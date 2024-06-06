Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

FAFO: Stevie Two Shirts Edition

by | 65 Comments

This just dropped:

CNN — 

A federal judge on Thursday ordered Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1, giving the former Donald Trump adviser a short window to get a higher court’s intervention.

Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress in 2022 … The federal judge presiding over the case, Carl Nichols, had initially paused the sentence while Bannon appealed the conviction.

Last month, however, a DC Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously rejected several challenges Bannon made to the case, and prosecutors immediately asked Nichols to send Bannon to prison to begin serving his sentence…

The judge, who was appointed by Trump, said that he concluded that he had the authority to lift the hold on Bannon’s sentence, even as an appeal of conviction will continue.

Bannon, predictably, confirming his status as “an idiot, full of sound and fury,” is publicly unbowed:

“There’s nothing that can shut me up and nothing that will shut me up. There’s not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up,” he told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Washington.

We shall see, unkempt Stevie. We shall see.

The thread is open. Let your schadenfreude freak flags fly.

Image: Alessandro Magnano, Interrogations in Jail, between ~1710 and ~1720

    65Comments

    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      Guessing a Supermax would silence the Bannon, but sadly those are reserved for clients of a…different status.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I cannot tell you how absolutely stupid you sound when threatening to vote for a 3rd party for “justice” when we have ample evidence from multiple years that voting for a 3rd party does nothing for “justice” at best & impedes “justice” at worst.

      I worked for Ralph Nader, you nitwits. You sound exactly as I did at your age, except you haven’t updated any priors despite multiple changes in both the Republican & Demcratic parties. Stop being stupid. How is that for “convincing?”

      Did voting for Ralph Nader produce any positive change? No.
      Did voting for Jill Stein produce any positive change? No.

      Please do not sanctimoniously lecture me on how to convince people to make their brains more malleable to facts.

      There is no real difference between anything I said in 2000 & what my more Youthful Betters are saying now. The real difference is that, by 2004, I had accepted I was wrong. That the battles we were waging were different than I had believed.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Is this related to the Totebagger Radio piece my wife relayed to me this morning where they, along with Ipsus, put together a focus group of nitwits who won’t vote for either Biden or Hair Furor?

      Whenever I hear one of those clowns blather on about such a vote, the first thing I always want to ask is their voting history.  The good stenographers at Totebagger Radio either didn’t do that or didn’t report on it.

      Inevitably when you peel away a layer of that onion, you find either Embarrassed Republicans or more evidence of the Horseshoe Theory of Politics at work.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      billtheXVIII

      This is not a short window to obtain higher court intervention.  A short window to appeal is “remanded pending sentencing.”  Even when these guys get special treatment they whine it isn’t special enough.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      The debacles that have come after a bunch of young “lefties” sat out Presidential elections (1980, 2000, 2016) has made me look at 1968 much differently than once upon a time.  I don’t know if that was the first ratfucked election, but it certainly provided a template for all successive ratfuck elections.

      The same rhetoric.

      The same wilful ignorance of how the US government works.

      And the same bottomless ignorance of human history, even recent history.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Old School

      “There’s nothing that can shut me up and nothing that will shut me up.”

      There is one thing that can shut him up – a subpoena from Congress.  Then he doesn’t want to say a word.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Tony Jay

      Reportedly inmates at half a dozen high-security super prisons across the southwestern US have come together to petition the Governors of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona for pre-emptive clemency, claiming that the very thought of Bannon being sent to any of their gaols would violate their Constitution rights by constituting cruel and unusual punishment.

      Legal scholars and men’s hygiene influencers from the Interwebs all agree they have a very strong case.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      pieceofpeace

      With regard to the picture.

      Brutal-looking place, lots of chains and gear for unsavory practices.  I wonder what the Grand Poobah (with the wizard look,  and I favor wizards) sitting down is doing with the long baton? – looking for life?  Is the guy(do we know?) being cooked??

      Is this still practiced torture-skills?  just asking….

      Reply
    23. 23.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: It’s about the Sunrise Movement who wrote a letter praising Biden for his action on Global Warming like a month ago but now is making a big spectacle of not endorsing and bashing him.  Doesn’t surprise me as they, much like DSA, have always been more interested in getting attention from Dem-bashing, than anything else.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      karen marie

      “There’s nothing that can shut me up and nothing that will shut me up. There’s not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up,” he told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Washington.

      Except a subpoena to speak under oath.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Let your schadenfreude freak flags fly.

      What does it mean if your schadenfreude freak flag flies upside-down? Asking for Martha-Ann Alito.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Baud

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Oh interesting. There are certain issues where you have to vote blue to have credibility with me, and the environment is one of them.

      Not that anyone cares what I think of them.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MisterForkbeard

      Congress wasn’t trying to shut him up. They literally told him to come in and talk to them, and he refused.

      As always, Steve Bannon can go screw himself. What a pack of self-righteous grifting assholes.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      rikyrah

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      We are not begging them. We know what happens. We got 4 years of Trump.

      We have those right-wing lifetime judges, and I don’t mean the 3 on the Supreme Court.

      The evidence of your foolishness is obvious everyday.

      They are clowns who should be ignored.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      RaflW

      OT, but I’m spitting nails angry.

      NPR’s David Folkenflick just dropped a massive allegation of attempted story-killing by the new WaPo publisher/CEO. It’s stunningly outrageous. He went to a competing news org’s reporter and more than once offered an ‘exclusive’ interview about his new job in exchange for killing quality reporting on a budding scandal involving Lewis.

      If he stays at WaPo, the paper is ethically ruined. I know it’s already heading for the gutter with three Murdochian men in charge. But this is epically bad.

      I just wrote to the paper. FWIW.
      Here’s what I said, since they get a ton of letters and prolly don’t wanna publish mine.

      David Folkenflick today broke incredible news, if one believes in newspaper ethics, standards, and journalistic integrity. Here’s the quote:

      “In December, I wrote the first comprehensive piece based on new documents cited in a London courtroom alleging that Lewis had helped cover up a scandal involving widespread criminal practices …
      At that time, Lewis had just been named publisher and CEO by Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, but had not yet started. In several conversations, Lewis repeatedly — and heatedly —offered to give me an exclusive interview about the Post’s future, as long as I dropped the story about the allegations.”

      If what Folkenflick says is true, this is a blatant quid pro quo offer to kill a legitimate and important news story at a competing news site. And what follow is that the Post now has a leader with severely tainted ethics. The paper is now bereft of moral leadership, and this crisis cannot stand.

      The only acceptable option to preserve the integrity of the Washington Post is Lewis’s resignation or firing.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      laura

      While his whole, entire sentence is 4 short months, I take some measure of comfort knowing he’ll be enjoying a restricted liberty without whatever it is that he does a lot of. He’ll probably be forced to get a haircut and shower but he’ll probably have the pruno recipe tattooed on his arm in advance. And he’s got another criminal trial on deck this fall. That filthy dude can shit in his hand and clap.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      lowtechcyclist

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      It’s about the Sunrise Movement who wrote a letter praising Biden for his action on Global Warming like a month ago but now is making a big spectacle of not endorsing and bashing him. Doesn’t surprise me as they, much like DSA, have always been more interested in getting attention from Dem-bashing, than anything else.

      This thread is the first I’ve heard of the Sunrise Movement.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      laura

      @rikyrah: It’s the “We build the wall” fraud trial, previously scheduled for this May, but moved to a fall date by Judge…..Juan Marchan. You’ll be surprised to hear that it involves fraud.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      delphinium

      Interestingly enough, that painting was briefly featured in a TV episode that I recently watched.

      And yeah, hope Bannon is soon behind bars.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      hueyplong

      @matt: Candace Owens’ 15 minutes came and went at a time a few years back that pretty much no one will ever bother to pinpoint.  Kind of like a small bloom on a weed pulled long ago.

      We now invoke efgoldman.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      hueyplong

      @laura: That trial will be another time when we snicker about his threat never to shut up.  Being under oath shuts up Republicans like nothing else.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      RaflW

      @rikyrah: Of course Lewis is a sleazeball. But this is probably the only chance to get him tf outta the newsroom before he really wrecks the place.

      He’s showed his ass, and I think we of balloon juice should take this moment of public failure to get after him.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ishiyama

      I, personally, have grokked every election since 1960, but my views on what affected the outcomes cannot be universally accepted, so I will keep them to myself.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      lowtechcyclist

      @CaseyL:

      The debacles that have come after a bunch of young “lefties” sat out Presidential elections (1980, 2000, 2016) has made me look at 1968 much differently than once upon a time. I don’t know if that was the first ratfucked election, but it certainly provided a template for all successive ratfuck elections.

      1968: Mayor Daley

      1980: Ted Kennedy

      Can’t forget those ratfuckers.

      ETA: Also can’t recall any evidence to include 1980 in the set of elections that ‘young lefties’ sat out.  Anderson is generally acknowledged to have pulled at least as many votes from Reagan as from Carter.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      rikyrah

      Snakey (@SnakeyJakey91) posted at 9:09 PM on Wed, Jun 05, 2024:
      He never had the left. The Democrats don’t need the left as they are a very small minority in America who often grossly overestimate their influence on politics. The Dem base is moderate to right leaning. I wish this wasn’t the case but it’s the truth.

      Democrat, Environmentalist, & the establishment (@BlueSteelDC) posted at 6:06 AM on Thu, Jun 06, 2024:
      True-

      The Left thinks threatening not to vote is a strategy.

      No

      It makes you a non customer in a customer relationship, especially how often the left does it.

      So the reliable VOTER is the one who decides policy and is in the center
      (https://x.com/BlueSteelDC/status/1798672801857212799?t=cdtjGRI09WziVU_3MifMig&s=03)

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Geminid

      July 1st isn’t soon enough. That skeazy skank is coming to Central Virginia tomorrow to rally with Bob No-Good. Former 7th CD Rep. Dave Brat will crawl out from under a rock somewhere and make the scene at Powhatan also.

      The Good/McGuire primary race has brought a literal parade of horribles to the 5th District. Marjorie Greene campaigned with McGuire yesterday, and last month Matt Gaetz, Chip Roy and Mark Meadows rallied with Good. Tomorrow Bannon and Brat will stink up Powhatan County.

      McGuire has a chance because Trump has endorsed him. Good made the mistake of endorsing Ron DeSantis last year, so Trump says he’s a TRAITOR TO THE MAGA CAUSE!!! This fight is unlikely to help the Democrat in an R+9 district, but it’s still nice to watch.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Maybe I am missing something, but it sure seems like the political media gave that “Trump refers to one of his show’s contestants with the N word” story about 36 hours before they let it die. By Monday, it will be like this conviction never happened.

      I’m not being a doomsayer, just noting that the political media continues to promote and protect Trump while running repeated Biden is old stories. We really have our work cut out for us.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Brachiator

      “There’s nothing that can shut me up and nothing that will shut me up. There’s not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up,” he told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Washington.

      As long as he goes to jail, this is acceptable.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      sab

      @Geminid: Yikes. Your language is usually so measured and thoughtful.

      I feel for you. My fellow Ohioans chose JD Vance in a reasonably fair and open election.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Suzanne

      I just had the most frustrating email exchange. I asked a mechanical engineer for the approximate size of a duct thickness. I provided him the floor-to-floor height, and the depth of the structure. He then responded by telling me that e didn’t know the duct size yet, but that the structural thickness was [exactly what I said in my previous email].

      Fuck, I’m tired.

      Reply

