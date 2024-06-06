Today we have a thoughtful guest post from Nelle, in honor of the day. Seems like a good time for contemplation and reflection.

Fighting the Enemy Within

by Nelle

For the last few days, the local news has been full of commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day today and footage of the veterans, now in their 90’s and 100’s, who went to France for the occasion. I looked for Band of Brothers to watch but came up instead with the Ken Burns documentary, The War, which came out in 2007. I totally missed it then; we lived in New Zealand. The first episode has a lot of interviews of veterans and we found ourselves thinking of our dads.

My dad was a Mennonite pacifist, but he accepted the draft, he said, for two reasons. One, in gratitude for taking him in as an immigrant (he came from what is now known as Ukraine, but then was Russian territory). He believed that, while he wouldn’t carry a gun, he couldn’t say no to a country that gave him a chance at a new life and allowed him to escape the Holodomor.

Secondly, and he didn’t say this for a long time, he had seen what war does to women and children (the German invasion of WWI and the Russian “civil” war that lingered in his area longer than most anywhere). While he wouldn’t talk about the details, Red soldiers were quartered in their house, with four young women, his mother, and two little boys. Bucha, Ukraine can give us a clue. He had an obligation not to turn his back on those who suffer.

In February of 1944, my father-in-law got leave in San Diego i to quickly go up to see his new son, who is now my husband. Then he shipped out to the Pacific. I don’t think he saw his family again until the war’s end.

Mr. Lewis, down the street from me when I was growing up, had shrapnel in his body. Almost all the kids in my cohort, born in 1951, had fathers who were overseas during the war.

As far as I knew, none of our fathers talked about it, but my dad got Christmas cards from guys he served with and even met up, in the 80’s, with a prisoner of war he had cared for on one of the crossings. The man wrote a book, entitled The Enemy has My Face. That was a generation of men who faced Nazis and they paid a huge price, as did their families stateside.

What was it like for us, growing up with these men as fathers and grandfathers? How do we meet their legacy? What did we know about our mothers and their contributions? (My mother sewed uniforms in a factory; my mother-in-law, who by then had an MIT degree in architecture, worked for Douglas Aircraft drafting airplane designs). What do we owe them as we face the fascists within the country now, fascists who co-opt our own warnings about them as the enemy within and project it onto us?