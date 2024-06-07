Not much to report here other than that I have officially decided to see an allergist after fighting it for years. I have been congested and feeling like shit for over a week and it is time to do something about it. Terrified I am going to discover I am allergic to cats or trees or fruit. I can live without everything else.

***

Some mildly good news:

The Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking permission from a bankruptcy court to liquidate his personal assets and deliver the proceeds to the Sandy Hook families who are owed more than $1.4 billion in damages for his lies about the 2012 school shooting. Mr. Jones also filed a separate bankruptcy for his company, Free Speech Systems, and in a hearing next Friday a judge is to rule whether the company will also be liquidated, an outcome favored by a majority of the families. That would shutter Infowars, effective the day of the ruling. It would also place assets from Infowars’ studios and potentially Mr. Jones’s popular social media accounts in control of the families. Silencing Mr. Jones, who for years has broadcast lies ranging from denying the Sandy Hook shooting to denying the results of the 2020 election, would be a definitive win for the families.

Fuck that guy.

***

In other good news, apparently a good jobs report today, although CNN is really making life tough for DougJ aka NYT Pitchbot:

***

I’m rewatching White Collar, and it is fucking criminal how good looking Matt Bomer is. I hate him for that. Makes me think they were on to something with Harrison Bergeron.