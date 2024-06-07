Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: GOP Out of Our Uteri!

Putting it in terms that the low-info voter can understand…

Senate Democratic campaigns are launching a month-long blitz on reproductive rights, pressing Republicans on abortion as the second anniversary of the fall of Roe v. Wade approaches, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Republicans have suffered at the ballot box since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion rights case, and Democrats will elevate it as a top election issue this year.

– Campaigns in all battleground states will partake, a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee aide told Axios.

– The blitz will include paid advertising from the DSCC, events hosted by campaigns and local organizations, and social media activity.

The big picture: Senate Democrats will also spend this month voting on reproductive rights bills, marking an all-encompassing barrage from the party on abortion rights.

– The bills have no chance of being considered in the Republican-controlled House, but aim to put Republicans in the tough position of voting against federal protections for contraception…

It's all about controlling women — the go-to resort for angry, weak, insecure men.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      When people ask “how did we get here?” the answer is “too many of us were blasé about real threats.”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      who says birth control “screws up female brains”

      Even I seriously underestimated just how many men were crammed full of ressentiment at their mediocrity.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SFAW

      I’m still waiting for a non-bullshit explanation from RWMFs as to why they’re against women having access to contraception methods.

      No, not really. The only reason they want this is to keep women “in their place.” Any other “explanation” will be a lie, designed to fool the rubes into thinking they have a valid reason for doing this.

      They’re coming for Griswold; the only question is whether they go after it (at ISCOTUS) before they go after Lawrence and/or Obergefell.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Many things seem patently obvious to sane people — such as “people being able to choose birth control for themselves” and “LGBT people should be able to marry whoever they want” and “mind your own fucken business” — and they don’t really grok how recently those sentiments became obvious, and how tenuous that is.

      Part of it, I think, is that we’re sort of socially trained to avoid the three contentious topics (politics, religion, sex) and thus it’s easy to underestimate how many people are fucken reprehensible.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Baud:

      When people ask “how did we get here?” the answer is “too many of us were blasé about real threats.”

      Or “Too many were deaf to the entreaties from others about real threats”.  This has been one long “We Told You So” moment that in this case, I wish we’d been wrong about.

      One thing good going forward from an operational sense is how Dems with an audience are no longer afraid to tap dance around the question of abortion rights.  We’re tackling it straight on with straight on language and not pulling any punches.

      As I said yesterday, VP Harris is *the* perfect person in this role.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SFAW

      @Suzanne:

      crammed full of ressentiment

      I was this many years old when I learned a new word — thanks!

      I disagree re: ascribing it to their “mediocrity,” however. I ascribe it to their (current) inability to control anything/everything that women do.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      In the clip Kirk says birth control causes women to vote for Democrats – the medication acting on their brains.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SFAW

      @Kay: ​
       
      Their entire Partei is like a combination of Goebbels and Dunning-Kruger. If I were smarter, I’d figure out a pithy phrase to encapsulate that for Dem messaging.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bupalos

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Without disagreeing that too many of us are blind to the threats coming at us, I’d emphasize a flip-side. Too many of us are confused about what solidarity means, and how we maintain and strengthen and expand it. This confusion continues to be evidenced by the way we talk about these threats and over particularize our resistance and couch it in terms of particular identity.

      Abortion law is not a threat specific to people with female reproductive gear. It’s a general threat to American freedom. Voting access is not a threat specific to black people or poor people. It’s a threat to American freedom and democracy. Muslim travel bans or mass deportation initiatives are not threats specific to people of middle eastern extraction or to hispanics. They are threats to American freedom and democracy.

      We’re having a terrible time defending against really outrageous attacks that offend the basic sensibilities of what it means to be an American largely because we aren’t able to find the language and mentality of expanding solidarity across identities and tend to collapse into a kind of mindset that subtly works against it. We collapse into making a moral appeal to the nation that essentially sounds like everyone needs to adopt a charitable stance towards particular distinct groups, when we need to be making an argument in terms of a broader understanding of common self interest.

      Reply

