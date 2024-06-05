Okay, NASA is giving it another try, so here are the feeds. Forgive the repost, but I thought better to get it up than try and create a new post before I’ve had a full cup of coffee.

(The original launch was scrubbed on Saturday, this is a repost with new video feeds, but original comments included)

NASA has two feeds. I’ve embedded one below, but there is also this one, they are slightly different feeds.

Watch live as two NASA astronauts launch from Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft as one of the final steps on the road to certification. Launch of the ULA (United Launch Alliance) Atlas V rocket and Starliner spacecraft is targeted for 10:52 a.m. EDT Wednesday, June 5 (1452 UTC) from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The two NASA astronauts aboard, flight commander Butch Wilmore and pilot Suni Williams, will test the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system, including launch, docking, and return to Earth. After a one-week stay docked to the International Space Station, the Starliner and crew will land under parachutes in the western United States. The launch attempt on May 6 was scrubbed due to a faulty oxygen relief valve observation on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket Centaur second stage. The launch attempt on June 1 was scrubbed due to an observation of a ground launch sequencer. Launch coverage on NASA+ (https://plus.nasa.gov) will end shortly after Starliner orbital insertion. NASA Television (https://nasa.gov/nasatv) will provide continuous coverage leading up to docking and through hatch opening and welcome remarks. Learn more about Boeing Starliner: https://www.nasa.gov/mission/boeing-c… Learn more about the Commercial Crew Program: https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space/…

This one is without the NASA commentary, but some interviews, mostly just live crew, though:

In other news, Carbon Cowboys’ new documentary Roots So Deep is available to stream (rent) here. I’ll do another climate post next weekend. I’m a bit scattered these days to put one together today.

Otherwise, totally open thread.