I hate writing this, because you know I try to focus on the good around us to balance out all the chaos. But I woke up this morning to news that Pride flags were being ripped from homes and unfortunately anyone in CO paying attention to the news, was pretty sure why it was happening. This is so vile, I’m placing the email and tweet below the fold. Please skip this post if it’s triggering, I will totally understand.

A resident spoke with FOX31’s Gabrielle Franklin about some pride flags that were recently stolen in the Denver area. The incident occurred after Colorado GOP’s recent messages to burn pride flags.

Earlier this week, this hateful, vile, email and tweet went out:

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Republican Party marked the start of Pride Month with a mass email attacking “godless groomers” and a social media post calling for the burning of all Pride flags. The state GOP’s move to the far right after a series of electoral blowout losses continued with some of its harshest anti-gay rhetoric in recent years. The Colorado GOP’s mass email titled “God Hates Pride,” read, in part, “The month of June has arrived and, once again, the godless groomers in our society want to attack what is decent, holy, and righteous so they can ultimately harm our children.” The message to Colorado Republicans was headlined with an image reading “God Hates Flags,” a nod to the anti-gay slur on the picket signs of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church. The party’s message was signed by chairman Dave Williams. A post from the Colorado Republican Party on X, formerly Twitter, read simply, “Burn all the #pride flags this June.” Valdamar Archuleta, president of the Colorado Log Cabin Republicans and a candidate for the heavily Democratic 1st Congressional District in Denver, renounced the GOP’s endorsement as a result. “The morons running our state party made it extremely hard for some of us to accomplish our goals for Liberty,” Archuleta posted on X. In a follow-up statement released Tuesday, Archuleta said he could not accept the endorsement of the Colorado Republican Party, calling the party’s email “just hateful” and “disgusting and offensive.”

Republicans are speaking out – but most of them are just tsk-tsking and saying it doesn’t represent Colorado Republicans. Really? Did the email and tweets not come from the official Colorado GOP headquarters? You bet they did.

At least one is taking a solid stand:

Here’s the link to the Facebook post (no account needed to view)

But the shameful award goes to El Paso County GOP – that is where the Club Q shooting was – for their official statement agreeing with the ugly email:

I have lived here long enough to know CO’s recent hateful history – moving back just before Amendment 2 was passed (see all its ugliness here), an amendment so homophobic that businesses refused to darken Colorado’s door for a decade and made the state change how ballot issues could be worded – this one was worded so confusingly folks weren’t sure what they voting for – and so unconstitutional it was struck down quickly. It was the beginning of the end of Focus on the Family’s influence.

I have watched our state go from red to purple to deep purple (I hesitate to say blue, because, you know, this stuff still exists). Our governor is a gay, married, father – who won election and re-election handily, we have our first transgender State Rep. the amazing Brianna Titone, and PrideFest draws an average of 500k participants in Denver alone (there are pride parades all over the state). But there is clearly a lot of work still to do, because this kind of hate cannot stand.

The Republican party in Colorado is in the dumpster, which it deserves. It’s broke, can’t afford to pay any staff or support candidates and the Chairman is stealing what money they have for his own campaign (allegedly, ahem). This was his statement this morning:

Colorado Republican Party Chairman Dave Williams told FOX31 he believes the incident is “likely a hoax,” saying in a statement: “We make no apologies for saying God hates pride or pride flags as it’s an agenda that harms children and undermines parental authority, and the only backlash we see is coming from radical Democrats, the fake news media, and weak Republicans who bow down at the feet of leftist cancel culture.”

I am ashamed and feeling a bit helpless by the vileness – it’s dangerous and I wish I could say it doesn’t represent our state, but until I hear more outrage, we are all complicit.

I welcome any ideas on how best to support our friends and neighbors, not just in June, but always.

I’m going to take the dogs for a walk and then work in the garden for a bit and take some of this rage out on bindweed. I will try and have some kindness for you tonight or tomorrow.