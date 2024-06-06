Kamala Harris at a fundraiser in Oakland, addressing Democratic despondency: “Do not despair. … We have 153 days left to get this done. … We may have bloody knuckles at the end of it but we are going to win because it's not going to be easy. It's not gonna be easy.” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 5, 2024

NEW: Vice President @KamalaHarris responds to Republicans blocking the Right to Contraception Act pic.twitter.com/k2V0URyaJF — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 5, 2024

BLADE EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris details what’s at stake in November https://t.co/zFA0ACgzEW — Washington Blade (@WashBlade) June 4, 2024



A longish piece from the Washington Blade, and well worth reading in full — “Vice President Kamala Harris details what’s at stake in November”:

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with the Washington Blade by phone on Monday for an exclusive interview in which she outlined the stakes of November’s election for LGBTQ communities and all Americans who are now facing “a profound, unapologetic, and intentional movement to restrict rights.” The conversation comes at the outset of the Biden-Harris campaign’s roll-out of an aggressive organizing and paid media push for Pride month, which will feature appearances at more than 200 events in June as part of an effort to mobilize LGBTQ and “equality voters” in key battleground states. Thirty-nine percent of survey respondents in a 2022 poll by the Human Rights Campaign said they consider LGBTQ equality a “make or break” issue, and queer Americans, who comprise a larger share of the electorate than ever before, are considered critical for the president and vice president’s reelection effort. Harris stressed that these constituents are not monolithic. “What is important to me,” she said, “is that I am in the community where those voters may be, in addition to every other community where I’m listening to their priorities and needs and then being responsive to that.” …

Harris highlighted that issues of safety are among the major priorities for LGBTQ communities and equality voters, pointing to the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and the November 2022 Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, crimes that she said the country must never forget. “Gun violence,” when “being used because of hate” can “destroy the lives of so many innocent people,” she said, adding, “we know that for so many in the LGBTQ community, those clubs are the only place that a lot of people can go in certain communities to just have joy and [to] feel safe having joy, and now those places have been targeted.”… In 2004, when 61 percent of Americans opposed the legal recognition of same-sex marriages (per Gallup), then-district attorney Harris officiated some of the first weddings between gay and lesbian couples in defiance of state and federal regulations. Later, as attorney general, she refused to defend Proposition 8 and petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to repeal the ballot measure, which had amended the state’s constitution to recognize only opposite-sex unions between one man and one woman. Of the roughly two-dozen Democrats who led major presidential campaigns in 2020, Harris boasted the earliest explicit on-record support for marriage equality — by a long shot. However, even though virtually every elected Democrat and the majority of the American people have since come around on the issue, today the vice president is deeply troubled by the observation that “for the first time, we are seeing a profound, unapologetic, and intentional movement to restrict rights.”… “Joe Biden and I are very proud to be the most pro-LGBTQ administration in history,” Harris said, “and I think that on the other side of this equation in November, you’ve probably got one of the most anti-LGBTQ administrations in modern history.” “I am an eternal optimist and I’m also a realist,” she said. “When we fight for our rights, we see progress — and we win. We have to be vigilant, though. We have to see what’s possible and then fight to get there, like passing the Equality Act,” legislation championed by the Biden-Harris administration that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in areas from housing and employment to lending and education. “We’ve got to participate to get the Equality Act and things like that passed,” Harris said, adding, “I’m also clear-eyed” about “what’s happening on the other side of the ledger” which means taking “seriously that these extremists are making their intentions clear, and we should take them at their word.”…

The last part of this interview! @VP: “We have great power, those of us who work in this place, to remind people that we stand with them.” And when she says “I’m very proud of every one of you, OK? Thank you for being a leader in so many ways.” ?? https://t.co/AD7JOVMHUm pic.twitter.com/GY11je0oMc — best of kamala harris (@archivekamala) June 4, 2024

“Cheaters don't like getting caught.” — VP @KamalaHarris reacts to Trump’s guilty verdict pic.twitter.com/NE3bDzjrRH — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) June 5, 2024