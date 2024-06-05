Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Dems Are On A Roll!

12 Comments

Great news from New Jersey!


 
I ❤️ my representatives!

    4. 4.

      Chet Murthy

      “Dots”.  He’s talking about South Asians, isn’t he?  Sigh.  “subversive rap music”.  Hell, I’m not much of a fan of Indian music either, but FFS I know it’s not rap, and it’s in languages I don’t speak, so how could I tell it’s subversive?

      What a moral idiot.

    5. 5.

      WereBear

      This is what comes from decades of right wind media assuring people who have regard their state capital as “the city” and have never been there.

      There was nothing to stop them from living in MAGA World, like those millionaires in Disney developments in Florida. Everyone they knew and met and talked to on the phone watched the same channels and had the same thoughts and they keep thinking they are still the Moral Majority.

      Fox has to NOT lie so much now, lest they be sued. Or decide they will make their takeover move again, now that many more are actually watching.

    6. 6.

      WereBear

      On a separate note, I can see normies who plan to vote for Biden in the back of their mind seeing headlines, satisfaction, and moving on. Because so far this century, the Democratic Party and politics nerds have been dodging so many meteors for them. That complacency should end.

      But are people planning a picnic, discovering a former President is now a convicted felon, and not react? This is how I know that, once again, they bump the polls for horse races. It’s not even a science now, except for that poll that went back and asked the same people after the verdict, and more people were dumping the Convicted Felon than keeping him.

    7. 7.

      NotMax

      Media note.

      For those with access to Showtime, old news, but it’s now on Netflix.

      Absolutely in awe of the depth and layers of performance by Benedict Cumberbatch in the first episode of Patrick Melrose. Dunno yet how the rest of the miniseries holds up.

    8. 8.

      WereBear

      @NotMax: I’m a fan and it sounds like his territory, too!

      I am also willing to bail. Took getting BritBox for my birthday to learn how much they used to send mostly the speedy-paced ones across the pond.

      They CAN go slower… much muuuuuuuuch slooooower…

    10. 10.

      NotMax

      Speaking of New Jersey, from downstairs.

      “Complete and total” Dolt 45 endorsed candidate in NJ Republican senatorial primary lost by … 25 points.

      “So much non-winning.”

    12. 12.

      Don

      Is anybody talking about the latest Jon Stewart Daily Show takedown of EVERYBODY? If there is a must watch half-hour, this is it. This is what the MSM should be doing.

