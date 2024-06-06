Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

We still have time to mess this up!

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

It’s a doggy dog world.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I am pretty sure Katy Tur wasn’t always such a bootlicking sycophant.

Thursday Night Open Thread: Amusing Ourselves to Death

Thursday Night Open Thread: Amusing Ourselves to Death

by | 24 Comments

We “report”; you deride!

But just maaaaybe…

    24Comments

    6. 6.

      kindness

      Am I surprised to see Trump loyalists turn obvious truths inside-out to support Trump?

      No.

      Am I surprised to see Republicans line up against the courts and law in order to support Trump?

      Again, no.

      Am I surprised to see ‘liberals’ bag on Joe Biden so hard they end up supporting Trump?

      Yea, I didn’t see that coming although I probably should have.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Via reddit

      President Joe Biden says he will not pardon his son Hunter Biden if he’s convicted on gun-related charges
      The president also told ABC News that, regardless of the verdict, he would accept the outcome of the trial, which began this week.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      Thanks, AL.  Sometimes ya gotta laugh instead of scream.

      This fun fact makes me laugh, too

      When 12 Manhattan jurors returned after a day and a half of deliberations on May 30 and convicted Donald Trump of 34 felonies, they added to an astonishing losing streak for the former president.

      Trump and his company have been unable to win over a single juror, out of 42 total, in recent criminal and civil trials.

      “It’s a very remarkable thing. In all these jurors, he didn’t succeed in getting one, not one person,” said criminal defense attorney Robert McWhirter.

      The juries — two in state criminal trials and two in federal civil trials — have unanimously and quickly ruled against Trump. Winning over just one juror is often the baseline hope for defense attorneys, because a jury that can’t reach consensus — known as a hung jury — results in a mistrial. One juror can save a defendant from defeat, at least in the short term.

      Not very competent at criming and not very competent with juries of his peers.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      moonbat

      I want to say that our national televised news started dropping off a cliff as soon as the news divisions were handed over to the entertainment side of the network. And then we were literally in Network, the movie, where the fate of the nation is played with for ratings.

      Newspapers saw the internet cutting into the their profits and said, “Hey let’s do the same thing!”

      I’m heartsick about WaPo being taken over by a bunch of Murdoch cast-offs. Going to go donate to ProPublica.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      Trump fans are dropping like flies.

      Eleven people have been hospitalized while waiting for a rally featuring Donald Thursday in Phoenix, where temperatures climbed to a sweltering 110 degrees and lingered in the triple digits.

      City fire officials confirmed that number at 3 p.m. local time, saying all had been transported to local hospitals due to heat exhaustion while waiting to get into a Turning Point rally featuring the former president. Reporters on the scene shared video and photos on social media of rally attendees being carried off in stretchers and receiving intravenous fluids outside the venue.

      That’s not funny.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      /r/Canada on Reddit is a cesspool of Canadian MAGA, but /r/Ohio seems to be full of libs.

      Go figure.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @Peke Daddy:

      I’ve been remembering Brave New World recently.  I should reread it. It’s been a long time.

      ETA: the major thing he got wrong was “feelies.” Indulging sex isn’t a recipe for control.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Alison Rose

      Ahoy, jackals. The prodigal bitch has returned. Temporarily. Because I’m in need of (non-monetary) help and I’m getting desperate and am therefore totally shameless. Which makes me sound like Trump but them’s the breaks. (Also ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha guilty MFer.) (Also too the sentencing date is my birthday so I am hoping for a nice gift from Justice Merchan.)

      Back to the point: Are any of you a non-retired MD, ideally a GP or psychiatrist, in California? Or perhaps your spouse or child or sibling or someone else close to you is? I know that might sound like I’m inviting you aboard the Good Ship Unethical, but I promise this is for nothing questionable, except for how I question both my own existence and that of this G-dforsaken country at least ten times per day.

      If you answered “aye” to either question, please could you email one of the FPers and ask them to forward you along to me.

      Thank you, gracias, merci, danke, Дякую, תודה, bedankt, mahalo, and so on and so forth.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      News Analysis: Donald Trump says he is prepared to prosecute his political enemies if he is elected this fall. Simply making those threats, legal experts say, does real damage to the rule of law. https://nyti.ms/3wV36it

      Oh really??   You Dump-humping shitstains at the fucking New York Times!  Tell us more!

      Also, go back to 2015 and go fuck yourselves!

      Reply

