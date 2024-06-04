Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

Consistently wrong since 2002

Not all heroes wear capes.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

A consequence of cucumbers

The willow is too close to the house.

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

He really is that stupid.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 832: The Russian Caused Power Outages Have Begun

War for Ukraine Day 832: The Russian Caused Power Outages Have Begun

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

A painting by Ukrainian artist NEIVANMADE. The words "NEVER AGAIN" are repeated over and over, from left to right and top to bottom, in a faded, washed out black against a white background. Red, the color of blood, runs and drips down across 2/3rds of the painting. "WHILE YOU TOLERATE TYRANTS" is written/painted in the bottom white corner below the three rows of "NEVER AGAIN".

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: Rosie is doing well 24 plus hours her last chemotherapy session. She’s eating, active, and behaving normally. Thank you all, again, for the well wishes, good thoughts, prayers, and donations!

As I start tonight’s update, at 5:35 PM EDT, air raid alerts are up over all over southern and eastern Ukraine except for Sumy, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

The power outages that are the result of Russia’s targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, in this case power generation and transmission systems, have begun.

The scale of these attacks have been massive. Here is just the tally of the Russian strikes on Kharkiv in May of 2024:

This went largely unremarked last week, but I think it needs to be recognized, especially as I’ve seen references to the video clip being faked.

From The Kyiv Independent: (emphasis mine)

Ukraine recognizes both Israel and Palestine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Singapore on June 2, calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza.

Kyiv voiced support for Israel after it came under a deadly attack by the Hamas militant organization in October 2023. Tel Aviv’s subsequent shelling and ground invasion of Gaza attracted harsh criticism from much of the international community, with the U.N. estimating the Gaza death toll at over 35,000.

When asked by a journalist about Kyiv’s support for Israel, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine also offered to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and said that the two periods should “not be mixed together.”

“Ukraine said that if Hamas terrorists attacked civilians on the first day of their attack on Israel, then Israel has the right to defend itself,” Zelensky said during the Shangri-La Dialogue conference.

“And after that, when Israel was in Gaza and there was a humanitarian crisis, Ukraine said: Firstly, we are ready to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“Secondly, we must respect international law. Thirdly, Ukraine recognizes two states, both Israel and Palestine, and will do everything it can to convince Israel to stop, to end this conflict and prevent the suffering of civilians.”

The president also said that Ukraine is  a “just country that recognizes international laws and the U.N. charter.”

Ukraine invited both Israel and Palestine to the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland as Kyiv is “ready to hear every opinion” of other countries, except for Russia, Zelensky noted.

The peace summit will be held on June 15-16 in the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland.

Ukraine hopes the summit will address several key areas, such as energy security, the exchange of captives, the return of deported children, global food security, and other topics.

President Zelenskyy is back at home. Here is his address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It Is Only the Beginning of June, but These Are Already the Weeks That Will Define the Whole Summer, and in Many Ways This Year – the Address by the President

4 June 2024 – 19:57

Dear Ukrainians!

First of all – the Staff. There was a detailed conversation with the military, the Government, and the heads of special services on a number of issues.

First, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych delivered their reports on the situation on the front. The main directions. The majority of the battles and the heaviest attacks are taking place in the Donetsk region. In fact, this is the main direction of Russian strikes. Of course, we also addressed the situation in the south, in the Kharkiv region, in the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. I am grateful to every unit, every commander and soldier who helped stabilize the Kharkiv direction. We are doing everything necessary, step by step, to make Russia see that we have the means to respond to any attempt to expand the war and increase pressure on Ukraine. And we are working with our partners to improve our capabilities – to make them even more long-range.

Second. A report by Government officials on the energy sector and the possibilities for protection and recovery. Every day and at all levels, this should receive not just maximum but total attention from all responsible officials. Also today, the Minister of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries reported on our production and procurement of drones. This is the area where we must constantly increase the volume. In this war, it has been proven – and especially by our warriors – that drones can give the advantage and help regain the initiative. While we were waiting for artillery supplies from our partners, the FPV drones practically saved the front line. Our long-range drones have proven Ukraine’s ability to degrade the internal strength of a terrorist state. We must continue this. We will continue. I thank everyone who works for this particular Ukrainian strength – for our warriors at the front to have the necessary drones, and for our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine to continue to change the situation by using drones. And this is a matter of personal responsibility of the leadership.

And third. Today, I gave several instructions on the preparations for the next meetings of the Staff and the next decisions. We see the threats that exist. The State must be ready to respond accordingly. It is only the beginning of June, but these are already the weeks that will determine the whole summer and, in many ways, this year. It is about the Peace Summit and our consolidation of the world for the sake of Ukraine, it is also about Europe – our relations with the European Union, and of course it is also about our positions on the front and domestic production. We are doing our best in each of these areas to bring results – to bring them to Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who is helping! I am grateful to everyone who is doing everything possible to ensure that this war ends and that it ends in a fair way for Ukraine.

Glory to Ukraine!

On June 4, Ukraine honors the memory of children who died as a result of russia’s armed aggression.
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 550 children have died at the hands of the enemy, according to
@GP_Ukraine. More than 1,300 were injured.
The free world must help Ukraine put an end to the genocidal war waged by russia and achieve a just peace.

📷: Associated Press. A missile attack on Vinnytsia, July 14, 2022.

The US:

The Kyiv Independent has the details: (emphasis mine)

Peace in Ukraine means a guarantee that Russia will never occupy the country again, but Kyiv’s membership in NATO is not necessary for this, U.S. President Joe Biden told in an interview with Time published on June 4.

Biden said that he had not been prepared to support the “NATOization of Ukraine before.” A part of the condition for peace in Ukraine is the relations with Kyiv, like with other countries, “where we supply weapons so they can defend themselves in the future.”

“Peace looks like making sure Russia never, never, never, never occupies Ukraine. That’s what peace looks like. And it doesn’t mean NATO, they are part of NATO,” Biden said.

Kyiv did not receive the much-desired invitation nor a firm deadline to join the alliance during the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, even though NATO took steps to tighten cooperation.

Ukrainian officials have voiced hope that the Washington meeting, scheduled for July 9-11, will bring a more definite signal.

Julianne Smith, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, said that Kyiv is unlikely to receive a membership invitation at the alliance’s July summit, promising to offer a security package as a “bridge” to membership.

Biden said that when he visited Ukraine as a senator and vice president years ago, “there was significant corruption, a circumstance that was really difficult.”

“The point is, though, that if we ever let Ukraine go down, mark my words: you will see Poland go, and you will see all those nations along the actual border of Russia, from the Balkans and Belarus, all those, they are going to make their own accommodations,” he added.

Ukraine applied for NATO membership in September 2022, half a year into Russia’s full-scale invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has repeatedly called on partners to issue a membership invitation to Kyiv, said that Ukraine will join NATO only after Russia’s full-scale war ends, echoing the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Novomykhailivka:

Between Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar:

The Vuhledar front:

The Kharkiv front:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets today. Here’s some adjacent material.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Bupalos

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Bupalos

      I’m not sure I’ve seen Adam say this, but I hope folks understand: The collective west is giving ukraine the OK to marginally go past the border with longer range fires IN REACTION to the reality that Ukraine is now in a position of potentially losing to a greater degree than the collective west is comfortable with. It’s an almost panicked reaction to the situation we’ve created by

      1. not having any strategy or vision for what we want to emerge on the post Soviet space whatsoever… that is… simply not having the democratic capacity to actively decide what it is we want…. and

      2. reacting to Russia’s nuclear blackmail as if there is some way to risk-manage our way to nuclear blackmail not existing, and by doing so creating a situation where our ultimate response to nuclear blackmail is unthinking, panicked responses.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.