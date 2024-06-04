(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: Rosie is doing well 24 plus hours her last chemotherapy session. She’s eating, active, and behaving normally. Thank you all, again, for the well wishes, good thoughts, prayers, and donations!

As I start tonight’s update, at 5:35 PM EDT, air raid alerts are up over all over southern and eastern Ukraine except for Sumy, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

The power outages that are the result of Russia’s targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, in this case power generation and transmission systems, have begun.

Power outages are critical today. Russian strikes have knocked out major generating capacities in Ukraine, leading to urgent power cuts affecting essential infrastructure. Some households have been without electricity for 20 hours. And it’s not even winter yet. pic.twitter.com/Iou9mtK26J — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 4, 2024

Here’s how long Kyiv will be without electricity today. People are turning to generators and batteries, adapting life to this schedule. pic.twitter.com/DfjNjjy4H2 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 4, 2024

The scale of these attacks have been massive. Here is just the tally of the Russian strikes on Kharkiv in May of 2024:

In May, Kharkiv faced 193 air raid alerts lasting 474 hours and 55 minutes. Russian troops shelled the city 76 times, nearly triple the number of attacks in April. — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) June 4, 2024

“The scale is hard to comprehend. More buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine than if every building in Manhattan were to be leveled four times over…”

Haunting graphics capture the scale of loss and the scale to be rebuilt using frozen Russian assetshttps://t.co/ITEfGiz6YU pic.twitter.com/bzadU1i5n7 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 4, 2024

This went largely unremarked last week, but I think it needs to be recognized, especially as I’ve seen references to the video clip being faked.

⚡️ Zelensky: Ukraine recognizes both Israel and Palestine, seeks to end suffering of civilians. Ukraine recognizes both Israel and Palestine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Singapore on June 2, calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza.https://t.co/fhx0R81Fve — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 3, 2024

From The Kyiv Independent: (emphasis mine)

Ukraine recognizes both Israel and Palestine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Singapore on June 2, calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza. Kyiv voiced support for Israel after it came under a deadly attack by the Hamas militant organization in October 2023. Tel Aviv’s subsequent shelling and ground invasion of Gaza attracted harsh criticism from much of the international community, with the U.N. estimating the Gaza death toll at over 35,000. When asked by a journalist about Kyiv’s support for Israel, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine also offered to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and said that the two periods should “not be mixed together.” “Ukraine said that if Hamas terrorists attacked civilians on the first day of their attack on Israel, then Israel has the right to defend itself,” Zelensky said during the Shangri-La Dialogue conference. “And after that, when Israel was in Gaza and there was a humanitarian crisis, Ukraine said: Firstly, we are ready to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. “Secondly, we must respect international law. Thirdly, Ukraine recognizes two states, both Israel and Palestine, and will do everything it can to convince Israel to stop, to end this conflict and prevent the suffering of civilians.” The president also said that Ukraine is a “just country that recognizes international laws and the U.N. charter.” Ukraine invited both Israel and Palestine to the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland as Kyiv is “ready to hear every opinion” of other countries, except for Russia, Zelensky noted. The peace summit will be held on June 15-16 in the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland. Ukraine hopes the summit will address several key areas, such as energy security, the exchange of captives, the return of deported children, global food security, and other topics.

President Zelenskyy is back at home. Here is his address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It Is Only the Beginning of June, but These Are Already the Weeks That Will Define the Whole Summer, and in Many Ways This Year – the Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! First of all – the Staff. There was a detailed conversation with the military, the Government, and the heads of special services on a number of issues. First, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych delivered their reports on the situation on the front. The main directions. The majority of the battles and the heaviest attacks are taking place in the Donetsk region. In fact, this is the main direction of Russian strikes. Of course, we also addressed the situation in the south, in the Kharkiv region, in the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. I am grateful to every unit, every commander and soldier who helped stabilize the Kharkiv direction. We are doing everything necessary, step by step, to make Russia see that we have the means to respond to any attempt to expand the war and increase pressure on Ukraine. And we are working with our partners to improve our capabilities – to make them even more long-range. Second. A report by Government officials on the energy sector and the possibilities for protection and recovery. Every day and at all levels, this should receive not just maximum but total attention from all responsible officials. Also today, the Minister of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries reported on our production and procurement of drones. This is the area where we must constantly increase the volume. In this war, it has been proven – and especially by our warriors – that drones can give the advantage and help regain the initiative. While we were waiting for artillery supplies from our partners, the FPV drones practically saved the front line. Our long-range drones have proven Ukraine’s ability to degrade the internal strength of a terrorist state. We must continue this. We will continue. I thank everyone who works for this particular Ukrainian strength – for our warriors at the front to have the necessary drones, and for our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine to continue to change the situation by using drones. And this is a matter of personal responsibility of the leadership. And third. Today, I gave several instructions on the preparations for the next meetings of the Staff and the next decisions. We see the threats that exist. The State must be ready to respond accordingly. It is only the beginning of June, but these are already the weeks that will determine the whole summer and, in many ways, this year. It is about the Peace Summit and our consolidation of the world for the sake of Ukraine, it is also about Europe – our relations with the European Union, and of course it is also about our positions on the front and domestic production. We are doing our best in each of these areas to bring results – to bring them to Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who is helping! I am grateful to everyone who is doing everything possible to ensure that this war ends and that it ends in a fair way for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

On June 4, Ukraine honors the memory of children who died as a result of russia’s armed aggression.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 550 children have died at the hands of the enemy, according to @GP_Ukraine. More than 1,300 were injured.

The free world must help… pic.twitter.com/Co0kNsEsau — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 4, 2024

On June 4, Ukraine honors the memory of children who died as a result of russia’s armed aggression.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 550 children have died at the hands of the enemy, according to

@GP_Ukraine. More than 1,300 were injured.

The free world must help Ukraine put an end to the genocidal war waged by russia and achieve a just peace. 📷: Associated Press. A missile attack on Vinnytsia, July 14, 2022.

The US:

⚡️Biden: Peace in Ukraine doesn’t mean NATO membership. “Peace looks like making sure Russia never, never, never, never occupies Ukraine. That’s what peace looks like. And it doesn’t mean NATO,” U.S. President Joe Biden said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 4, 2024

The Kyiv Independent has the details: (emphasis mine)

Peace in Ukraine means a guarantee that Russia will never occupy the country again, but Kyiv’s membership in NATO is not necessary for this, U.S. President Joe Biden told in an interview with Time published on June 4. Biden said that he had not been prepared to support the “NATOization of Ukraine before.” A part of the condition for peace in Ukraine is the relations with Kyiv, like with other countries, “where we supply weapons so they can defend themselves in the future.” “Peace looks like making sure Russia never, never, never, never occupies Ukraine. That’s what peace looks like. And it doesn’t mean NATO, they are part of NATO,” Biden said. Kyiv did not receive the much-desired invitation nor a firm deadline to join the alliance during the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, even though NATO took steps to tighten cooperation. Ukrainian officials have voiced hope that the Washington meeting, scheduled for July 9-11, will bring a more definite signal. Julianne Smith, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, said that Kyiv is unlikely to receive a membership invitation at the alliance’s July summit, promising to offer a security package as a “bridge” to membership. Biden said that when he visited Ukraine as a senator and vice president years ago, “there was significant corruption, a circumstance that was really difficult.” “The point is, though, that if we ever let Ukraine go down, mark my words: you will see Poland go, and you will see all those nations along the actual border of Russia, from the Balkans and Belarus, all those, they are going to make their own accommodations,” he added. Ukraine applied for NATO membership in September 2022, half a year into Russia’s full-scale invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has repeatedly called on partners to issue a membership invitation to Kyiv, said that Ukraine will join NATO only after Russia’s full-scale war ends, echoing the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Biden admin to hold “talks” with Ukraine about allowing Kyiv to strike in more parts of Russia with US-provided weapons, NSC spox John Kirby told reporters today pic.twitter.com/srGHZNWF9R — Alex Ward (@alexbward) June 4, 2024

Novomykhailivka:

Another failed russian attack in the Novomykhailivka direction.

Anti-tank mines, artillery shells, ATGMs, and FPV drones left no chances for the occupiers. 📹: 79th Air Assault Brigade pic.twitter.com/hFyEtxs7YM — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 4, 2024

79th Brigade of Ukraine repels recent Russian attack on Novomykhailivka direction https://t.co/MlLllHQskL https://t.co/KjPxXWhbNt pic.twitter.com/PRCWAs3KTJ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 4, 2024

Between Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar:

As claimed by the source, Russian AFVs targeted by Javelin ATGM during attempted assault on Ukrainian positions. Somewhere in the area between Novomykhailivka – Vuhledar. https://t.co/KrwRx4aTOb pic.twitter.com/7BWlm5ncMk — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 4, 2024

The Vuhledar front:

Russian tank explodes spectacularly after encountering FPV drone of the 46th brigade of Ukraine. Vuhledar front pic.twitter.com/PEiqO5iH1Q — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 4, 2024

The Kharkiv front:

Very rare and almost extinct these days Russian T-80U. Damaged and abandoned on the Kharkiv front, Vovchansk direction. ~24 May 2024. Almost the entire T-80U population was destroyed back in 2022. In 2024, this is only the second recorded loss, the last one was in January. In… pic.twitter.com/5NgJAwjjCZ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 4, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets today. Here’s some adjacent material.

Black dog pic.twitter.com/eKHb6c5hH6 — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) May 24, 2024

On camp pic.twitter.com/AZuPhGvdY2 — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) May 24, 2024

75,000 pounds of food delivered by the Hachiko team across 125 cities in Ukraine so far this year! We are finding a lot of new kittens & pups, so we are also launching a Mobile Vet Clinic to help spay & neuter. Here’s the latest update from the frontline: https://t.co/6PzOm6EB9G pic.twitter.com/TcprXQkt1a — Nate Mook (@natemook) June 2, 2024

75,000 pounds of food delivered by the Hachiko team across 125 cities in Ukraine so far this year! We are finding a lot of new kittens & pups, so we are also launching a Mobile Vet Clinic to help spay & neuter. Here’s the latest update from the frontline: https://t.co/6PzOm6EB9G pic.twitter.com/TcprXQkt1a — Nate Mook (@natemook) June 2, 2024

Open thread!