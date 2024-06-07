Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Grey Dawn Open Thread: Notes on the D-Day Commemoration

Grey Dawn Open Thread: Notes on the D-Day Commemoration

At first I thought this was a hoax, but…


      WereBear

      2000 Mules, book and movie, removed from distribution. By convicted felon Dinesh D’Souza.

      Which is two more sentences than it deserved in the first place.

      Betty Cracker

      The late night treatment:

      “Eighty years ago on this day, American, British and Canadian troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to fight the forces of good people on both sides.” — JIMMY KIMMEL

      p.a.

      @WereBear: By any means necessary and good riddance, of course, but it’s not a sign of strength when libel & defamation lawsuits are doing more to protect American democracy than the free “press” and some sectors of the judiciary.

      Reply

