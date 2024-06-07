Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

Not much to report here other than that I have officially decided to see an allergist after fighting it for years. I have been congested and feeling like shit for over a week and it is time to do something about it. Terrified I am going to discover I am allergic to cats or trees or fruit. I can live without everything else.

***

Some mildly good news:

The Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking permission from a bankruptcy court to liquidate his personal assets and deliver the proceeds to the Sandy Hook families who are owed more than $1.4 billion in damages for his lies about the 2012 school shooting.

Mr. Jones also filed a separate bankruptcy for his company, Free Speech Systems, and in a hearing next Friday a judge is to rule whether the company will also be liquidated, an outcome favored by a majority of the families. That would shutter Infowars, effective the day of the ruling. It would also place assets from Infowars’ studios and potentially Mr. Jones’s popular social media accounts in control of the families.

Silencing Mr. Jones, who for years has broadcast lies ranging from denying the Sandy Hook shooting to denying the results of the 2020 election, would be a definitive win for the families.

Fuck that guy.

***

In other good news, apparently a good jobs report today, although CNN is really making life tough for DougJ aka NYT Pitchbot:

I’m rewatching White Collar, and it is fucking criminal how good looking Matt Bomer is. I hate him for that. Makes me think they were on to something with Harrison Bergeron.

    13Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      I am also rewatching White Collar.  And yes, Matt Bomer is definitely the best eye candy.

      I have been trying to think about whether I could handle the serial killer show he starred in, just because I want to watch another show with him in it.  I don’t do creepy and scary well, so I have never watched it.  But damn.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      VFX Lurker

      F–k Alex Jones. Wishing the Sandy Hook families some measure of peace and what justice they can get.

      Matt Bomer — I love him so much as Larry Trainor and the voice of Negative Man in Doom Patrol. Great actor playing a great character in a great show.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      John, once your allergies are typed, once a month allergy shots will hopefully ease your misery AND let you continue loving what you love. I bet it’s the willow tree😏

      Since your sinuses seem to flare up seasonally, I’m guessing pollen related.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      Once Salad was gone for good, I learned I AM allergic to cats. I am currently looking at adopting a dog.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Viva BrisVegas

      I assume this means that Jones has moved all his moveable assets out of reach of the courts and that the Sandy Hook families can have what’s left.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Viva BrisVegas:

      I assume this means that Jones has moved all his moveable assets out of reach of the courts

      My first thought exactly!  I’m sur ehe his everything he could and is leaving them the scraps.  What a terrible human being Alex Jones is.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      Makes me think they were on to something with Harrison Bergeron.

      Careful there, John. I don’t like to think about the handicaps that would be needed to make us equal to, say, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

      Reply

