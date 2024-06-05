Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Open Thread

I am now officially at the absolute end of the rope with stories about undecided voters or people talking about the lesser of two evils. The whole “I can’t decide” nonsense drives me fucking bonkers, and I have no idea how this helps inform the electorate by elevating the deep thoughts of imbeciles who almost ten years in can’t decide if Trump is evil enough for them to ‘hold their nose” and vote for Biden. The discourse is currently stupid enough that we do not need the media to pollute it further by elevating halfwits. Besides, that’s the Republican’s job.

***

Speaking of halfwits, that idiot Marge from Georgia is all over the news, making an ass of herself in the Fauci hearings and getting rebuked by her own party, and then I saw something about her ranting about George Floyd. How do these fucking people get elected? BTW- why does Fauci keep showing up at these hearings. You gave your whole life for the country and are retired, go soak in a pool and have some shrimp cocktails and catch a matinee. You’ve earned it. Fuck those idiots in DC. And if they subpoena you, ignore it- they do when they are subpoenaed.

***

Got the car back today, and I was pleased to get out of there at just a thousand bucks. But the ac and other things are fixed, so it’s not like I had s choice. I’ve started to look at new vehicles recently, because I want to take a year or two and figure out what I like before I trade in the Honda. The CRV is a 2013 and has 140k miles on it, and runs great and the interior and exterior are in good condition, but with all the cross country travel I am going to be doing, I need to start thinking about a replacement in a couple years.

I really, really like the Ford Maverick hybrid, but there simply are none in stock ever. I also want to look into the crash ratings. I am also looking at Toyota Highlander hybrids, and I find myself drawn back to Subaru Outbacks now that they are more station model than SUV again. I also really need to get a car that works well for 5′ nothing Joelle, because ideally we will be downsizing to one car once we are eventually in the same place.

In the meantime, I am waiting on the powerball so I can buy my mercedes e class wagon in jet black.

***

I know I will get nothing but shit for this in the comments, and it is in especially poor taste because what brought it on was her doing me a favor, but my fucking God my mom can turn the simplest of thing into something the size and scope of the invasion of normandy. She was taking me to get my car, and I called her to tell her I would be over in ten minutes. That conversation devolved rapidly into a give minute debate over whether I wanted her to pick me up or walk over and it just got so complicated so fast.

At any rate, Gerald and Landrea called earlier to ask if Breyana could stay the night while they go to a getaway for the night, and of course I said yes. We went to Mexican for a late afternoon early evening dinner, and are now watching the Avengers and I am about to make some popcorn.

Oh yeah. I am now self conscious about making popcorn because about a year ago I was facetiming Joelle and I said I am about to make popcorn and poured some oil in a big pot and started heating it up and she asked me what the hell I was doing. Apparently most people have popcorn apparatus like an air bloower or they just use microwave, and I am apparently the last person on the planet who throws oil and popcorn in a big pot, covers it, and makes it that way.

Isn’t that how everyone does it? Why would you want an appliance for just one thing or to eat shitty microwave popcorn. I guess I just thought everyone made it that way.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      Athenaze

      We totally do oil in a pot. It tastes so much better than the microwave stuff, and we have limited kitchen space.

    2. 2.

      SpaceUnit

      MSNBC had Larry Fucking Sabato on a segment today talking about people needing to choose between the lesser of two evils.

      Damn near put my fist through the computer screen.

       

      ETA:  And no, I’m not providing a link.

    5. 5.

      scav

      The real trick is knowing all the ways to make popcorn.

       

      And using them.  Practice practice practice.

    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      I had to spend two nights in Rome, Georgia for a college event in the late 1980s. All I remember about it was how beautiful the surrounding countryside is. It’s a pity there are so many dumbasses who vote in that region. My sympathy is with the residents who are appalled by Greene’s moronic antics.

    9. 9.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I’m considering whether our undecided voters are morans or habituated to tire rims and anthrax.

      Of course, there’s the evergreen por que no los dos?

    10. 10.

      Luther M. Siler

      I really need young voters to learn the difference between their consciences and their egos.  Because your “conscience” is not going to allow you to act in such a way as to make literally every single thing you care about, and particularly the lives of people you claim to care about, significantly worse.  Your ego, on the other hand, doesn’t have any problem with that, because refusing to vote for The Lesser of Two Evils regardless of the obvious and clear consequences makes you cool and counterculturey.

    14. 14.

      Scout211

      Oil in a large pot is how we made popcorn when I was a kid back in the dark ages. That was the only way to make it before air poppers and microwave popcorn bags were invented. But I moved on to air poppers in college and microwaveable bags later in life.  Oil in a pan is messy and requires clean up.  Call me lazy because it’s true, I hate kitchen clean up.

    15. 15.

      mali muso

      Count me in as another analog popcorn popper. Big pot, lid, shake to keep it from scorching. I like to season the finished product with garlic salt.

    17. 17.

      Princess

      I make popcorn in a big pot with oil. Air popped popcorn tastes like dust and microwave popcorn is terrible.

      Also too, we have an Outback and it’s a great car.

    18. 18.

      zhena gogolia

      Lots of people make it that way (as this thread attests). I’m too lazy to make it any way — the payoff isn’t enough for me.

      But I do love to have it when I go to the movies (which hasn’t been since before Covid).

    20. 20.

      Phylllis

      I like popcorn popped with coconut oil–gives it a kettle corn flavor. I also keep the Orville Redenbacher Naturals Light on hand as it’s the only microwave popcorn that doesn’t get gummy/greasy as you get to the bottom of the bowl.

    21. 21.

      Scuffletuffle

      I still have a StirCrazy and absolutely love it…hot oil and me feet away staying safe. On the other hand, my uncle always made it your way and he made the best popcorn on earth…

    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      Subarus are like station wagons again? That’s terrific news, because the next time I go car shopping (not for a few. years yet, please) I’m going to want a station wagon, not an SUV.  I miss station wagons so damn much.

      I haven’t made popcorn-in-a-pot since I-don’t-know-when.  The early 1990s?  I got tired of dodging the tiny molten oil droplets that launch forth like nano-napalm bombs, and the challenge of getting the pot lid on before the popcorn escaped all over the stove.

      The best popcorn I’ve had, other than movie theater popcorn that you get from the concession stand, is Erin’s Natural, already popped and in a bag.  Unfortunately, I should say: was Erin’s Natural, as I don’t see it in the stores I currently shop in and the brand may have vanished.  The new hyper-organic, “healthy” popcorn brands are just sad.  Flavorless, dry, and never salted enough.

    25. 25.

      Nicholas Gibbs

      The popcorn industry took the least complicated thing to make and built an entirely unnecessary appliance and packaging system around it. Very similar to oxygen bars. I got that handled!

    27. 27.

      OCD

      I used to but now I just coat the kernals in some olive or avacado oil and pop them in a paper lunch bag in the microwave. Rinse the bowl out while it’s popping and you get zero cleanup.

    28. 28.

      MagdaInBlack

      When I was a kid, my Dad bowled every Friday night. My mother would make a batch of popcorn on the stove, and we would watch Star Trek. I still make it that way, in the same cast aluminum dutch oven she used.

    29. 29.

      MobiusKlein

      When I first went to college, I brought an air popper, and it was a ton of fun.   Before microwave popcorn was available, and can do it in the dorms.

      I ate too much microwave popcorn at work, because it was there and free.  Now, I’m back to stovetop popped.  When I volunteer at the high school, I will bring a tub of it, and a selection of spices to sprinkle on.

      Kids love it.

    31. 31.

      Quiltingfool

      Popcorn cooked in oil on the stove tastes the best.  Fight me.  lol!

      My dad loves popcorn.  He fixed a pan of popcorn almost every night when I was a kid.  When other kids would get excited because they got POPCORN, I was, “Meh, we have popcorn all the time.”  He was so into popcorn, he would search for the best stovetop popcorn popper; his favorite was a pan with a crank handle on the top so it would efficiently move the corn around.

      He doesn’t eat popcorn so much anymore, and now he eats the microwave stuff.

    33. 33.

      Kelly

      I drive a 2018 Highlander. Comfy to drive. Drives like a minivan, which I like. There’s room enough for us to sleep in the back.

    36. 36.

      JaySinWA

      I find myself drawn back to Subaru Outbacks now that they are more station model than SUV again.

      You made me look. When we bought our Forester in 2016, the Outbacks looked even more over inflated. The new models are still called SUV’s, but they do seem to look more like station wagons than they did then. They didn’t have as good visibility for the driver as the Forester did and probably still don’t, not being quite so high off the ground.

    37. 37.

      Scout211

      This heat dome weather pattern is not fun.  It’s too early in the year to hit triple digits.  It’s still 103 outside and the A/C is still running.  Ugh.

    38. 38.

      Martin

      I put popcorn in a glass bowl with a cover and some ghee and shove it in the microwave. The manner in which you apply heat is fairly immaterial, and the microwave uses 60% less energy. Eat out of the bowl.

      Microwave popcorn ≠ shit from a box from the store

    40. 40.

      The Pale Scot

      How do these fucking people get elected?

      A quiet spoken young man I met in a squat in Alphabet City “White people be crazy yo..”

      Forty years later I have never run into anything that would prove him wrong

