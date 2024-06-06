Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

The lights are all blinking red.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

I really should read my own blog.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / D-Day: Remembering John Steele

D-Day: Remembering John Steele

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I don’t remember how I first stumbled across the D-Day story of American paratrooper John Steele, but it stuck with me because it’s a helluva tale. Here’s a brief account of Steele’s wartime escapades from WKMS, the Murray State NPR station:

In the early morning hours, [Steele] jumped with the 82nd Airborne Division into Normandy, France. His jump ended with an entangled parachute on the steeple of the church in Sainte-Mère-Église.

This left Steele hanging over the city for several hours before eventually being taken prisoner by the Germans. After his capture, escape, and the close of the war, John Steele returned to his hometown of Metropolis [IL].

He later moved with his wife to North Carolina. On the 20th anniversary of D-Day, he returned to France and found he was memorialized by the village with a mannequin on the church steeple and a depiction in a stained-glass window.

“He went back to Normandy and toured the beaches. They had a hotel and a bar named after him. They treated him like royalty basically. He signed autographs for several hours,” [Amanda Quint of the Metropolis Public Library] said.

I’ve read elsewhere that Steele played possum while dangling above the village since the occupying Germans had shot fellow paratroopers. Apparently the paratroopers weren’t supposed to land in the village, and a stray bomb had started a fire that woke the townspeople and occupiers. So the paratroopers were sitting ducks as they glided toward earth.

After dangling for what must have seemed an eternity, Steele was taken prisoner, but only briefly. He escaped in the chaos of the invasion and rejoined his unit. According to Steele’s Wikipedia page, Sainte-Mère-Église was the first town liberated by Americans on D-Day.

***

In the 1990s, a couple of friends and I were talking about their upcoming trip to France. One of the pair was a huge WW II history buff, and she shared their plans to visit Normandy beach towns. I asked if they had heard of John Steele, and they had not, so I told them what I’d read.

When they visited Sainte-Mère-Église, they saw a tavern named for the paratrooper, Auberge le John Steele, which is still in operation today. They bought the above-pictured plate and gave it to me as a souvenir.

This evening, maybe I’ll throw some grapes and cheese on that plate, root around in my liquor cabinet for some Calvados and raise a glass to the memory of John Steele. Long may it endure in Sainte-Mère-Église!

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • Betty Cracker
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Elizabelle
  • hueyplong
  • Lapassionara
  • Leto
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Pavlov’s Man
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      BC in Illinois

      My D-Day memory, from my mother’s handwritten notes of that day.

      Mom was a WAC, working in the Allied Headquarters in London, basically doing secretarial stuff.

      “Came D-Day, June 6, 1944. No office work was done that day so I visited an English lady I was friends with and she was very quiet because it was an important day and finally said she had lost both sons.”

      You can picture the day. Mom (22) and an older lady with two sons in the war. She thinks the lady is quiet because of the momentous events. It takes a while before the woman says that she has lost both of her sons in the invasion.

      We can picture it . . . but we really can’t.

      Then multiply that by thousands.

      D-Day, I always think of Mom. And that lady in London.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      hueyplong

      At the risk of earning an award for pedantry and the enmity of all, I think Metropolis is in Illinois, on the other side of the river from Kentucky.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lapassionara

      I’ve been to Ste-Mere-Église. There is now a very good Museum there focused on the paratroopers’ role in the D-Day invasion. What courage those men had.

      I am just gobsmacked at the GOP’s desire to elect someone who would turn our back on NATO and undo the whole basis of the freedom and prosperity of the post war west.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I met a French woman from Normandy when I was hiking in Spain a few years ago. She was born after WWII, but expressed deep gratitude to America for D-Day. Apparently it is still a big deal there, and the locals continue to maintain and decorate the memorials. I was touched by how heartfelt her appreciation was.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      Born in Metropolis, Illinois, on the Ohio River.  Not far from Paducah, KY.  Died aged 57 from throat cancer.  His wikipedia entry.

      Interesting story, and how sad about the floating duck paratroopers launched into the midst of German soldiers already out in the town square.

      It’s been sobering to read up on all the soldiers drowned and lost to torpedos, etc.  So many tanks and equipment lost in the waves, and the soldiers and sailors with them.

      Incredible to read of the courage and purpose shown by the WW2 generation.  Appalling to see so much backtracking and the appeal of fascism to many today (most of whom can’t really define the term).

      I hope that paying attention and reflecting on this 80th anniversary turns out to be an additional factor in Democrats winning across the board this November.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Those old parachutes couldn’t really be steered.*  You could pull on two of the four sets of risers to slip a little forward, back, right, or left, but it didn’t do much.  You were at the mercy of gravity and prevailing winds once your ‘chute deployed.

      *The parachutes I used in the late ‘80s weren’t much different.  Also, you hit the ground pretty hard with those ‘chutes.  Much like jumping off the roof of a one story house.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      @O. Felix Culpa:  Normandy goes on the 2-year bucket list.

      Visited the WW2 museum at Reims, France, a few years ago.  Eisenhower’s HQ, and where the Germans officially signed the first surrender papers on May 7.  They signed again on May 8 for the Soviets in Berlin.

      Eisenhower kept notes on casualties up on the wall.  They are still there.

      (Museum of the Surrender; I love that it’s on what’s now rue Franklin Roosevelt; blogpost with photo of the conference room.)

      Meaningful place to visit.  Plus, champagne capitol and a historic cathedral.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Leto

      One of the jobs I wish I could have gotten, when I was retiring the first time, was for D-Day cemetery caretaker. It’s listed in USA Jobs, but a hard requirement (for good reason) is that you need to be able to speak French. Alas. that’s not me.

      At our last assignment, in the UK, we had a holocaust survivor come and speak to the base. I’ve known other survivors, and heard their stories, but it was still powerful. I wonder if having these modern fascist pricks listen to these people tell their stories, if it would do any good? I honestly don’t know. I just know you have to keep punching the fascists every chance you get.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      BG James Gavin, commander of the 82nd Airborne at Market Garden, jumped with the troops and fractured two vertebrae.

      It didn’t help he landed on a parking lot.

      I’d had forgotten this until I recently watched on TCM “A Bridge Too Far” for the first time.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.