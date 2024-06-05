Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Starliner Launch Rescheduled for 10:52 AM EDT

Starliner Launch Rescheduled for 10:52 AM EDT

30 Comments

Okay, NASA is giving it another try, so here are the feeds. Forgive the repost, but I thought better to get it up than try and create a new post before I’ve had a full cup of coffee.

(The original launch was scrubbed on Saturday, this is a repost with new video feeds, but original comments included)

NASA has two feeds. I’ve embedded one below, but there is also this one, they are slightly different feeds.

 

Watch live as two NASA astronauts launch from Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft as one of the final steps on the road to certification. Launch of the ULA (United Launch Alliance) Atlas V rocket and Starliner spacecraft is targeted for 10:52 a.m. EDT Wednesday, June 5 (1452 UTC) from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The two NASA astronauts aboard, flight commander Butch Wilmore and pilot Suni Williams, will test the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system, including launch, docking, and return to Earth. After a one-week stay docked to the International Space Station, the Starliner and crew will land under parachutes in the western United States. The launch attempt on May 6 was scrubbed due to a faulty oxygen relief valve observation on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket Centaur second stage. The launch attempt on June 1 was scrubbed due to an observation of a ground launch sequencer. Launch coverage on NASA+

(https://plus.nasa.gov) will end shortly after Starliner orbital insertion. NASA Television

(https://nasa.gov/nasatv) will provide continuous coverage leading up to docking and through hatch opening and welcome remarks.

Learn more about Boeing Starliner: https://www.nasa.gov/mission/boeing-c…

Learn more about the Commercial Crew Program: https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space/…

This one is without the NASA commentary, but some interviews, mostly just live crew, though:

 

In other news, Carbon Cowboys’ new documentary Roots So Deep is available to stream (rent) here.  I’ll do another climate post next weekend. I’m a bit scattered these days to put one together today.

Otherwise, totally open thread.

  • Anoniminous
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Jeffg166
  • kalakal
  • Ken
  • NotMax
  • PAM Dirac
  • Spanky
  • TaMara
  • TBone
  • Tony Jay
  • trollhattan
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • WaterGirl

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      Hoping for success, but such an emotional roller coaster:

      “Great, there’s an alternative to Musk and SpaceX!”

      “Oh, it’s Boeing….”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      kalakal

      Looking forward to this.

      Probably won’t be able to see it from here today,  blazing hot sunny day. We can very often see the night time ones

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      @Ken:

      Old Boeing would have nailed it. This Boeing? [shudder]

      ETA Fun fact: Boeing built the Lunar Rovers that sit on the surface, today.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      The count is “L-16…” at the moment. I feel like I’ve missed something, being used to hearing “T-16…”. But I’ll do some searching later. A quick search might bring up some AI thing that tells me that they go through the alphabet now and only get to T when they really, really have perfected it.

      Or something.

      Fingers crossed.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      Looks like something wasn’t right at -3:50 so they apparently have to fix that and recycle a bunch of stuff and restart the count over at -4:00.

      Fingers crossed that they get it right.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      PAM Dirac

      A hold at T- ( and L-) 3:50. Because the launch window is essentially zero, they don’t have a chance to fix and restart the count, so no launch today.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      TBone

      Open thread repost from this morning.

      Category: things I wish were imaginary conspiracy theory but, alas, are real.  This reporting was first posted here at BJ by Rikyrah just before the verdict came down and is highlighted in today’s Heather Cox Richardson letter.  It shouldn’t be lost in the shuffle, it’s important to name the names of the actual Nazis. These are real people, not some fairy tale. I’ll probably post it several times today.  Thank you, Rikyrah.

      https://newrepublic.com/article/182008/erik-prince-secret-global-group-chat-off-leash

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      Programming note: The USWNT soccering women play a friendly with Good Korea today (2:00 PT) in Emma Hayes’ debut as head coach. Emma Hayes is worth her salary for the interviews, alone.

      LFG!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TaMara

      This is horrifying, but not unexpected.
      “Trump supporters try to dox jurors and post violent threats after his conviction”

      “We need to identify each juror. Then make them miserable. Maybe even suicidal,” wrote another user on the same forum. “1,000,000 men (armed) need to go to washington and hang everyone. That’s the only solution,” wrote another user. “This s— is out of control.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @trollhattan: ​Fun fact: Boeing built the Lunar Rovers that sit on the surface, today.

      They’ll go no more a-rovin’,a-rovin’ through the two-week night,
      They’ll go no more a-rovin’ though the Earth it shines so bright.
      They’ll go no more a-rovin’
      (Funny, I’ve heard this song dozens of times in Irish bars but never the one with Byron’s lyrics and tune.)​ And that’s because these are the lyrics for “The Jolly Beggarman”! Here’s a performance by Planxty, Rawthah risque, wot?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      @TBone: (I’m sure you know this – I’m not mansplaining, I’m playing my part by stating the obvious.  It’s my function here.  :-)

      Getting it right is more important than keeping a schedule.  If the system is working correctly, they learn a lot every time they go through the steps.

      (But with Boeing, one needs to check everything…)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tony Jay

      @TaMara:

        “1,000,000 men (armed) need to go to washington and hang everyone. That’s the only solution,” wrote another user. “This s— is out of control.”

      Actual conversation.

      “1,000,000 men (armed) need to go to washington and hang everyone. That’s the only solution,”

      “Yeah. Damned right,” wrote another user.

        Period of silence.

        “You going?”

        “Ehhhhh, love to. Really. Got my tac-gear and all, but it’s my weekend with the kids and after last time…”

        “Bud Jr talking to you again?”

        “Kinda. The f#*€#€g court appointed ‘facilitator’ said I hadda promise not to take him to any more Militia meets first.”

        “Crazy! Where else he gonna learn to headshot ‘zombies’?”

        “Right! And I gotta buy him a new dog.”

        “No way!”

        “How was I supposed to know the damned thing couldn’t drink beer? What kinda fag mutt is that?!?”

        “Aughta be a law.”

        “That’s truth right there. You’ll go for me, yeah? Taking your new gun?”

        “Absolutely. MAGA-strong. Gotta show the Elites they can’t jackboot real Americans.”

        “You said it.”

        “Gonna hunt me some Liberal bucks. Finish the job we started in 2020.”

        “Love to hear it. Next week then?”

        “Abso-friggin-lou… ah, next week? No way!  We got tickets for Nickelback!”

        “You shitin’ me? Score, dude. That set you back some?”

        “Don’t even want to know, man. Seriously.”

        “Ticketmaster?”

        “Ticketmaster.”

        “This s— is out of control.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      ArsTechnica.com:

      With the hold, the mission missed an instantaneous launch opportunity at 12:25 pm EDT (16:25 UTC), and later Saturday, NASA announced teams will forego a launch opportunity Sunday. The next chance to send Starliner into orbit will be 10:52 am EDT (14:52 UTC) Wednesday. The mission has one launch opportunity every one-to-two days, when the International Space Station’s orbital track moves back into proper alignment with the Atlas V rocket’s launch pad in Florida.

      […]

      Technicians from United Launch Alliance, builder of the Atlas V rocket, will begin troubleshooting the computer glitch at the launch pad Saturday evening, after draining propellant from the launch vehicle. Early indications suggest that a card in one of three computers governing the final minutes of the Atlas V’s countdown didn’t boot up as quickly as anticipated.

      “You can imagine a large rack that is a big computer where the functions of the computer as a controller are broken up separately into individual cards or printed wire circuit boards with their logic devices,” said Tory Bruno, ULA’s president and CEO. “They’re all standalone, but together it’s an integrated controller.”

      The computers are located at the launch pad inside a shelter near the base of the Atlas V rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. All three computers must be fully functioning in the final phase of the countdown to ensure triple redundancy. At the moment of liftoff, these computers control things like retracting umbilical lines and releasing bolts holding the rocket to its mobile launch platform.

      Two of the computers activated as the final countdown sequence began at T-minus 4 minutes. A single card in the third computer took about six more seconds to come online, although it did boot up eventually, Bruno said.

      “Two came up normally and the third one came up, but it was slow to come up, and that tripped a red line,” he said.

      I ass-u-me they will figure out why the card was slow, and maybe build in some extra time if it’s just something within the normal range of specifications.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

