I just read this written by my friend Sara. She published in to all users on FB so I’ll post it in full (alas w/o the lovely photos of these intensely amazing youths – or click here if you’re an FB hanger-on like me, like and even share Sara’s post!).

Friends, meet Annabelle, a high school graduate who grew up in the Boise UU Fellowship where I serve. Many of you know her by the viral video of her graduation ceremony where she offered the superintendent a copy of the Handmaid’s Tale and he refused to take it so she gently dropped it at his feet (and he then proceeded to kick it away). Annabelle has been fighting the book bans in her school & school district all year. The thing about Annabelle is that she is very introverted and quiet. She is not typically the front-line justice leader, but diligently believes in the values of freedom and autonomy. Her dad joked that the fastest way to get an introvert angry and fired up is to take away her books!

Yesterday, she participated in our bridging ceremony during the Sunday service along with a few other youth including my own graduate. This is an annual ritual we do to honor our high school graduates and mark their rite of passage from youth to adulthood. Annabelle gave the most moving reflection that brought me and so many others to tears. I had the joy of being a chaperone with Annabelle’s jr. high group (with my own kiddo too) to Boston to explore our UU history. I could not be more proud to have been a small part of the life of these young people, including Annabelle. She embodies such courage and hope and depth of what we hope UUism might impart to our young people. These are the moments of Ministry that crack my heart open. These kids teach me so much more than I/we could ever teach them.

I put a link to an excellent interview with Annabelle in the comments. Please watch it, it is even better than the 30 second tik tok video. But while this viral video brought Annabelle into the spotlight, the whole group of bridging seniors are amazing. They have been through a lot and they’ve come to this moment ready to launch into the world. What a blessing for all of us. Congratulations fabulous ones, we love you dearly!