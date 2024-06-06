On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Captain C
As many of my AZ friends and family are animal lovers and thus have lots of pets, I always get to get some good scritches in on my trips there. While I don’t think I hit my record (I think it was 16 cats and 6 dogs petted in a weeklong trip), I did meet some very nice furfellas…
These, however, are not cute furbabies. They are pigeons fighting over the remains of our meal at Mango’s, a Mexican restaurant in downtown Mesa which is my favorite such restaurant, well, anywhere. “Our” in this case refers to the two former Mesa librarians who were very helpful mentors in my own journey to being a librarian, whom I was delighted to see.
My little cousin’s (once removed) dog Billy, currently residing with my Aunt B while said cousin and her husband tend to their newborn.
One of my friend D’s goats (I don’t recall which one). Remember that I mentioned his menagerie earlier? He and his family have 2 goats, 5 chickens, 3 cats, 2 dogs (now 1, sadly, RIP Whiskey), a rabbit, and a rat.
The rest of these photos are all D’s animals.
Pepper, a Very Good Dog. Likes to help play scrabble.
Jack, a Very Good Cat.
Garfield, a Very Good Cat.
Boba, a Very Good Cat.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings