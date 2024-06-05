Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In A World Of Book Banners, Be An Annabelle

I told commenter RaflW that this deserved to be front paged and they okayed that. Book banning has been a thorn in my side since my college days. To Kill A Mockingbird has long been a target. That book got me through middle school. So I’m a bit militant and could definitely relate to Annabelle’s protest.

From  RaflW comment:

I just read this written by my friend Sara. She published in to all users on FB so I’ll post it in full (alas w/o the lovely photos of these intensely amazing youths – or click here if you’re an FB hanger-on like me, like and even share Sara’s post!).

May be an image of 4 people, flute and text that says 'ANKABELLE JENKINS'

Friends, meet Annabelle, a high school graduate who grew up in the Boise UU Fellowship where I serve. Many of you know her by the viral video of her graduation ceremony where she offered the superintendent a copy of the Handmaid’s Tale and he refused to take it so she gently dropped it at his feet (and he then proceeded to kick it away). Annabelle has been fighting the book bans in her school & school district all year. The thing about Annabelle is that she is very introverted and quiet. She is not typically the front-line justice leader, but diligently believes in the values of freedom and autonomy. Her dad joked that the fastest way to get an introvert angry and fired up is to take away her books!

Yesterday, she participated in our bridging ceremony during the Sunday service along with a few other youth including my own graduate. This is an annual ritual we do to honor our high school graduates and mark their rite of passage from youth to adulthood. Annabelle gave the most moving reflection that brought me and so many others to tears. I had the joy of being a chaperone with Annabelle’s jr. high group (with my own kiddo too) to Boston to explore our UU history. I could not be more proud to have been a small part of the life of these young people, including Annabelle. She embodies such courage and hope and depth of what we hope UUism might impart to our young people. These are the moments of Ministry that crack my heart open. These kids teach me so much more than I/we could ever teach them.

I put a link to an excellent interview with Annabelle in the comments. Please watch it, it is even better than the 30 second tik tok video. But while this viral video brought Annabelle into the spotlight, the whole group of bridging seniors are amazing. They have been through a lot and they’ve come to this moment ready to launch into the world. What a blessing for all of us. Congratulations fabulous ones, we love you dearly!

Sara stayed with us for a couple nights last summer during her sabbatical. We didn’t talk too much about Idaho politics since she was in need of downtime, but yeah, it’s a wild (and not good) world out there.

Here is the video of Annabelle’s interview:

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Because of a national agenda, and far right outrage, dozens of “questionable” books have been removed from library shelves in Idaho over the last couple of years.

More than twenty in Nampa schools, ten in West Ada Schools, to name a couple high-profile instances.

This was before Idaho lawmakers decided to put a possible fine on libraries. Where a child who checks out such material, or if it’s not removed, they and their parents could sue the library for $250, plus damages.

In both public and school libraries.

So, to avoid any hassle, a lot of libraries just removed a lot of books.  Read more here

I’d love to hear more about book bans in your communities and the actions people are taking against them.  In a similar vein, the Netflix documentary on Reading Rainbow is now available.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Just heading out, but I will eagerly read and watch everything in this thread when I get back!

      GSV Sleeper Service

      Boise SD is older than the state, so it gets some privileges that other school districts don’t – West Ada SD is where all the book banning action’s been happening, no surprise that the West Ada superintendent thought the book might give him the gays or something

      Scout211

      Banning books is now banned by law in California.  California Department of Education September 26, 2023.

      SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today celebrated the signing of Assembly Bill (AB) 1078 (Jackson), which bans “book bans” in schools, prohibits censorship of instructional materials, and strengthens California law requiring schools to provide all students access to textbooks that teach about California’s diverse communities. AB 1078, an urgency statute, took effect immediately when it was signed yesterday, and California is only one of two states enacting a law to halt book bans. AB1078 was one of several bills Superintendent Thurmond sponsored to strengthen supports for more inclusive education that were recently signed by the Governor.

      “AB 1078 sends a strong signal to the people of California—but also to every American—that in the Golden State, we don’t ban books, we cherish them,” said Superintendent Thurmond. “This law will serve as a model for the nation that California recognizes and understands the moment we are in—and while some want to roll back the clock on progress, we are doubling down on forward motion. Rather than limiting access to education and flat-out banning books like other states, we are embracing and expanding opportunities for knowledge and education, because that’s the California way.”

      While other states ban books as a means to suppress facts, erase history, and reverse efforts of inclusion and diversity, AB 1078 prevents attempts to ban literature and other education-based books that promote inclusion and diversity. This will help ensure that Black, Native American, Latinx, Asian American and Pacific Islander, LGBTQ+ students, and students with disabilities are seen, heard, and reflected in their instructional materials.

      GSV Sleeper Service

      @MinuteMan: Boise has exploded in size over the last decade, a massive influx of ‘political refugees ‘ from California, and they’ve all moved into west Boise metro.

      zhena gogolia

      Great interview. Re the quotation at the end — Bulgakov said it as “Manuscripts don’t burn.”

      TBone

      This subject is so painful for me. Everything, literally everything my mother, and her parents, and all of my extended family, ALL teachers, everything they worked their entire lives for, is being trashed.  I can’t even.  Gawd bless you Annabelle, you’re lighting the way for others of courage and conviction.  💔

      My mother specifically taught remedial reading, grades K-6.  We spent many happy hours in the library when she had time off.. Summer days, cool and happy among the stacks, the smell of books.

      schrodingers_cat

      Post Election News from India.

      INDIA alliance says it will sit in the opposition for now and let NDA (BJP’s alliance) have the the first bite at forming a government. They will stake a claim to forming the government at an appropriate time

      BJP has the most seats, so they get to stake their claim first. The real news is happening behind the scenes.

      Martin

      @Scout211: When my son went into 7th grade we went to the open house for middle school, and we went to his English class. This right-out-of-college English teacher talking about the class when a parent asks what books they’ll read. She energetically (as new teachers do, and experienced teachers less so)  transitions into giving a list of books – about 10 – and then pivots to the expectations for critical analysis on these books – the thing she will be teaching them to do in this class since that’s not really what elementary reading assignments are like. She mentions that she’s a graduate of my employers highly rated comparative literature program. I, in the back, am uniquely excited. At the end of the 8 minute or so presentation I stop to talk to her and mention that all of the books she listed are banned books lists.
      “Oh, you noticed. Yes, in the district 7th grade reading materials are only taken from the banned book list, because you need something in the text on which to perform critical analysis.”

      I more recently learned that the district made this move when in 1992 the middle school where my wife often works assigned F451 with some of the content censored and the parents pushed back, in fact they pushed back so strongly that they required these books be taught where before they were only listed as available to be taught. (You can catch Dan Froomkin early in his career at the local rag). That’s been the policy ever since, and parents shout down anyone who even begins to challenge it. And this was a pretty conservative place in ’92, pretty liberal now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      Thanks for FPing Sara’s piece.

      Relatedly, my parter’s mom is a retired school teacher (married to a retired school teacher). She and a group of other mostly older, mostly women have been fighting a multi-year battle in Menomonee Falls, WI to save their town library as well as trying to save their school district from Mom’s for Liberty (barf) type school board members.

      It’s an effing slog — which is the point. Well resourced groups often can afford to outlast self-funded, purely voluntary groups of local citizens. But they have had some success! They exposed and embarrassed a town council member who basically said “We don’t need a library, people here can afford to buy the books they want.” That got a ton of people, some who aren’t even particularly liberal, out to the next town council meeting to say during open comment time how much they use and cherish their library.

      That stuff is partly anti-book ideology, but it’s hand in hand with anti-tax crap. Libraries cost money, and the wingers in town don’t like to think their taxes help those people. Turns out almost everyone uses the library, though.

      School board stuff has been harder. I can’t now find the May 12th Sunday feature in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (a lot of it is paywalled even for very low use visitors like me) that featured BFMom in the accompanying photo, but it was a feature length story about suburban school board skirmishes. Book bans are definitely part of it.

      BFSister and BFNiece are in the Elkhorn, WI district. They had a big flap about books in the school library. Senior staff had to review 100s of books that got ‘reported.’ None of the books got removed, but some did get classified as ‘reserve’ books needing to be requested, and some got moved from the middle school to only the HS library. The nice thing is, after this slog, the Elkhorn admin changed the complaint form to require 5 district complainers, and specific, written details about why each book being challenged is problematic. No more cut-n-paste long lists from outside groups. Phew.

      Jeffro

      OT but oh hey LOOK at just how obviously and strategically anti-Biden this is: Jill Stein floats the idea of making the Arab-American and Muslim mayor of Dearborn, Michigan her VP 

      (too bad he’s just a couple months too young)

      Tell me she’s not being paid by Putin, even if she jumped the gun and showed her true colors.

      Hammoud, however, is too young to qualify as a vice-presidential candidate. Under the Constitution, the president must be at least 35 years old — and therefore so must the vice president, since that person must be ready to step into the Oval Office at any moment.

      The mayor turns 35 in March, meaning he will not meet the age requirement by Jan. 20, 2025, the date of the next presidential inauguration.

      “Upon learning that Mayor Hammoud misses the age requirement by three months, Dr. Stein has broadened the invitation, asking him to consider playing a leading role in her campaign,” Call said in a statement. “Our team will continue vetting candidates on her shortlist to find a strong running mate for her presidential campaign.”

      Martin

      @Scout211: I’ll also note that the few districts in the state that did ban, particularly textbooks, last year had the Governors office immediately (as in within days of the districts decision) buy and ship, at the districts cost, the textbooks that they had banned to be used in the district. This is how you deal with this problem:

      In fact, Axelrod argues, under the right conditions it is entirely possible for independent actors, each acting in pursuit of their own interests, to evolve toward a state of cooperation in which all can thrive.

      The implications reach into practically every sphere where humans operate.

      Axelrod’s analysis suggests that cooperation is possible when people follow four rules:

      1. Avoid unnecessary conflict by cooperating as long as your opponent does;
      2. If your opponent betrays you without provocation, respond in kind — once;
      3. Then forgive the betrayal and cooperate again;
      4. Be clear and predictable. That is, always follow steps 1, 2 and 3, so your opponent comes to know how you act and can plan on that basis.

      That behavior can foster human cooperation.

      “The most fascinating point,” he would write, “was that Tit for Tat won the tournaments even though it could never do better than the player it was interacting with. Instead it won by its success at eliciting cooperation.”

      Democrats really suck at the 2nd point and are really good at 1,3,4. Republicans only do the 2nd point.

      One of the main objections by districts is the curriculum requirement to include the contributions of gay Californians in the curriculum. In 2011, CA passed the FAIR education act:

      In particular, according to chief author Sen. Mark Leno, it “ensures that the historical contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people are accurately and fairly portrayed in instructional materials by adding LGBT people to the existing list of under-represented cultural and ethnic groups already included in the state’s inclusionary education requirements.” It is notable that the law does not include an opt-out option for parents who do not wish to have their children learn about LGBT topics in school.

      This was part of the democratic wave in 2010 in the backlash to Prop 8 which caused voters to turn over all of the keys to Democrats (including Harris as state AG – where a lot of reproductive rights matters got shorn up).

      Math Guy

      When I was in high school (back in the early  70’s), there was a book burning in S. Dakota led by some pastor.  As best as I remember, he singled out Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five” for language, sex, and an “un-American” message. (If you are not familiar with the book, it is a work of fiction centered around the allied firebombing of Dresden, Germany, during WWII.) So, hearing this, I went out and bought the book and read it. Then, having acquired a taste of Vonnegut’s writing, I went out and bought more of his books, read them, loaned them out to friends, recommended them. Balance was restored.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Scout211: I’m sure California KKKonservatives point to this as further evidence of how our state is indistinguishable from Nazi Germany.

      satby

      Also, one of the best pieces of advice I got when I moved to South Bend (hat tip commenter middlelee) was to find the local UU church because I was sure to find friendly, liberal people to talk to. I did, and several are dear friends now, though I never formally joined the church.

      cmorenc

      I truly don’t get at all why “To Kill a Mockingbird” is on RW book-banner’s target lists.  I can sort of understand why they might think e.g. “White Folks Can Eat a Bag of Salted Dicks” is a bit over their top for a middle-school library, but TKAM pretty accurately depicts how racist the deep south and its court system in the deep South actually were a long time ago in the 1930s, rather than being about the current state of race relations.

      Math Guy

      @cmorenc: “. . . pretty accurately depicts how racist the deep south and its court system in the deep South actually were a long time ago in the 1930s, rather than being about the current state of race relations.”

      And that is why they want to ban it.

      Mapaghimagsik

      I blame the sad state of tabletop role playing games on my own conspiracy theory that people affect reading enough banned books.

      Brachiator

      @RaflW:

      School board stuff has been harder. I can’t now find the May 12th Sunday feature in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (a lot of it is paywalled even for very low use visitors like me) that featured BFMom in the accompanying photo, but it was a feature length story about suburban school board skirmishes. Book bans are definitely part of it.

      As an aside, I tried to find out what a subscription cost for this Milwaukee newspaper. While I could find the rate for a 6 month or 3 month special subscription, I could not easily find the regular subscription rate. I also discovered that there was a $5 printed statement charge for people who didn’t set up auto pay with a credit card.

      I hate book bans. I also think that newspapers should be supported. I wish that there was some kind of reasonable micro payment fee instead of paywalls for articles or a day’s full paper. And cryptic hidden subscription costs will kill off newspapers faster than bad business decisions and hedge fund buyouts. 

