfer the assets.

      Would have helped a bit if oldest sister hadn’t kept her married name a secret for  fifteen years.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.