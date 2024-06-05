Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – The Red Pen – The Ridge in Valmeyer Illinois

The Red Pen

A zillion years ago, there was a volcano in Missouri. The remnant of this is Saint Francois Mountain. The surrounding elevated section of igneous rock then spent a few million years under a shallow sea, collecting a deep layer of calcium carbonate. Then the sea receded leaving a low igneous mountain range we call the Ozarks. After another really long time, a large river that we call the Mississippi carved a path right through leaving a flat flood plain about 10(?) miles wide. Most people think that the Ozarks are primarily in Missouri, but a really, really small piece of them is on the other side of the Mississippi in Illinois. On the Mississippi side is a cliff where the erosion ended. From there it slopes down for a handful of miles and becomes flat southern Illinois.

In more recent times, the ridge was mined for limestone to build buildings in Saint Louis. This left behind a network of artificial caves. Even more recently, the mines have been repurposed for storage and office space. Caesar’s Pizza has a refrigerated space of about 100,000 sf that would stay cold for at least 3 days if it lost power. There’s also a National Archives site that stores mainly military medical records.

Valmeyer, ILOctober 22, 2023

View of the flood plane from the top of the ridge.

Valmeyer, ILAugust 20, 2023

The National Archives Saint Louis Annex, built into the former limestone mine.

  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WereBear

      SiubhanDuinne

      I love the narrative way you write about these ancient geological events. Just fascinating. (For an Illinois native, I know disgracefully little about the non-Chicagoland parts of the state.)

