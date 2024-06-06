Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Pelosi: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are.” Why not both?

This blog will pay for itself.

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

In after Baud. Damn.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Found liable for massive fraud, is required to post a massive bond, gets a break, then files a *fraudulent* bond!

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Donald Jessica Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / The Kyle Clark Method

The Kyle Clark Method

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: 

I’ve been busy with (good) family stuff, but I had a chance to watch the full CO-4 debate that TaMara posted about the other day, and here are my take-homes.

First, debates are a bit of a conundrum.  Most of them — especially the ones sponsored by the Presidential Debate Commission — are terrible.  When they’re not stilted and dull, they’re taken over by the debater most willing to break the rules.  Yet, normies with a bit of a sense of civic responsibility watch them, so they’re important.  If more debates were moderated the way that the CO-4 debate was, I think normies would be able to learn more about the candidates from them, or at least they’d get some enjoyment from watching the moderators shut down a bunch of bullshitting blow-hards.

Second, what Kyle Clark did in that debate looked easy, but it was hard.  Above all, he had the confidence to control the debate because he seems to feel secure in his position.  Being a well-liked news anchor at a local TV station is a job for life if you want it (Rochester residents will know that Don Alhart retired from 13-WHAM a few days ago after 58 years working at the station).  So he doesn’t have to worry about his bosses’ getting pissed at him for asking hard questions.

Like Alhart, Clark appears to see himself as a bit of a community booster — he wants to make Denver a better place, just as Alhart did in Rochester.  So unlike the cult of the savvy that rules DC journalism, his conception of journalism includes talking seriously about issues that have real relevance.  There wasn’t a single “gotcha” question in the debate he hosted.

That said, there are some specifics of his method that can be adopted by pretty much anyone with a little grit:

  • Pack undisputed facts into your questions.  He asked one of the candidates about his DUI and told the whole story in his question.  His real question was “Why should we trust you if you hid the fact you got a DUI from your fellow Republicans?” but if he hadn’t packed the facts into the question, the candidate could have spent his time quibbling or denying.
  • If they don’t answer your question, point that out.  (This seems so damn simple but I haven’t seen many moderators do it as forcefully as Clark.)  Related to that:
    • Give them a second chance to answer yes/no if it is a yes/no question.
    • But if isn’t a yes/no question, just tell them that they chose to spend their time not answering the question so we have to move on.   This is exceedingly rare in a debate.
  • Debate real issues, but be a stickler on facts.  Republicans, especially, don’t want this because they live in bullshit world where they just warp the “facts” to match their agenda.
  • Don’t argue with the candidates.  When he asked Boebert about the Beetlejuice handjob/vaping incident, she tried to turn it around on him.  He just said his piece while she was trying to talk over him and moved on.  (Her argument that “a private moment” was interrupted in a theater full of 300 people was classic, btw.)

Local TV journalists get shit on a lot, but I’ve always felt that they were pretty good reporters. They’re constricted by the brevity of their form, but in our new paywall journalism world, TV station websites are probably the best, free source of local news left.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • $8 blue check mistermix
  • Baud
  • Bex
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dangerman
  • Harrison Wesley
  • hueyplong
  • JCJ
  • jonas
  • Math Guy
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • strange visitor (from another planet)
  • TaMara
  • trollhattan
  • waspuppet
  • wenchacha
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    4. 4.

      wenchacha

      My husband’s family used to go to the same church as Don Alhart. Definitely a hometown celeb and decent guy.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Baud:

      I can’t think of anyone. I don’t watch a lot of news, so I might be missing some one. It goes against everything that news people have been doing for thirty years or more. It is very rare for anyone to confront Republicans in this manner.

      The best example I can think of that illustrates the ways of the national political media is the contrast in how Matt Lauer spoke to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at that national security interview or whatever they called it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      About 15 months ago, I was in one of his 3 minute pieces.  I mentioned this the other day in the original post.  We were leading an effort to save an historic house from one of Denver’s most odious developers desire to destroy it.  As a former City Councilman refers to that asshole “He’s the Trump of Denver with all the associated psychological issues”.  He’s so odious, the developers here, most of whom are no the ‘Narcissistic Sociopath Spectrum” themselves hate him even more because he’s also a dishonest pile of shit.

      Clark’s producer was the *only* person in local media who actually didn’t edit the rambling assholery out of this guy for the piece.  Instead, he let him ramble (he was our best weapon when he got in front of public, on-the-record, places because, well ‘Donald Trump of Denver’), then gave both me and the then-director of Historic Denver plenty of air time to provide concise, well written statements.

      Thus, it’s no surprise that Clark was like this during a live-action event.  He’s good, lots of integrity and as was said, no member of the Cult of the Saavy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TaMara

      @Mistermix – interesting about Alhart – I believe Kyle is from upstate NY – maybe he strives to be like him?

      I do know there were some contentious contract negotiations a few years back, but I think the #s on his nightly newscast (it’s called Next with Kyle Clark and he structured it) since the pandemic have risen. It was touch and go after the 2016 election when he pissed off a large part of his market with his remarks on why Clinton lost, me included.

      But his do-good for CO persona has earned him quite the audience – including a lot of hate-watchers (got to love it).

      I still haven’t been able to stomach the full debate, so thanks for the being the one to do that, LOL

      Reply
    9. 9.

      rikyrah

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      The best example I can think of that illustrates the ways of the national political media is the contrast in how Matt Lauer spoke to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at that national security interview or whatever they called it.

       

      And then, we found out the depth of Lauer’s misogyny post-election because of the Me Too Movement

      Reply
    12. 12.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @TaMara:

      Hah!  Now you can put a picture to a cranky jackal.

      All my old media training back in my intel officer days plus having to brief way too many high level people so being informative and concise were beat into one really helped in situations like that.

      Mistermix: “I watch RWNJ political debates so you don’t have to.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Harrison Wesley

      What’s with the slagging on Boe-boe-boebert?  If you libtards truly appreciated hard-working Merkins, you’d be applauding somebody who takes a hands-on approach and grasps the root of the problem.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      waspuppet

      You can’t stop someone from lying. What IS your choice is whether you point out that they’re lying, and whether you factor their propensity to lie in the next time they come to you with a breathless piece of news. This is what local journalists, even local political journalists — hell, every department of every news organization — does better than the Peter Bakers of the world.

       

      @rikyrah: Multiple people who covered the first woman major-party presidential candidate turned out to be sexual abusers. Not just slightly worrisome types; actual lose-your-seven-figure-job abusers. Not that I still remember that all these years later or anything.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @wenchacha:

      My husband’s family used to go to the same church as Don Alhart. Definitely a hometown celeb and decent guy.

      A few years ago I was part of the WHAM election coverage (when blogs were a new thing).  Don was wearing American Flag socks.  He’s a nice guy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      p.a.

      Remember the shit W ate when confronted by a real, IIRC Irish, journo?  Use some real journalists for the debates: US-based foreign journos.  (Probably have better perspectives on domestic US issues than those based overseas who I would think focus on US foreign policy.)

      These furriners probably have a better grasp of what the US Gvt has going on than our domestic horserace turds.  Policy?  What is this thing?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @JCJ:  it would make for a fascinating debate. all those sweating politicians, mouths burning, forgetting to lie because their brains (such as they are) are too busy processing the unique and incendiary culinary sensation that is “da bomb” and just blurting out the truth about their plans for a night of the long knives right after the election when only the purest will survive.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      rikyrah

      I can’t remember who brought up the story of this County Clerk being  subject to recall in an 82% Trump County.

      I did a little digging.

       

      Esmeralda County is a county in the southwestern portion of the U.S. state of Nevada. As of the 2020 census, the population was 729, making it the least populous county in Nevada, and the 20th least populous county in the United States.

       

      Now, she was doing two jobs: Clerk and Treasurer. But, still, it’s  a county of 729 people.  She was getting 100k for the job(s). You will never convince me that it’s that hard. Or, that the cost of living is that high. she was doing well for herself on the government dole.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      IDK what the typical broadcast news infrastructure is like nationwide; here, news divisions seem to have had their budgets stripmined and now are shells of their former selves. Separately, the Foxing and Sinclairing of formerly viable channels have drained off any former journalism that may have occurred at those.

      The news choppers are gone. I’m not certain but the remote news vans with their big microwave masts seem rare now. The on-air personalities seem under continual churn but because I stopped watching except during fire/flood/storms, I’m not a good judge.

      Hi-def and 4k have washed out all the older on-air staffers. Those wrinkles and pores don’t look so good on the shiny 85-incher in the rumpus room.

      Very pleased to know the medium remains viable in places. Damn, I wish Bill Clinton would not have blown up the ownership restrictions. It killed more than just teevee.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      rikyrah

      @waspuppet:

      @rikyrah: Multiple people who covered the first woman major-party presidential candidate turned out to be sexual abusers. Not just slightly worrisome types; actual lose-your-seven-figure-job abusers. Not that I still remember that all these years later or anything.

      truth. which is why I will always cop to not understanding THE DEPTH of the MISOGYNY that Hillary faced in 2016. I just didn’t get it.  It was the thing I got most wrong.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      hueyplong

      @Harrison Wesley: “… and grasps the root of the problem.”

      In the GOP-inspired future, grasping the root instead of the shaft will be the only acceptable form of birth control.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      OTOH every once in a while, the local paper sneaks in a headline like this:

      California GOP lawmaker flips on psychedelics, introduces bill to allow limited usage

      Reply
    29. 29.

      jonas

      @rikyrah:But, still, it’s  a county of 729 people.  She was getting 100k for the job(s).

      Wait, forget the six-figure salary. How does a county that small have *any* salaried employees, except maybe for a sheriff and one or two deputies? You’d think the jobs would be seasonal/part time and pay like a small stipend plus a per diem for having to drive in to town for monthly meetings or something.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.