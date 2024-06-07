On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Captain C
This is the last of my 2024, Arizona photo sets, just some random stuff from the trip.
At the concourse in JFK there was this bright pink player piano. When I walked up to it, it was playing some gentle jazz. Then it switched to a jazzed up version of ‘Love Me Tender.’
I found this typo amusing.
A row of planes at their gates.
The final board from our first Scrabble game (D, R, and me). This was an unusual game in that I won, which is not common with this crowd.
The fire pit at D’s place, where we played our second Scrabble game. Filled with glass skulls and misshapen marbles.
Our second Scrabble game. I finished third, a more usual result.
The Noodles show at Cactus Jack’s on my last night in AZ. The Noodles are a long-standing (over 25 years) Grateful Dead band that have been one of the mainstays of the Dead/hippie scene in AZ since the late ’90s. I often see a number of my friends there. While there were a few guys in tie-dye overalls, I’m pretty sure none of them was Cole. It was a fun show and a great way to wrap up my trip.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings