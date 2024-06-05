I am now officially at the absolute end of the rope with stories about undecided voters or people talking about the lesser of two evils. The whole “I can’t decide” nonsense drives me fucking bonkers, and I have no idea how this helps inform the electorate by elevating the deep thoughts of imbeciles who almost ten years in can’t decide if Trump is evil enough for them to ‘hold their nose” and vote for Biden. The discourse is currently stupid enough that we do not need the media to pollute it further by elevating halfwits. Besides, that’s the Republican’s job.

***

Speaking of halfwits, that idiot Marge from Georgia is all over the news, making an ass of herself in the Fauci hearings and getting rebuked by her own party, and then I saw something about her ranting about George Floyd. How do these fucking people get elected? BTW- why does Fauci keep showing up at these hearings. You gave your whole life for the country and are retired, go soak in a pool and have some shrimp cocktails and catch a matinee. You’ve earned it. Fuck those idiots in DC. And if they subpoena you, ignore it- they do when they are subpoenaed.

***

Got the car back today, and I was pleased to get out of there at just a thousand bucks. But the ac and other things are fixed, so it’s not like I had s choice. I’ve started to look at new vehicles recently, because I want to take a year or two and figure out what I like before I trade in the Honda. The CRV is a 2013 and has 140k miles on it, and runs great and the interior and exterior are in good condition, but with all the cross country travel I am going to be doing, I need to start thinking about a replacement in a couple years.

I really, really like the Ford Maverick hybrid, but there simply are none in stock ever. I also want to look into the crash ratings. I am also looking at Toyota Highlander hybrids, and I find myself drawn back to Subaru Outbacks now that they are more station model than SUV again. I also really need to get a car that works well for 5′ nothing Joelle, because ideally we will be downsizing to one car once we are eventually in the same place.

In the meantime, I am waiting on the powerball so I can buy my mercedes e class wagon in jet black.

***

I know I will get nothing but shit for this in the comments, and it is in especially poor taste because what brought it on was her doing me a favor, but my fucking God my mom can turn the simplest of thing into something the size and scope of the invasion of normandy. She was taking me to get my car, and I called her to tell her I would be over in ten minutes. That conversation devolved rapidly into a give minute debate over whether I wanted her to pick me up or walk over and it just got so complicated so fast.

At any rate, Gerald and Landrea called earlier to ask if Breyana could stay the night while they go to a getaway for the night, and of course I said yes. We went to Mexican for a late afternoon early evening dinner, and are now watching the Avengers and I am about to make some popcorn.

Oh yeah. I am now self conscious about making popcorn because about a year ago I was facetiming Joelle and I said I am about to make popcorn and poured some oil in a big pot and started heating it up and she asked me what the hell I was doing. Apparently most people have popcorn apparatus like an air bloower or they just use microwave, and I am apparently the last person on the planet who throws oil and popcorn in a big pot, covers it, and makes it that way.

Isn’t that how everyone does it? Why would you want an appliance for just one thing or to eat shitty microwave popcorn. I guess I just thought everyone made it that way.