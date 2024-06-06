Side-by-side these interviews could not be any starker: Trump is unhinged and motivated by revenge and retribution, says states should be allowed to punish women who get abortions Biden is a steady, capable, commander in chief with the wisdom to lead. pic.twitter.com/MUSnJDf3mW — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) June 4, 2024

A century ago, Rudyard Kipling (former journalist) complained that the people who owned the press demanded “Power without responsibility – the prerogative of the harlot throughout the ages.” For all the improvements in media delivery since then, some things don’t change, and an ownership preference for novelty remains among the strongest.

You know the thing about this? Biden is right. 100% right. He did all of this, when the conventional wisdom that he wouldn't be able to get anything done. Biden's presidency has been enormously transformational, and political media don't care about any of it. https://t.co/m0JKRn898P — ??Dante Atkins?? (@DanteAtkins) June 4, 2024

Politico guy wishes to Speak to the Manager, though:

I’ve barely started the transcript of Biden’s Time interview and at least twice he’s criticized the press, claiming we’re not covering what he wishes we did (I.e. that Russia’s military has been severely damaged during the war) https://t.co/mhOd10eUE2 — Alex Ward (@alexbward) June 4, 2024

From the print interview, “We Are the World Power.’ How Joe Biden Leads”:

… On June 6, Biden will travel to Normandy, France, to memorialize an event that has served for eight decades as a focal point of this vision. He will arrive as the 12th—and certainly the last—American President who was alive on that day in 1944, when 73,000 American troops led the largest amphibious invasion in human history, accelerating Nazi Germany’s defeat and Europe’s liberation. For generations, D-Day has been a hallowed anniversary. The President says commemorating it is as much about the future as the past. “We’re playing [that role] even more,” Biden says. “We are the world power.” Whether this view of America’s role in the world will outlast Biden’s presidency is an open question. Voters face a clear choice this November. Biden calls America’s democratic values the “grounding wire of our global power” and its alliances “our greatest asset.” His presumptive opponent, former President Donald Trump, called for withdrawing American forces in Europe and Asia and has promised, most recently in his April 12 interview with TIME, to cut loose even our closest allies if they don’t do as he tells them. By his own account, Trump sees all countries as unreliable, the relations between them transactional. That sentiment has spread throughout a Republican Party that once championed America’s values abroad. J.D. Vance, the Ohio Senator in contention to become Trump’s Vice President, tells TIME that the D-Day story has become a sepia-toned distraction. “The foreign policy establishment is obsessed with World War II historical analogies,” says Vance, “and everything is some fairy tale they tell themselves from the 1930s and 1940s.”…

… American Presidents must earn a mandate from their fellow citizens, and it’s far from clear that Biden can. In surveys, large majorities say that he is too old to lead. As he walked TIME through the West Wing and sat for a 35-minute interview on May 28, the President, with his stiff gait, muffled voice, and fitful syntax, cut a striking contrast with the intense, loquacious figure who served as Senator and Vice President. Biden bristles at the suggestion that he is aging out of his job. Asked whether he could handle its rigors though the end of a second term, when he will be 86, he shot back, “I can do it better than anybody you know.” Age aside, Biden’s handling of foreign affairs gets poor marks from voters, and not just for the bungled withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan or the ongoing war in Gaza. While 65% of Americans still believe that the U.S. should take a leading or major role in the world, that number is down 14 points from 2003 and is at its lowest level since Gallup began polling the issue two years earlier… This avuncular politicking remains a Biden trademark, one that has helped with allies overseas but failed to unite Americans at home, as Biden pledged when running for President. Not that he has stopped trying. Biden ultimately persuaded Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to move a roughly $95 billion supplemental aid package for Ukraine, the Middle East, and Taiwan. To build support for his Middle East peace package, he has worked both sides of the aisle. On Nov. 8, 2023, Biden sat for two hours in the windowless Roosevelt Room with a bipartisan group of nine Senators who had just returned from the region, asking for impressions from the trip and moderating a conversation between them, Sullivan, and Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk. At the end, he pulled Democratic Senator Chris Coons and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham into the Oval Office for separate 10-minute conversations about next steps in the effort, says Coons. Biden may be right that despite the partisanship, a consensus exists for a values-based, pragmatic role for America in the world. His challenge is to get Americans to focus on that rather than on other issues driven by foreign affairs, like inflation or immigration. Biden denies that his expansion of Trump’s trade war with China will increase prices, and says his only regret about lifting Trump’s anti-immigration measures is that he didn’t do it sooner. His goal in a second term, he says, is “to finish what he started.” At stake is the direction of the world for the coming century. At Normandy, Biden will make the case for what historian Hal Brands says is “the 80-year tradition of internationalism that has been quite good for America and the world.” The alternative, says Brands, would be a “more vicious and chaotic” world where Americans ultimately would be less safe, prosperous, and free, but only after everyone else suffered first…

Well, are you covering these important stories? Observable history suggests Biden's calling a spade a spade https://t.co/1D2vJZ5d8S — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) June 5, 2024

We neutered our biggest geopolitical foe who is a threat to democracies all over the globe and an active threat to Europe, while losing zero American lives and at the cost of sending Ukraine our old junk weapons. https://t.co/Riw3epA6HS — LadyGrey ???????????????????????? (@TWLadyGrey) June 4, 2024

The Wall Stree Journal is fiercely paywalled, but apparently its owners felt called upon to publish an even more dishonest “interview”, presumably lest their allegiance to Chaos for Oligarchs be doubted…

I've seen a lot of journalistic malpractice this last 4 years, but the @WSJ having Democrats sit for on the record interviews with them and not publishing any of them because they dispute their agenda on Biden's age is a new level disgraceful that really shouldn't be ignored. — Tell Hamas – ACCEPT CEASEFIRE NOW!!! (@What46HasDone) June 5, 2024