This just dropped:

CNN — A federal judge on Thursday ordered Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1, giving the former Donald Trump adviser a short window to get a higher court’s intervention.

Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress in 2022 … The federal judge presiding over the case, Carl Nichols, had initially paused the sentence while Bannon appealed the conviction. Last month, however, a DC Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously rejected several challenges Bannon made to the case, and prosecutors immediately asked Nichols to send Bannon to prison to begin serving his sentence… The judge, who was appointed by Trump, said that he concluded that he had the authority to lift the hold on Bannon’s sentence, even as an appeal of conviction will continue.

Bannon, predictably, confirming his status as “an idiot, full of sound and fury,” is publicly unbowed:

“There’s nothing that can shut me up and nothing that will shut me up. There’s not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up,” he told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Washington.

We shall see, unkempt Stevie. We shall see.

The thread is open. Let your schadenfreude freak flags fly.

Image: Alessandro Magnano, Interrogations in Jail, between ~1710 and ~1720