The Red Pen

A zillion years ago, there was a volcano in Missouri. The remnant of this is Saint Francois Mountain. The surrounding elevated section of igneous rock then spent a few million years under a shallow sea, collecting a deep layer of calcium carbonate. Then the sea receded leaving a low igneous mountain range we call the Ozarks. After another really long time, a large river that we call the Mississippi carved a path right through leaving a flat flood plain about 10(?) miles wide. Most people think that the Ozarks are primarily in Missouri, but a really, really small piece of them is on the other side of the Mississippi in Illinois. On the Mississippi side is a cliff where the erosion ended. From there it slopes down for a handful of miles and becomes flat southern Illinois.

In more recent times, the ridge was mined for limestone to build buildings in Saint Louis. This left behind a network of artificial caves. Even more recently, the mines have been repurposed for storage and office space. Caesar’s Pizza has a refrigerated space of about 100,000 sf that would stay cold for at least 3 days if it lost power. There’s also a National Archives site that stores mainly military medical records.