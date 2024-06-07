Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

“woke” is the new caravan.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Fundamental belief of white supremacy: white people are presumed innocent, minorities are presumed guilty.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Second rate reporter says what?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

The willow is too close to the house.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – Captain C – Arizona – February 2024 : Odds & Ends

On The Road – Captain C – Arizona – February 2024 : Odds & Ends

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Captain C

This is the last of my 2024, Arizona photo sets, just some random stuff from the trip.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Odds & Ends 6
JFK Airport, NYC

At the concourse in JFK there was this bright pink player piano.  When I walked up to it, it was playing some gentle jazz.  Then it switched to a jazzed up version of  ‘Love Me Tender.’

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Odds & Ends 5
In the car somewhere on the Belt Parkway on the way to the airport

I found this typo amusing.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Odds & Ends 4
JFK Airport, NYC

A row of planes at their gates.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Odds & Ends 3
Northeastern Mesa, AZ

The final board from our first Scrabble game (D, R, and me).  This was an unusual game in that I won, which is not common with this crowd.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Odds & Ends 2
Northeastern Mesa, AZ

The fire pit at D’s place, where we played our second Scrabble game.  Filled with glass skulls and misshapen marbles.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Odds & Ends 1
Northeastern Mesa, AZ

Our second Scrabble game.  I finished third, a more usual result.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Odds & Ends
Cactus Jack's, Ahwatukee, AZ

The Noodles show at Cactus Jack’s on my last night in AZ.  The Noodles are a long-standing (over 25 years) Grateful Dead band that have been one of the mainstays of the Dead/hippie scene in AZ since the late ’90s.  I often see a number of my friends there.  While there were a few guys in tie-dye overalls, I’m pretty sure none of them was Cole.  It was a fun show and a great way to wrap up my trip.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.