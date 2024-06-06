Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

When we show up, we win.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Bark louder, little dog.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

A consequence of cucumbers

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Please don’t feed the bears.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Reflection: Fighting the Enemy Within

Reflection: Fighting the Enemy Within

by | 56 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Today we have a thoughtful guest post from Nelle, in honor of the day.  Seems like a good time for contemplation and reflection.

Fighting the Enemy Within

by Nelle

For the last few days, the local news has been full of commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day today and footage of the veterans, now in their 90’s and 100’s, who went to France for the occasion.  I looked for Band of Brothers to watch but came up instead with the Ken Burns documentary, The War, which came out in 2007.  I totally missed it then; we lived in New Zealand.  The first episode has a lot of interviews of veterans and we found ourselves thinking of our dads.

My dad was a Mennonite pacifist, but he accepted the draft, he said, for two reasons.  One, in gratitude for taking him in as an immigrant (he came from what is now known as Ukraine, but then was Russian territory).  He believed that, while he wouldn’t carry a gun, he couldn’t say no to a country that gave him a chance at a new life and allowed him to escape the Holodomor.

Secondly, and he didn’t say this for a long time, he had seen what war does to women and children (the German invasion of WWI and the Russian “civil” war that lingered in his area longer than most anywhere). While he wouldn’t talk about the details, Red soldiers were quartered in their house, with four young women, his mother, and two little boys.  Bucha, Ukraine can give us a clue.  He had an obligation not to turn his back on those who suffer.

In February of 1944, my father-in-law got leave in San Diego i to quickly go up to see his new son, who is now my husband.  Then he shipped out to the Pacific.  I don’t think he saw his family again until the war’s end.

Mr. Lewis, down the street from me when I was growing up, had shrapnel in his body.  Almost all the kids in my cohort, born in 1951, had fathers who were overseas during the war.

As far as I knew, none of our fathers talked about it, but my dad got Christmas cards from guys he served with and even met up, in the 80’s, with a prisoner of war he had cared for on one of the crossings.  The man wrote a book, entitled The Enemy has My Face.  That was a generation of men who faced Nazis and they paid a huge price, as did their families stateside.

What was it like for us, growing up with these men as fathers and grandfathers?  How do we meet their legacy?  What did we know about our mothers and their contributions?  (My mother sewed uniforms in a factory; my mother-in-law, who by then had an MIT degree in architecture, worked for Douglas Aircraft drafting airplane designs).  What do we owe them as we face the fascists within the country now, fascists who co-opt our own warnings about them as the enemy within and project it onto us?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aziz, light!
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cacti
  • Captain C
  • Chris
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • coozledad
  • danielx
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • E.
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jeffg166
  • John S.
  • JoyceCB
  • Kelly
  • Kristine
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Nelle
  • No One of Consequence
  • NotMax
  • peter
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • smith
  • TBone
  • Tony G
  • trollhattan
  • Van Buren
  • WaterGirl
  • wenchacha

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    56Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      It’s chilling to think of being a young woman with the soldiers being quartered in your house.  Nowhere to run, not even safe in your own house.

      Here’s something I wonder about.  For those who rape and pillage, does war bring out the worst, or allow the (sick) freedom to be as awful as you are?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kelly

      I knew one man that landed on Omaha Beach. Never got past the sand. “Shot in the ass ’cause I couldn’t dig fast enough” he’d say with a laugh. The wound in his ass healed well enough but he was also hit in a heel. Walked with a slight limp the rest of his life. He felt he got off easy. His war was over June 6th.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      John S.

      What do we owe them as we face the fascists within the country now

      They’re not just fascists, they want a theocracy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cacti

      My grandfather served in the Pacific.  All of my great uncles were in Europe.  One in the Third Army with Patton.  One was captured at the Battle of Bulge and tortured by the Germans in a POW camp, and had nightmares about it the rest of his life.  Another was a navigator on a B-17 that was shot down but he managed to survive.

      I revered every one of them and I hang my head when I see how their legacy has been squandered and a fascist movement allowed to take root in the United States.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      James Doohan (Star Trek‘s Scotty) on D-Day:

      “The sea was rough,” Doohan recalled of his landing on Juno Beach that day, an anecdote included in his obituary, which the Associated Press ran on June 20, 2005. “We were more afraid of drowning than [we were of] the Germans.”

      The Canadians crossed a minefield laid for tanks; the soldiers weren’t heavy enough to detonate the bombs, the AP story continued. At 11:30 that night, Doohan — a pilot and captain in the Royal Canadian Artillery Regiment — was machine-gunned, taking six hits. One bullet blew off his middle right finger, four struck his leg and one hit him in the chest. A silver cigarette case stopped the bullet to the chest. Source

      Reply
    9. 9.

      geg6

      My Uncle Bud was dropped behind enemy lines just before the Normandy invasion.  Took him five days to find the rest of unit and he fought in Europe until the end.  My Uncle Walter was in the Navy in the Pacific and was in a lot of those island hopping battles with the Japanese.  My dad, the youngest, was in the Army Air Corps.  He was a mechanic and stayed mostly stateside (he felt they didn’t want to send him in harm’s way much due to his brothers) but did get sent to Britain for a while just before and after DDay to help service the massive amount of planes being deployed.  But most of his war was spent in Biloxi, which he despised due to the heat and the massive racism.  Made him, formerly not paying attention to such things, a big anti-racist.  My mom spent the war as a bookkeeper at J&L Steel.  They both taught us kids the lessons they learned and told us about what our uncles did (neither uncle talked much about their war to us kids).  I am grateful to have had parents who contributed to defeating Germany and Japan and who took the lessons they learned and, not only passed on to us, but lived them until they died.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @WaterGirl:

      A highly recommended book:

      https://www.amazon.com/Good-bye-Mermaids-Childhood-Hitlers-Berlin/dp/0826216900

      Story of a girl growing up in Nazi Germany with a mother who was decidedly anti-nazi.  She talks about the bombings and more harrowingly, the Soviet troops in Berlin in 1945.

      I got to know her later in life as I did research on what happened to her mother’s boyfriend as the war ended.  She passed away last year after a long and very full life:

      https://www.independent.com/2023/08/01/in-memoriam-karin-finell-1930-2023/

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chris

      Being half-French, half-American, a huge history nerd, and someone whose politics at the end of the day boil down to “there is literally nothing worse than fascism and no one I won’t ally with to stamp it out,” June 6th is basically my own personal national holiday.  Went to the beaches in Normandy multiple times when I was in Paris, including on the 6th one time for the 55th anniversary.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chris

      @WaterGirl:

      Here’s something I wonder about.  For those who rape and pillage, does war bring out the worst, or allow the (sick) freedom to be as awful as you are?

      Both?  With a side order of “war peer pressures the shit out of you to join in on the atrocities, or at the very least look the other way or you’ll end up fragged.”

      It’s like our police problems: sure there are good people who join the police, but they either get washed out in training or get harassed into silence.  And, every so often, end up “inexplicably” dead.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Melancholy Jaques

      My parents story is common, if not typical. My father was in the Navy. My mother and her mother took trains from Cleveland to Oregon where my parents were married. After two weeks, my mother & her mother returned to Cleveland. My parents did not see each other again for three years. My father spent the war in the Pacific, my mother worked at Jack & Heintz making aircraft parts. The war ended, my father came home, and my parents produced seven baby boomers. When I was a little kid, it seemed like nearly every other kid I knew had the same story.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony G

      @Kelly: One of my uncles did not land on D-Day — a fact that might have saved his life — but his division was among the hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops that landed in Normandy in the weeks after D-Day.  He was a 19-year-old kid — just a year out of high school — when his division landed.  His division was in combat almost continuously for almost 11 months, until Nazi Germany finally surrendered in May of 1945.  He was in the major battles in Western Europe in 1944-1945 — including the Battle of Hurtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge, and his division liberated one of the Nazi death camps in Germany shortly before Hitler blew his brains out.  His specialty was clearing German land mines — so he was always in danger whether he was being fired on or not.  Like most of the men of that generation, he almost never talked about the war — and when he did he’d make jokes (telling his kids that he spent the war peeling potatoes in a mess hall).  That generation saved the world, and they did it without a lot of bragging and bullshit.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tony G

      @Tony G: I also have two Jewish in-laws that survived the Holocaust in Poland.  The fact that almost half of the people in the United States currently support an American Nazi infuriates me to no end.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @E.:

      Beautifully said, E.

      I’ve been watching D-Day coverage since early this morning, and have been moved to literal tears more than once. Not sure why this anniversary is hitting me harder than usual. Maybe because it’s almost certain that most of the veterans won’t be alive to mark the 85th, let alone the 90th. Anyhow — solid addresses and poignant ceremonies today, immense pride in what those young men and women did, and a renewed inspiration to do what is in my own small power going forward.

      I didn’t have any relatives involved in D-Day.  My dad was designated 4F; I had one uncle on duty at Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941, and another (Canadian) who fought in Italy. Both survived for many decades. My family was very fortunate.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Chris

      Wish I had WWII ancestors to talk about, but not really.  Grandpa just barely missed that war, graduating West Point in 1946, spent Korea away from the war zone too, then made up for it with three tours of duty in Southeast Asia (by which point he was in the Green Berets), which apparently left him disillusioned enough that he told a reporter point-blank that it was a “dumb war,” instantly ending any hopes of promotion at a time when he was a colonel with a perfectly good shot at making general.

      He died before my parents even married, so all I’ve heard from him is stories and a tape recording he gave to some students talking about the war.  There’s a lot I’d have liked to ask him.  But I do think about how World War Two must have loomed over his service.  He would’ve been part of an entire generation of men who grew up in the afterglow of the war thinking that the U.S. Army meant “freeing the world from fascism to make it safe for democracy,” and then, when he finally did get sent off to war, being told “actually, the U.S. Army means helping the drug dealing warlord on Hilltop A to win his gang war with his sworn enemy, the drug dealing warlord on Hilltop B.  Isn’t it inspiring?  Be all you can be, boys!”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Captain C

      My Dutch relatives were still in the Netherlands, so suffered 5 years of occupation (my mother was born in Amsterdam 2 weeks after D-Day).  My Opa taught at the underground university after the Nazis closed the official ones in 1943 after finally realizing that most Dutch were not prepared to be Good Little Junior Aryans.  His 2 brothers and sisters were involved in the resistance; his brother Bas was a head of the student resistance and was apparently almost nabbed once (the gestapo came looking for him and his mother pleaded ignorance while he escaped out the back).

      Also, they were relatively unscathed by the Hunger Winter of ’44-’45 (when the Nazis stole all the food they could get their hands on) because my Opa also worked for a pharmaceutical company, and they used their equipment to brew gin to trade for food.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jeffg166

      I had a neighbor in center city Philadelphia who was in the Polish  army in 1939. He was also Jewish. Captured at the start of the war he was in a camp from 1939 until it was liberated. He had a number tattooed on his arm. I can not imagine what he went through to survive.

      He once showed me a reparation check he got from German. I think it was monthly. It was for $600. Not nearly enough for the ordeal he lived through.

      I met him because a group of us 20 something year olds used to sit on the stoop of my apartment building. He would come out and try to join in. I figured the time of his life he would have done such a thing he was in a camp. We did become friends.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Belafon

      My grandfather fought in Europe and then drank himself to death over the next 25 years after coming home. His brothers, one of whom fought in the Pacific and the other who decided to fight in both, survived it much better.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      raven

      I’ve become an amateur historian with a focus on my dad’s WW2 experiences in the Pacific. There is a site called Fold3 that houses historical military documents where I have accessed the “deck logs” and “war diary” of his ship and associated units. In December after 9-11 they dedicated the Pacific wing of what was the “D-Day Museum” and is now the “World War Two Museum” in New Orleans.  He and I met in the Easy and went to the parade they held for the vets. Each branch had military trucks with banners for the Army, Marines, Navy and Coast Guard.  My dad was always pretty grumpy about D-Day, he said “I was in 26 god-damned D-Days in the Pacific” but relented to go to that event. I had a really nice digital movie camera that I took with and I filmed the parade. I was at Lafayette square when the truck he was on came along. There was a group holding a sign “Return to the Rock” with the symbol of the 503d Parachute Regiment on it. When I processed the video I saw that my old man looked at the sign and, for just a second, broke into tears. He recovered quickly and went on with the event. I remembered that when he went into the beach of Corregidor with the 1st Battalion of the 503d (they landed the second day by boat) they got pinned down by a Japanese machine gun and he gave first aid to a wounded paratrooper. I’m looking at the binoculars he hung around his own neck while he administered first aid and I have them on my wall. He was a lifelong DuPage County Republican but I like to think he wouldn’t have put up with this fucker but who knows?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I just love reading these stories about various jackals’ relatives and their war experiences. Thanks to everyone who is sharing family anecdotes.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Gin & Tonic

      My father finished medical school in Poland in 1939 and was immediately conscripted as a medic in the Polish army. At some point he was captured and imprisoned by the Germans. At some later point he got out, before the war’s end. The lack of meaningful information in the foregoing is because until the day of his death he never spoke a word about it. I know more about the imprisonment and (presumed) death of *his* father, who was sent to Siberia – hence my understanding that both fascism and communism were and are unalloyed evils.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kelly

      Three of my maternal uncles served in the Army Air Corps. The youngest, Ray, was in training when the war ended. He still qualified for the GI Bill which paid for his chemical engineering degree. The oldest Walt was working at a steel rolling mill when the war started. His job exempted him from service but a couple years in he volunteered. He was bombardier on a B29 out of Tinian island in the Pacific. He was a successful small business man. Owned a hardware store. Uncle Norman joined at the start of the war. He was navigator on a B17 out of England. He came back with what we now call PTSD. Best I can recall he never held a job after the war. Died in his 50’s.

      My father-in-law was pilot of a PBY Catalina in the Pacific. He never forgave Japan. Mrs Kelly to be was worried what her dad would think of the Nissan pickup I was driving at the time, but he didn’t mind.

      They’ve all been gone for quite a few years.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @raven: I’m wondering if you ever got around to reading Henry Clausen’s book, Pearl Harbor: Final Verdict, and what you thought of it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      My paternal grandfather participated in D-Day, coming ashore at Utah Beach as a 25-year-old U.S. Army sergeant. He’d joined the military before the war broke out so spent the early days of it training new recruits, then got shipped to Europe for the invasion.

      I asked him about D-Day, and he said his main concern while wading ashore was keeping the cigars from home that were in his breast pocket dry. Pretty sure he made that up to spare me the awful details. He was a sweet guy who rarely talked about the war. He died in 1987.

      Fast forward to the present, and most of the people in this town where he grew up and I grew up are cowardly shitbags who are longing for a fascist Trump restoration, including many of our relatives. I think my grandfather would be ashamed of them. 

      Reply
    29. 29.

      SFAW

      Beautiful essay. Thanks very much for sharing it with us.

      My father 4F-ed, but my uncle (technically, my aunt’s first husband) was in the Battle of the Bulge; my father said “he wasn’t the same” after that. It was only many years after my aunt divorced him that I got a hint of his behavioral change. [He was always good to me, but his treatment of my beloved aunt was pretty scary — none of which I noticed, being a pre-teen.]

      As a result of being 4F, my father worked for Republic Aviation, as did my grandfather. I still have a cast model of a P-47, which he received when he worked at Republic.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      coozledad

      On February 7th, 1944, my uncle Bruce W. Collins was shot down over Anzio beach when his flight was bounced by FW 190s. The American pilots were still flying Spitfires then, based in Nettuno. It had been a rough week for the allies. His flight officer said they didn’t see a chute.

      No chute meant he missed being captured by the SS on the ground and summarily executed.

      When I hear Trump channeling Hitler, it turns my gut. I want him and his partisans to suffer.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Van Buren

      My father’s cousin was a Captain in the Marines, killed in the invasion of Guam. About 20 years ago I was researching him and was startled to find an interview with a retiring HS soccer coach in upstate NY who mentioned that he had been the catalyst for getting an education. I tracked the guy and we spoke on the phone. He cried as he recounted how my father’s cousin had died in his arms after being hit by artillery fire.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      trollhattan

      This a.m. BBC played an interview with a living Native American veteran of D-Day—99!

      He was a combat medic who, on landing saw many of his comrades sinking to the ocean floor, weighted down by all their combat gear. He spend the landing rescuing as many as he could while under intense fire, bravery that was noted by commanders at Omaha Beach who awarded him the silver star. His best friend was shot and unable to stop the bleeding, he stayed with him as he died.

      Said he found a dark, brushy place to catch some sleep that first night, waking up to find himself surrounded by corpses—American and German—who had been in a firefight the day before.

      He now lives in Normandy and visits the cemetery, reconnecting with those he lost.

      War is a terrible thing we are too forgetful to not repeat, with shocking regularity.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      TBone

      @WaterGirl: recommended viewing.  Sophia is a survivor of The War.  Her eyes, in the truck scene after the rape of her and her daughter (this movie does not show the act, it’s late 1950s) are documentary evidence IMO.  If you watch the movie, just look at her eyes.  Her eyes 💔

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Two_Women

      Sophia’s wiki (she is the definition of badass):

      During one raid, as Loren ran to the shelter, she was struck by shrapnel and wounded in the chin.[13] After that, the family moved to Naples, where they were taken in by distant relatives.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Nelle

      @coozledad: My dad’s hospital ship was off shore at Anzio, stationed to take the wounded.  At one time, he had some photos of the conflagration that the fighting produced, taken from the ship.  I’ve been fascinated by the times our fathers, uncles, grandfathers, might have been in the same place, at the same time.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @geg6:

      My mom spent the war as a bookkeeper at J&L Steel.

      Where was this?  I ask cuz my grandfather was retired on disability and lived in a company house at the Jones & Laughlin Steel Corporation stone quarry in Millville WV.  His son, my uncle, was in WWII, was at Nuremberg for some of the lower-level trials.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      SFAW

      All these stories about jackaltariat relatives are amazing. I wish I didn’t have to go to work today, so I could keep reading them.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      My father was Canadian, so he was in their navy from the time Canada joined the war in 1939. He spent much of his time hunting U-boats in the North Atlantic. The only thing I ever heard him say about it was that he knew there were guys in the subs who wants to live as much as he did.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      peter

      My father, who was a year away from an undergraduate chemistry degree, joined the U.S. Navy in 1943. He was a Pharmacist’s Mate on a ship in the Atlantic which was torpedoed by a U-Boat. No serious damage, but the ship (and crew) spent several weeks in England for repairs. After V-E Day his ship was sent to the Pacific, but they stayed out of the fighting until the Japanese surrendered. He came home, got married, finished his degree, then went on to get a PhD on the G.I. Bill. Like many in his generation, he didn’t talk about his experiences, and it was only after my mom died in 2006 that he opened up and told me about them. I learned a lot about what made my dad the man he was. Too bad I didn’t learn it much earlier.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      smith

      I had a number of relatives involved in the war effort: An uncle in army intelligence, another an AF pilot, and my dad who worked on the Manhattan Project. My mother used to tell us that on the rare occasions they got together during the war conversation was difficult because none of them could say anything about what they were doing.

      The way my dad got involved in the Manhattan Project: He graduated in 1943, and immediately married my mother, and soon after enlisted in the navy. The way my mother told it, the night before he was due to report for basic training, he got a call asking him to report to Oak Ridge instead. His newly-minted degree was in chemical engineering, and they needed people who knew what they were doing to manufacture the exotic chemicals required. They spent the rest of the war in Oak Ridge, and my mother, who, as you can tell was the family historian, had a lot of stories about living in a top secret installation in wartime.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @SFAW:

      Agreed.  I have shit I need to do but can’t drag myself away.

      One of my wife’s late aunts, she had a ‘boyfriend’ late in life (I hate using the term ‘boyfriend’  but can’t come up with anything better) after she and he were widowed.  Met him once.  What a hoot.  I can’t remember how, now, but he was a POW for at least 2 years in Germany, maybe closer to 3.  He recounted the “being marched ahead of the Allies to prevent repatriation” stories I’d read elsewhere.

      Best quirk: when it came to bread, he’d only eat white bread. “For 3 years I had nothing but grainy, brown bread in the camp so I’ll be damned if I’ll eat that stuff now.”  Or words to that effect.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      TBone

      @raven: the movie itself is based on a work of fiction – its Italian name is not though.  Best Actress for Sophia well deserved.  It’s the point, the picture of this moment in time, that’s important (not historical accuracy) in this movie.

      But I appreciate the extra knowledge behind the movie title!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      raven

      @trollhattan:

       

      On 7 April, Bennington aircraft helped stifle the last major action of the Imperial Japanese Navy. The battleship Yamato, escorted by light cruiser Yahagi and eight destroyers, came out of Japan in a desperate attempt to break up the landings at Okinawa. That force, lacking any air cover, was spotted on the 6th by American submarines; and, on the 7th, by American patrol planes. When TF 58 attack groups found the force on the 7th, Yamato, Yahagi, and four of the destroyers were sunk. The four destroyers that escaped also suffered damage but managed to reach the Sasebo Naval Arsenal. Bennington aviators claimed at least two torpedo hits on the battleship at the cost of a single plane from her air group.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Aziz, light!

      “The Russians are coming, hide the girls,” is a well-remembered phrase throughout Eastern Europe.

      My dad served in the Army Air Corps but he never left Arkansas. He kept failing his B-17 piloting tests so they made him an instructor (!).

      My grandfather was 35 when he was drafted after Pearl and served as the radar chief on a destroyer throughout the Pacific war. The younger sailors called him “Pops.” For 40 years he regaled me with war stories about all the action he saw, including the one in which he was nearly killed by a kamikaze pilot. He told me (his words) that the micks and wops would call him a hebe or sheeny or Christ-killer, but he was a semi-pro boxer who would respond with a brutal left jab. The Navy sent him around to other ships to compete in boxing tournaments, then a form of high entertainment for the men at sea.  He came home with a seething hatred of all things and people Japanese (when his TV failed he refused to let us buy him a big new Sony), but 35 years later my brother, then living in Tokyo, returned to the states with a young Japanese bride, and with some effort we changed my zayde’s tune.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      TBone

      My war heroes, Dad and Uncle John, made sure I can shoot a long gun straight “just in case,” over the loud protestations of my mother.  They told her I must not be frightened to use a shotgun if I had to.  My abilities with a pistol are not as good because upper body strength.  My war heroes wanted me to be able to defend myself.  I am still very much anti-gun.  But if the need arises…

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kristine

      Thanks for writing this, Nelle.

      My dad enlisted in the Marine Corps three days after he graduated high school. He wound up a tail gunner in the South Pacific. Like others mentioned here, he only talked about funny events. The only grim item he let slip was a passing comment about ground crews having to hose out the gun turrets after planes returned.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      wenchacha

      Mom and Dad were dating; she was in Nurses’ Training as a Cadette Nurse. She told my dad about Officer Training program, and he qualified with the Navy. He went to Dartmouth, then on to MIT. He failed out of the program there; his tiny rural PA high school did not have enough advanced math and I think it was a lifelong source of shame.

      He went on to the Great Lakes program, learning to be an electrician. His rejection from the Officers training made him something of a target among others. Because he blew his opportunity, and some other guy might have succeeded and not had to go to war. I don’t know how much he heard that, but we also didn’t hear much about the war.

      I kinda hate that he didn’t have a story that he could share when other guys were talking. I think he may have felt “less than” because of it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Nelle

      There have been movies about all of this, but is it too far in the past for the younger ones to relate?  I had a student who chose to write about his grandfather and his time in the Battle of the Bulge.  It was a good freshman research/interview paper.  My student was sort of a cocky frat boy, but when I asked him how old his grandfather was at the time, he quickly said, “Oh, he’s in his eighties.”  I said, “No, how old was he when he went through all of that?”  The color drained from his face.  “He was 18, younger than I am now.”  “Precisely,” I said.

      We need to keep these stories alive if we are going to win our fight.  We come from some resilient stock, even for all their wounds, body, mind, and spirit.  We can do this.  Look at who we descended from.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      danielx

      Amazing stories.

      They add to the rage I feel towards these swine who espouse fascism, whether they admit to it or not.

      “I visited every nook and cranny of the camp because I felt it my duty to be in a position from then on to testify at first hand about these things in case there ever grew up at home the belief or assumption that `the stories of Nazi brutality were just propaganda.’ Some members of the visiting party were unable to through the ordeal. I not only did so but as soon as I returned to Patton’s headquarters that evening I sent communications to both Washington and London, urging the two governments to send instantly to Germany a random group of newspaper editors and representative groups from the national legislatures. I felt that the evidence should be immediately placed before the American and British publics in a fashion that would leave no room for cynical doubt.” – Dwight Eisenhower

      Reply
    53. 53.

      JoyceCB

      My father was ground crew in the Canadian air force.  He was a specialist in what was then very new and secret radar sets small enough to be carried on a bomber.  His squadron was one of the few Canadian ones assigned to the Pacific theatre; he was based first in Ceylon (as it was) and later in Bangalore.  He came home with an abiding hatred of the British and the way they treated the native Indians.

      His only war stories were sanitized jokes and funny stories. It wasn’t until he had a grandson that he began to open up, and write a few pages of memories.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      No One of Consequence

      @John S.: I believe that they do not want a theocracy. There are scant few True Believers amongst them. Religion is merely the vehicle.

      But don’t take my word for it, it’s in their leather-bound paper-weight. Speaker/Pastor/MasturbationStatistician Mike is probably familiar, but I don’t think the lesson has quite sunk in…

      Matthew 6: 5-13

      Peace,

      -NOoC

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Chris

      @coozledad:

      I remember first reading Paxton’s An Anatomy Of Fascism years before “President Trump” was anything but a bad joke, and realizing that literally every conservative I knew would 100% have been a Nazi if they’d been born in Germany in the early twentieth century.  Most of them wouldn’t have been first-hour Nazis, but the Nazis would’ve easily gotten them around to supporting, tolerating, or ignoring each and every one of their actions, and with very little effort, too.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.