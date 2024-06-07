Cactus Jack's, Ahwatukee, AZ

The Noodles show at Cactus Jack’s on my last night in AZ. The Noodles are a long-standing (over 25 years) Grateful Dead band that have been one of the mainstays of the Dead/hippie scene in AZ since the late ’90s. I often see a number of my friends there. While there were a few guys in tie-dye overalls, I’m pretty sure none of them was Cole. It was a fun show and a great way to wrap up my trip.