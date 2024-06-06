Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: I ❤️ Madam Vice President Harris

Thursday Morning Open Thread: I ❤️ Madam Vice President Harris

by | 40 Comments

A longish piece from the Washington Blade, and well worth reading in full — “Vice President Kamala Harris details what’s at stake in November”:

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with the Washington Blade by phone on Monday for an exclusive interview in which she outlined the stakes of November’s election for LGBTQ communities and all Americans who are now facing “a profound, unapologetic, and intentional movement to restrict rights.”

The conversation comes at the outset of the Biden-Harris campaign’s roll-out of an aggressive organizing and paid media push for Pride month, which will feature appearances at more than 200 events in June as part of an effort to mobilize LGBTQ and “equality voters” in key battleground states.

Thirty-nine percent of survey respondents in a 2022 poll by the Human Rights Campaign said they consider LGBTQ equality a “make or break” issue, and queer Americans, who comprise a larger share of the electorate than ever before, are considered critical for the president and vice president’s reelection effort.

Harris stressed that these constituents are not monolithic. “What is important to me,” she said, “is that I am in the community where those voters may be, in addition to every other community where I’m listening to their priorities and needs and then being responsive to that.” …

Harris highlighted that issues of safety are among the major priorities for LGBTQ communities and equality voters, pointing to the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and the November 2022 Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, crimes that she said the country must never forget.

“Gun violence,” when “being used because of hate” can “destroy the lives of so many innocent people,” she said, adding, “we know that for so many in the LGBTQ community, those clubs are the only place that a lot of people can go in certain communities to just have joy and [to] feel safe having joy, and now those places have been targeted.”…

In 2004, when 61 percent of Americans opposed the legal recognition of same-sex marriages (per Gallup), then-district attorney Harris officiated some of the first weddings between gay and lesbian couples in defiance of state and federal regulations.

Later, as attorney general, she refused to defend Proposition 8 and petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to repeal the ballot measure, which had amended the state’s constitution to recognize only opposite-sex unions between one man and one woman.

Of the roughly two-dozen Democrats who led major presidential campaigns in 2020, Harris boasted the earliest explicit on-record support for marriage equality — by a long shot. However, even though virtually every elected Democrat and the majority of the American people have since come around on the issue, today the vice president is deeply troubled by the observation that “for the first time, we are seeing a profound, unapologetic, and intentional movement to restrict rights.”…

“Joe Biden and I are very proud to be the most pro-LGBTQ administration in history,” Harris said, “and I think that on the other side of this equation in November, you’ve probably got one of the most anti-LGBTQ administrations in modern history.”

“I am an eternal optimist and I’m also a realist,” she said. “When we fight for our rights, we see progress — and we win. We have to be vigilant, though. We have to see what’s possible and then fight to get there, like passing the Equality Act,” legislation championed by the Biden-Harris administration that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in areas from housing and employment to lending and education.

“We’ve got to participate to get the Equality Act and things like that passed,” Harris said, adding, “I’m also clear-eyed” about “what’s happening on the other side of the ledger” which means taking “seriously that these extremists are making their intentions clear, and we should take them at their word.”…

    40Comments

    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WereBear: Not visible ones? Both my senators are visibly in Mike Lee’s Crybaby Caucus and I’m pretty sure it won’t cost them any votes.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Phoenix turns to ice-filled body bags to treat heatstroke as US south-west bakes

      The season’s first heatwave is already baking the south-west with triple-digit temperatures as firefighters in Phoenix – America’s hottest big city – employ new tactics in hopes of saving more lives in a county that saw 645 heat-related deaths last year.

      Starting this season, the Phoenix fire department is immersing heatstroke victims in ice on the way to area hospitals. The medical technique, known as cold-water immersion, is familiar to marathon runners and military service members and has also recently been adopted by Phoenix hospitals as a go-to protocol, according to fire captain John Prato.

      No doubt Texas will pass a law banning this life saving practice.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      TBone

      Reposting from earlier because this pisses me off. There oughtta be a law.

      Jared Kushner has a real estate deal pending using his dirty, filthy, bonesaw coverup oil money investment firm to build some bullshit hotel in Serbia.  He promised to build an anti-NATO MONUMENT memorial in exchange for said deal that uses language approved by the Kremlin.

      https://digbysblog.net/2024/06/05/oh-jared-2/

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      From a Politico piece on reactions from Delaware residents to Hunter Biden’s trial (ho-hum, say locals), a blazing scandal hiding in plain sight:

      The president still regularly stops by Jannsen’s for lunch, and customers at the deli can order the “Joe Biden” sandwich — maple-glazed turkey, havarti cheese, arugula and champagne mustard.

      Arugula AND “champagne mustard”? Holy hell!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MomSense

      I’m watching the Dday remembrance.  Just thinking about that place gives me chills
      They just showed Biden walking in and those of us who aren’t ableist assholes know he has neuropathy in his feet giving him a shorter gate but I know there will be chatter about it.  I hate people sometimes. Ugh.

      Anyway you know which president didn’t have a shorter gate or fall off his bicycle?  FDR!
      Think the haters would get it if I replied with that?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      @OzarkHillbilly: The GOP faithful like WATBs

      true

      so much so that, even in a county where trump won with 82% of the vote, they think he should have won by more and are recalling the Republican elections clerk over it(!)

      gift link

      “I hope you’re having a blessed morning,” Zakas said. “Unfortunately, a lot of people are still very concerned about the security of their votes. They’ve lost all trust in the system.”  “I’d be happy to answer any questions and explain our process again,” Elgan said.

      “We’re beyond that,” Zakas said. She reached into her purse and set a notarized form on the counter. Elgan recognized it as a recall petition.

      It was an outcome she’d feared for the last three and a half years, ever since former President Donald J. Trump lost the 2020 election, and his denials and distortions spread outward from the White House to even the country’s most remote places, like Esmeralda County.

      It had neither a stoplight nor a high school, and Elgan knew most of the 620 voters on sight. Trump won the county with 82 percent of the vote despite losing Nevada. In the days after the election, some residents began to suspect that he should have won by even more, and they parroted Trump’s talking points and brought their complaints to the county’s monthly commissioner meetings.”

      ..when [GOP Elections Clerk] Elgan continued to stand up at each meeting to dispute and disprove those accusations by citing election laws and facts, they began to blame her, too — the most unlikely scapegoat of all. She had served as the clerk without controversy for two decades as an elected Republican, and she flew a flag at her own home that read: “Trump 2024 — Take America Back.” But lately some local Republicans had begun referring to her as “Luciferinda” or as the “clerk of the deep state cabal.” They accused her of being paid off by Dominion and skimming votes away from Trump, and even though their allegations came with no evidence, they wanted her recalled from office before the next presidential election in November.”

      “Burgans devoted her first several months to learning about the state’s mandatory election safeguards: machine inspections, signature verifications and the certified canvass to confirm each vote. “The reality is Trump lost,” she eventually concluded. “I did a complete 180. Our elections are more accurate and secure than ever before in American history.”

      The challenge was convincing anyone else.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Geminid: No, but I wouldn’t see any ads anyway. Haven’t seen much in the news either. Tho I did see an article a week or 2 ago. Don’t remember what it was about.

      @WereBear: Here in Misery they are unified around the stupid. As I have noted in the past, enthusiasm among the voters has waned. We’ll see if that translates to fewer votes.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker:Arugula AND “champagne mustard”? Holy hell!

      “I’ll have my usual ‘Joe Biden’ sandwich”, said Joe Biden, sporting a new tan suit and playing around with a selfie stick.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MomSense

      @TBone:

      It was 93 here in Central Maine yesterday.  Crazy.  Thankfully the house stayed cool.  I opened the windows last night after and closed them first thing this morning.  I did have a few ceiling fans running last night and I have no idea how expensive that is until I get the first electric bill.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      TBone

      @eclare: 👍 on D Day we remember that NATO is a defensive organization.  But everything about Kushner, et al. is offensive.  The shit pot he is stirring needs to blow up in his pale, pinched face.

      I really don’t like their ability to put hatred in my heart.  It’s not a good feeling and it’s by design.  I will work hard to counteract that today.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Betty Cracker

      @eclare: I’d definitely eat that sandwich but would ask for mayo along with the champagne mustard. I wonder what sort of bread it comes on? They don’t say. Probably a baguette. Yum!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      As politically “in tune” as I am, I’ll admit I don’t pay much attention to the VP.  Hell, I paid more attention to Secretary Pete mainly because I technically worked for him.

      But she’s really shined as VP and given the issues we’ve faced, it’s a perfect time for her.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      TBone

      @MomSense: I absolutely ADORE Maine.  I have a “secret” vacation cabin rental on the shore just across from Mt. Desert Island that is a little dream come true.  It’s not the Taj Mahal, but it has its own little beach and it’s cheap. We used to tent camp at Mt. Desert Island Campground but I can no longer tolerate sleeping outside.

      I envy you your location very much in the summer months.  Remember to grab life by the balls and thoroughly enjoy yourself each and every day!  I am living vicariously through you right now since hubby’s health issues (and mine) prevented a trip to Maine this summer

      The. Lobster. 😍 The blueberry pie. 😍

      Have FUN!!!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Baud

      I think the first tweet put me in a bad mood. If Harris is speaking in person at a Bay Area fundraiser, then most likely the attendees are some pretty well off folks.  They are the last people in the world which Harris should need to give emotional comfort too.  They should be the ones who are giving emotional energy to her for the fight ahead.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      eclare

      Off to get ready for my neighborhood coffee group.  I’ll catch the rest of the D-Day service on the DVR.

      Y’all have a good day!

      Reply

