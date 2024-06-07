Brexit continues to get funnier https://t.co/c6W1SKeaja
— Michael Stahlke (@MichaelStahlke) June 5, 2024
At first I thought this was a hoax, but…
British troops had to get their passports checked after parachuting into a French D-Day event.https://t.co/r9ed3eVMbR
— POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) June 6, 2024
Jill and I greeted 30 World War II veterans who fought on the shores of Normandy 80 years ago.
I thanked each of them for their service to our country.
On behalf of the American people, and as Commander-in-Chief, it is an honor to salute you here in Normandy once more. pic.twitter.com/PEQbxjbNMk
— President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2024
President Biden’s reaction to the D-Day anniversary flyover ?????? pic.twitter.com/xNZDoGxUiu
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 6, 2024
In France, D-Day evokes both the joys of liberation and the pain of Normandy's 20,000 civilian dead https://t.co/j1gbkvjkmR
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 5, 2024
'You Saved The World!' Sec. Lloyd Austin Gives Heartwrenching Speech On D-Day Vets 'Final Victory Over Hitler' https://t.co/Ih5cMaCB7G via @mediaite pic.twitter.com/I9NW98VZIq
— Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) June 6, 2024
Biden isn't known for his oratory. But his speech on the 80th anniversary of D-Day was powerful and timely?? https://t.co/KUXo005wVP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 6, 2024
vote for Joe Biden so that when we commemorate the 85th anniversary of D-Day, we're still on the anti-fascist side
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 6, 2024
