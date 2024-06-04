Had the first really hot day of the summer, altough I have to say by really hot I am talking WV standards, not Arizona, so it was closing inon 90 today. Little muggy and not much a breeze, so I had to break down and turn on the portable unit in the home office to keep things cool. Starting to get around that time of year when you have to do all the outdoor stuff either in the morning or figure out what you can do later in the shade.

Coincidentally, I had to drop the Honda off at the dealership for an appointment I made two weeks ago to get my AC fixed. It actually died prior to my trip to Arizona last fall, but I didn’t want to spend the money to fix it and figured I would not need it over the winter, even in Arizona, and I was right. I still don’t want to spend the money to fix it, but I kinda will need ac this summer, I suppose.

In other news, I see the Republicans are living out their dreams with the Hunter Biden trial, which I am not even going to bother following because honestly I don’t care. Go after the Trump kids next for all I care. Other than that, the news all looked shitty, although I did see a headline that Nigel Farage was pied by an onlyfans model, and I am cool with that.

What’s up with you all?