Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People are weird.

Let me file that under fuck it.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Let’s finish the job.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / Colorado GOP Openly Hates LGBTQ+ and Pride

Colorado GOP Openly Hates LGBTQ+ and Pride

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I hate writing this, because you know I try to focus on the good around us to balance out all the chaos. But I woke up this morning to news that Pride flags were being ripped from homes and unfortunately anyone in CO paying attention to the news, was pretty sure why it was happening.  This is so vile, I’m placing the email and tweet below the fold. Please skip this post if it’s triggering, I will totally understand.

A resident spoke with FOX31’s Gabrielle Franklin about some pride flags that were recently stolen in the Denver area. The incident occurred after Colorado GOP’s recent messages to burn pride flags.

Earlier this week, this hateful, vile, email and tweet went out:

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Republican Party marked the start of Pride Month with a mass email attacking “godless groomers” and a social media post calling for the burning of all Pride flags.

The state GOP’s move to the far right after a series of electoral blowout losses continued with some of its harshest anti-gay rhetoric in recent years.

The Colorado GOP’s mass email titled “God Hates Pride,” read, in part, “The month of June has arrived and, once again, the godless groomers in our society want to attack what is decent, holy, and righteous so they can ultimately harm our children.”

The message to Colorado Republicans was headlined with an image reading “God Hates Flags,” a nod to the anti-gay slur on the picket signs of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church.

The party’s message was signed by chairman Dave Williams. A post from the Colorado Republican Party on X, formerly Twitter, read simply, “Burn all the #pride flags this June.”

Valdamar Archuleta, president of the Colorado Log Cabin Republicans and a candidate for the heavily Democratic 1st Congressional District in Denver, renounced the GOP’s endorsement as a result.

“The morons running our state party made it extremely hard for some of us to accomplish our goals for Liberty,” Archuleta posted on X.

In a follow-up statement released Tuesday, Archuleta said he could not accept the endorsement of the Colorado Republican Party, calling the party’s email “just hateful” and “disgusting and offensive.”

Republicans are speaking out – but most of them are just tsk-tsking and saying it doesn’t represent Colorado Republicans. Really? Did the email and tweets not come from the official Colorado GOP headquarters? You bet they did.

At least one is taking a solid stand:

Here’s the link to the Facebook post (no account needed to view)

But the shameful award goes to El Paso County GOP  – that is where the Club Q shooting was – for their official statement agreeing with the ugly email:

I have lived here long enough to know CO’s recent hateful history – moving back just before Amendment 2 was passed (see all its ugliness here), an amendment so homophobic that businesses refused to darken Colorado’s door for a decade and made the state change how ballot issues could be worded – this one was worded so confusingly folks weren’t sure what they voting for – and so unconstitutional it was struck down quickly.  It was the beginning of the end of Focus on the Family’s influence.

I have watched our state go from red to purple to deep purple (I hesitate to say blue, because, you know, this stuff still exists). Our governor is a gay, married, father – who won election and re-election handily, we have our first transgender State Rep. the amazing Brianna Titone, and PrideFest draws an average of 500k participants in Denver alone (there are pride parades all over the state). But there is clearly a lot of work still to do, because this kind of hate cannot stand.

The Republican party in Colorado is in the dumpster, which it deserves. It’s broke, can’t afford to pay any staff or support candidates and the Chairman is stealing what money they have for his own campaign (allegedly, ahem).  This was his statement this morning:

Colorado Republican Party Chairman Dave Williams told FOX31 he believes the incident is “likely a hoax,” saying in a statement: “We make no apologies for saying God hates pride or pride flags as it’s an agenda that harms children and undermines parental authority, and the only backlash we see is coming from radical Democrats, the fake news media, and weak Republicans who bow down at the feet of leftist cancel culture.”

I am ashamed and feeling a bit helpless by the vileness – it’s dangerous and I wish I could say it doesn’t represent our state, but until I hear more outrage, we are all complicit.

I welcome any ideas on how best to support our friends and neighbors, not just in June, but always.

I’m going to take the dogs for a walk and then work in the garden for a bit and take some of this rage out on bindweed. I will try and have some kindness for you tonight or tomorrow.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ArchTeryx
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • CaseyL
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • counterfactual
  • DougL
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • TBone
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      Melancholy Jaques

      There are many puzzles in the American political world, but few are as puzzling as the Log Cabin Republicans.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      There are many puzzles in the American political world, but few are as puzzling as the Log Cabin Republicans.

      The snake bit me again!  Why does it keep doing that?

      Narrator: Your snake “friend” fucking hates you.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      counterfactual

      @Melancholy Jaques: I spent time at a gay campground near Louisville catering to the well-off during the Obama administration. The racism of the GQP is too attractive, and after all, they’re all nice quiet respectable gay men that would never be bothered.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: Most people aren’t deep thinkers.  They picked a team.  Their family and friends are on that team too.  They don’t worry about anything else.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ArchTeryx

      @Omnes Omnibus: And few of them seem to realize that the team they pick in this case reflects their core values. Being D or R is a huge reflection on who you are as a person at this point in time, just as picking NSDAP vs. the Social Democrats was a values call in Germany in the 1930s. This isn’t the Yankees vs. the Red Sox here. This is, to use MLK Jr’s words, the content of your character.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      Maybe folks will believe those who have been telling you that all the anti-TRANS stuff was just the gateway.

      It was ALWAYS about the larger LGBTQIA+ community. They are coming for all of them. Period.

      And, any rights that you have been able to obtain.

      Bet on that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      rikyrah

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      There are many puzzles in the American political world, but few are as puzzling as the Log Cabin Republicans.

       

      Clinging to the Whiteness…clinging to the Whiteness…and all that should come with being a White Male in America.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      ArchTeryx

      @rikyrah: They’re coming for everyone not in their tribe. That’s what the root of it is. They want to eliminate or enslave the rest of us and have sole rule on top.

      Of course, once they have achieved their goals, they start eating each other. But that’s small comfort to the millions they kill first. How long do you think it would take, if they had their way, before they started nuking our own cities?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TBone

      Birds of a Feather.  They’re attacking DOLLY PARTON as a SINNER for crying out loud!

      Lookit THIS 🤡

      https://thefederalist.com/2024/06/06/theres-nothing-loving-about-dolly-partons-false-gospel/

      This author needs more than her fee fees hurt.

      But Parton’s version of love, which includes condoning immoral sexual behavior (“be who you are,” she’s said), is unaligned with God’s vision for humanity. Like so many secularized spiritual leaders, Parton equates love with agreement, but the two are not reciprocal. Love doesn’t mean we must accept sinfulness as good to avoid hurting someone’s feelings.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ArchTeryx

      @TBone: Of course they are. They’ve always hated Dolly Parton because she’s a woman that is not afraid to show how smart she is, speak her mind, and take liberal stances against her own tribe. She also gives a huge amount to her community and a surprising lot of Tennessee will hear no evil about her, no matter how right wing they are. She’s a community icon there and she damn well earned it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      DougL

      @Omnes Omnibus:  The absolute truth in this statement  explains very much of our politics and why the billionaires invest so much in propaganda. Because. It. Works

      Most people aren’t deep thinkers.  They picked a team.  Their family and friends are on that team too.  They don’t worry about anything else.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Republicans are speaking out – but most of them are just tsk-tsking and saying it doesn’t represent Colorado Republicans. Really? Did the email and tweets not come from the official Colorado GOP headquarters? You bet they did.

      Classic “Republican Detachment Disorder” (h/t to Driftglass all those years ago).

      From an economic standpoint (which might have had resonance with the GOP 25 years ago but in today’s GQP, means nothing), they realize that PrideFest in Denver results in 550K people (which is mentioned in the post) spending 550K people’s worth of monies into the state economy.

      There’s a reason why corps with a shitty (and I do mean shitty) track record on things like this, (here’s looking at you the Coors family), are big-time sponsors of PrideFest. Of course while Coors the corporation supports it, the odious Coors family still shovels tons of money to anti-LGBTQ+ groups (I saw specifics earlier in the week but can I pin them down now? Of course not).

      Reply
    22. 22.

      ArchTeryx

      @TBone: I think it was more for the benefit of other readers. I figured you already knew the score. IIRC, you’re a trans woman, or am I thinking of someone else?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      Log Cabin Republicans are people who hate taxes, hate business regulations, and also (not so incidentally) tend to be misogynists and racists. IOW, the GOP speaks to them in all ways… except the inconvenient one of their gayness.

      There are and always have been people who are members of marginalized communities whose own identity is more aligned with their financial status and/or social status. They may even resent being pat of a marginalized community because that’s “not who they are” – and I can actually understand that. I can understand wanting your identity to be something you choose, based on more than your color or religion or gender.

      The problem is one those kinds of communities refuse to grapple with: the homophobes and theocrats in their own goddamn Party are the ones who insist on defining them by the things they don’t want to be defined by, and want to kill them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.