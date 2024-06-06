Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Let there be snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

I was promised a recession.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Republicans in disarray!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

It’s a doggy dog world.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – Captain C – Arizona – February 2024 : Animals

On The Road – Captain C – Arizona – February 2024 : Animals

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Captain C

As many of my AZ friends and family are animal lovers and thus have lots of pets, I always get to get some good scritches in on my trips there.  While I don’t think I hit my record (I think it was 16 cats and 6 dogs petted in a weeklong trip), I did meet some very nice furfellas…

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Animals 6
Mesa, AZ

These, however, are not cute furbabies.  They are pigeons fighting over the remains of our meal at Mango’s, a Mexican restaurant in downtown Mesa which is my favorite such restaurant, well, anywhere.  “Our” in this case refers to the two former Mesa librarians who were very helpful mentors in my own journey to being a librarian, whom I was delighted to see.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Animals 5
Phoenix, AZ

My little cousin’s (once removed) dog Billy, currently residing with my Aunt B while said cousin and her husband tend to their newborn.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Animals 4
Northeastern Mesa, AZ

One of my friend D’s goats (I don’t recall which one).  Remember that I mentioned his menagerie earlier?  He and his family have 2 goats, 5 chickens, 3 cats, 2 dogs (now 1, sadly, RIP Whiskey), a rabbit, and a rat.

The rest of these photos are all D’s animals.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Animals 3
Northeastern Mesa, AZ

Pepper, a Very Good Dog.  Likes to help play scrabble.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Animals 2
Northeastern Mesa, AZ

Jack, a Very Good Cat.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Animals 1
Northeastern Mesa, AZ

Garfield, a Very Good Cat.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Animals
Northeastern Mesa, AZ

Boba, a Very Good Cat.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.