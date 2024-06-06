In the eyes of the media, BIDEN is running for president, a job that requires extraordinary acuity, insight, scrupulousness, and patriotism. But Trump is running for Clown President, a job that requires being the biggest goof in the room. And that’s the standard each is held to. https://t.co/4xOfmVZLas
— Will Stancil (@whstancil) March 14, 2024
Good news for pedestrians in Fifth Avenue. https://t.co/0ndTBUq3vv
— David Frum (@davidfrum) June 5, 2024
HBO should do a reboot of “Oz” except it’s the entire staff of the Trump campaign, plus the candidate. https://t.co/ZhXa5gL9vE
— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) June 6, 2024
We “report”; you deride!
The 'legal experts say' line here is incredible. Journalism is the view from nowhere… close to rationality. https://t.co/TxKONFIbuA
— Brian Wasik (@BrianRWasik) June 6, 2024
But just maaaaybe…
I actually think it's a winning issue that he's a complete criminal who is also very bad at crime. He was merely protected by a thousand layers of inherited wealth, power and privilege.
Finally getting a criminal conviction shatters the Teflon myth.
He's Fredo now. https://t.co/pU9o4ELPr4
— zeddy (@Zeddary) June 4, 2024
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings