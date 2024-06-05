Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus (& H5N1) Updates: June 5, 2024

COVID-19 Coronavirus (& H5N1) Updates: June 5, 2024

by

Good news:

Weekly COVID deaths are the lowest they've been since tracking started on March 14, 2020.
And it seems to be true globally:

Whoops. I posted cases. Here's the chart for deaths.

Less good:

Just imagine standing eye-level behind these udders:

In recent weeks, three human infections with the virus have been confirmed—all in dairy workers who had contact with sick cows. All three developed symptoms of eye infections known as conjunctivitis. The latest case, reported in Michigan this week, also involved respiratory symptoms more typical of a flu infection. The workers were most likely exposed to the virus in contaminated milk—by getting it on their hands and then touching their eyes, for example, or via milk droplets (or even microscopic particles called aerosols) from a cow’s udder or milking equipment…

In fact, cases of avian flu causing conjunctivitis are not that rare. There was a large outbreak of H7N7 avian flu in poultry in the Netherlands in 2003, which led to 89 confirmed human cases. Of these, 78 people had conjunctivitis; five had both conjunctivitis and flulike illness and two had only flulike illness. One person developed pneumonia and respiratory distress and died, according to a 2004 study by Fouchier and his colleagues…

Conditions in many milking parlors can be especially conducive to spreading the virus among workers via milk, according to Seema Lakdawala, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Emory University School of Medicine and an expert in influenza virus transmission. Lakdawala says she recently visited a parlor to observe the milking process. “It was eye-opening to me, and I, of course, got splattered on my face with milk because that’s what happens,” she says.

The cows were on a platform that put their udder roughly at eye level so humans could access it easily, she says. The first step in milking was “forestripping,” in which a worker very briefly milks the animal by hand to start lactation. When Lakdawala was watching this process, “these animals were just leaking,” she says, comparing the effect to that of water misters in a plant nursery.

Next, the cow’s udder was disinfected, and the workers attached a tube capped by a cup to each teat with a liner that inflates to exert pressure: “basically a breast pump for a cow teat,” Lakdawala says. As anyone who has breastfed a child knows, the breast pump gets totally coated with milk, Lakdawala says. And although workers disinfect the udder, they don’t always do so to the milking equipment between animals, she says, so it’s easy to see how an infected cow could transmit the bird flu virus to another cow via the milking pump and how workers could be infected by splashing milk droplets…

In order to prevent bird flu from causing more infections in humans, Lakdawala thinks dairy workers on all farms should have access to and use proper PPE—especially face shields to protect their eyes. Getting workers to wear N95 masks while working all day in hot barns is unlikely, she notes, but a face shield would provide at least some protection. Additionally, all dairy workers and veterinarians visiting those farms should be offered H5N1 vaccines, she says…

In addition to providing every farmworker with PPE, Lakdawala believes the CDC should issue a “stay-at-farm” order for all cows “to get an assessment of what is happening and the extent of what has happened.” Tens of thousands of cows are transported across the country every week, she says. The U.S. Department of Agriculture now requires lactating cows from farms with known H5N1 infections to be tested before they can be transported to other states. But Lakdawala thinks the industry should temporarily stop moving all cows around…

Paxlovid, apparently, (still) worth taking:

A meta-analysis of nine observational studies published late last week in the Journal of Infection shows that early use of oral antiviral drugs reduced the risk of long COVID, or post-COVID condition (PCC), by 23%, and Paxlovid may perform better than molnupiravir.

In total the nine studies included 866,066 patients, in which Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir-ritonavir, or MMV-r) and molnupiravir were evaluated in eight and two studies, respectively.

While antivirals have been approved to use in the acute phase of illness to prevent progression to severe disease in at-risk populations, the potential use of the drugs as a way to prevent long COVID has drawn recent attention…

Overall early oral antiviral drugs reduced long-COVID risk 23% (risk ratio [RR] 0.77; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.68 to 0.88), regardless of age or sex…

Long COVID has emerged as a major feature of the COVID-19 landscape, with incidence rates estimated to be 10% to 30% and 50% to 70% among non-hospitalized and hospitalized patients with COVID-19 worldwide, the authors said…

The findings suggest that a broader use of antivirals may be considered to prevent long COVID. Current World Health Organization guidelines strongly recommend Paxlovid in patients at a moderate to high risk of hospitalization, or molnupiravir or remdesivir if Paxlovid is not available.

Though the protective mechanisms are not fully understood, the authors said lowering the rate of viral replication in patients likely plays a role in the antivirals’ ability to lower the risk of long COVID. The condition is strongly associated with severe disease and hospitalization, and antivirals limit viral progression, they said.

A GOP-led subcommittee has spent over a year probing the nation’s response to the pandemic and whether U.S.-funded research in China may have played any role in how it started — yet found no evidence linking Fauci to wrongdoing.

He’d already been grilled behind closed doors, for 14 hours over two days in January. But Monday, Fauci testified voluntarily in public and on camera at a hearing that quickly deteriorated into partisan attacks.

Republicans repeated unproven accusations against the longtime National Institutes of Health scientist while Democrats apologized for Congress besmirching his name and bemoaned a missed opportunity to prepare for the next scary outbreak…

Fauci was the public face of the government’s early COVID-19 response under then-President Donald Trump and later as an adviser to President Joe Biden. A trusted voice to millions, he also was the target of partisan anger and choked up Monday as he recalled death threats and other harassment of himself and his family, threats he said still continue. Police later escorted hecklers out of the hearing room…

The pandemic’s origins weren’t the only hot topic. The House panel also blasted some public health measures taken to slow spread of the virus before COVID-19 vaccines, spurred by NIAID research, helped allow a return to normalcy. Ordering people to stay 6 feet apart meant many businesses, schools and churches couldn’t stay open, and subcommittee chairman Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, called it a “burdensome” and arbitrary rule, noting that in his prior closed-door testimony Fauci had acknowledged it wasn’t scientifically backed.

Fauci responded Monday that the 6-feet distancing wasn’t his guideline but one created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before scientists had learned that the new virus was airborne, not spread simply by droplets emitted a certain distance.

My hypothesis has always been that the results we saw *were* with a COVID advantage for Trump, and without COVID he would have lost a lot more decisively.

