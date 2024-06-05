Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Republicans in disarray!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Cole is on a roll !

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You cannot shame the shameless.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Wokety Woke Broke

Wokety Woke Broke

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

As valued commenter Kay has pointed out, self-proclaimed wingnut messaging guru Christopher Rufo‘s “war on woke” as a GOP electoral strategy didn’t resonate with voters much outside of already red states like Florida. But is the anti-woke crusade spent as a cultural force? I think you can make the argument that it succeeded in that realm as conspicuously as it failed in electoral politics.

Example: to activate Rufo’s cynical anti-woke strategy, FL Gov. Ron DeSantis made the Left Coast-dwelling Rufo a state college trustee to help dismantle famously liberal New College of Florida. DeSantis also signed a slew of constitutionally questionable culture war legislation that disrupted schools and businesses — and cost taxpayers many millions of dollars to defend in court.

Angry Boots hoped to push future convicted felon Donald Trump aside and march triumphantly into Iowa on the strength of actions like that, i.e., to reap the electoral benefits of the anti-woke agenda. But DeSantis crashed and burned, immolating hundreds of millions of GOP donor funds along with his national political future as anti-woke as an electoral force proved a dud even with Iowa’s conservative GOP base.

Still, we shouldn’t overlook the real-world consequences of the anti-woke push where wingnuttery already holds sway. The transformation of New College from an academically over-achieving hippie haven into a space that caters to meathead conservative jocks is proceeding apace. And the anti-woke agenda has successfully rolled back a lot of the progress (or at least made dead letters of pledges to make progress) in the corporate and academic worlds too.

NYT columnist Michelle Goldberg addressed this in a May essay (gift link) that reviews a book written by cancel culture-obsessed journalist Nellie Bowles.

“At various points, my fellow reporters at major news organizations told me roads and birds are racist,” [Bowles] writes. “Voting is racist. Exercise is super racist.” Even allowing for 2020’s great flood of social-justice click bait, these are misleading and reductive caricatures. It’s hardly revisionist history, for example, to point out that Interstates were tools of racial segregation.

But my biggest disagreement with Bowles lies in her insistence that the movement she’s critiquing has triumphed. She describes the New Progressivism as the “operating principle of big business,” as well as the tech sector and academia. This week, speaking on the podcast of her wife, the Times Opinion writer turned heterodox media entrepreneur Bari Weiss, Bowles said, “The revolution didn’t end because it lost. It ended because it won.”

It didn’t, though. Even at the zenith of the George Floyd demonstrations, the corporate social-justice stuff was mostly window dressing; the operating principle of big business is and always was the pursuit of profit. And now, we’re in the middle of a furious reversal.

Goldberg is right about the reversal. As she notes, corporations and institutions are jettisoning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies as fast as they adopted them in 2020. Elite colleges are cracking down on protesters. States and institutions are banning consideration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in investment decisions.

Maybe it’s the inevitable backlash that arises to vociferously oppose every scrap of social progress, however modest and necessary and overdue. But it also looks like a partial victory for the Rufos, Bowles and Weisses of the world. We shouldn’t expect them to recognize that since their cashflow depends on monetizing nonexistent conservative victimhood. Luckily for them, it’s an inexhaustible resource.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Andrew Abshier
  • Mr. Bemused Senior

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      … the corporate social-justice stuff was mostly window dressing; the operating principle of big business is and always was the pursuit of profit.

      Water is still wet and Generalissimo Franco is still dead.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Andrew Abshier

      New College’s graduation ceremony was decidedly testy this year.   I suspect as more of the “before” students graduate or transfer that that will go away, and it will be sad.

      They’re also demolishing trees on campus to make athletic facilities.  Sarasota objected, but then caved.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.