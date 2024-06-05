We have an update on Rocky! I do love a happy ending.

Update from indycat32!

Was talking to my neighbor yesterday afternoon. Turns out Rocky is not homeless. He belongs to a woman in the next block who has way too many cats. According to the little girl who was visiting my neighbor Rocky’s name is Leo.

The 4 cats that I now think are hers that I’ve had contact with (that is, I got neutered) were all well fed, friendly and health. Not what one usually expects with hoarders, which why I thought they’d been recently abandoned. I guess Rocky just preferred my house – less crowded.

Animal Care Services is now involved, and according to my neighbor they’re letting her keep the ones that have been fixed. So I’m out of the Rocky business. He is being cared for and will, I’m sure, continue to stop by for a snack.

Thanks to everyone on Balloon Juice!