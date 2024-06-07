(Image by NEIVANMADE)

A couple of quick housekeeping notes. First, I’m awake! Apparently I needed the nap more than I thought I did. That’s why tonight’s update is a bit delayed and why I’m going to keep it briefer than usual so I can rack back out.

Second, Rosie is still doing very well post chemo treatment. She has not had the negative reaction that she had after the first couple of treatments of the first round. Thank you all for the thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

Ukrainian air defense was on the front foot last night.

Ukraine took down all five missiles overnight and 48 out of 53 Shaheds. No energy facilities were hit this time. However, Russia still tries to plunge Ukraine into a total blackout. pic.twitter.com/7ARWOC2iCg — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 7, 2024

President Zelenskyy and President Biden met today.

In Paris, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joseph Biden. The Ukrainian leader noted the symbolism of this meeting in France on the sidelines of the 80th anniversary of the Allied Landings in Normandy. “We count on your continued support and standing shoulder to shoulder with us. It is so necessary for our people to feel that we are not alone, that we are with you – our strategic partner,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. During the meeting, the parties discussed our country’s defense capabilities. The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of strengthening the defense of the Kharkiv region and accelerating deliveries within the framework of new military assistance packages from the United States. The Head of State spoke in detail about the situation on the battlefield. He noted that in order to effectively defend itself against daily Russian terror, Ukraine needs the ability to strike military targets in Russia. The President expressed gratitude to Joseph Biden for the leadership of the United States of America in supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula and noted the importance of the participation of the USA in the Global Peace Summit at the level of Vice President. “I hope that this will be the first step on the way to peace. We need peace in Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The leaders discussed preparations for the signing of a bilateral security agreement. The U.S. President assured of further support for Ukraine and pointed out that six funding packages, including the new one, have already been announced since the U.S. Congress passed the resolution. “Today I’m also signing an additional package for $225 million to help you reconstruct the electric grid. And I continue to say that the United States is standing with you. You are the bulwark against aggression. We have an obligation to be there. And so, I’m looking forward to having a detailed discussion with you about where to go from here,” the U.S. President said.

I sat down with President Zelenskyy to announce a new package of security assistance, which includes air defense interceptors, artillery ammunition, and more critical capabilities. Our support for Ukraine is unwavering and I look forward to continuing our discussion at the G7. pic.twitter.com/di4UtXStcd — President Biden (@POTUS) June 7, 2024

In Paris, I met with @POTUS Joe Biden. We discussed Ukraine’s defense capabilities, the battlefield situation, and our preparations to sign a bilateral security agreement. To ensure effective protection against daily Russian terror, Ukraine must be able to strike military… pic.twitter.com/BiKpE9QzXU — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 7, 2024

Because he’s a decent person, President Biden apologized for the delay in US support for Ukraine despite it being largely the result of the GOP majority in the House and minority in the Senate.

True leadership means acknowledging missteps and moving forward together. pic.twitter.com/WHyhDN4sl3 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 7, 2024

President Zelenskyy also addressed both the French National Assembly and held a joint press conference with President Macron. Those videos are below.

Here’s the details on the latest US aid package:

The EU:

Done ✅ Today, the European Commission confirmed that Ukraine had implemented all the remaining steps to start talks. Looking forward to EU Member States decision on adopting the negotiation framework with Ukraine and the actual start of the accession negotiations. — Olga Stefanishyna (@StefanishynaO) June 7, 2024

Germany:

Germany Weighs Sending Ukraine Fourth Patriot Air-Defense System. The final decision has not yet been made.- Bloomberg The Patriot battery could come on top of the three that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has pledged already, including as recently as April, according to… pic.twitter.com/pEMrEg6J4s — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 7, 2024

The pledges to send more Patriot batteries are great. The problem is that the flash to bang between pledge and delivery is taking too long.

Donetsk Oblast:

Ukrainian defenders continue to repel russian attacks in the Donetsk region. 📹: 79th Air Assault Brigade pic.twitter.com/cnkw2Tulc3 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 7, 2024

Kharkiv Oblast:

Beautiful timelapse of the sky in Kharkiv. Despite the glow from Belgorod’s launches, it’s still my favorite sky. Video by Vlad Vasylenko pic.twitter.com/p9waNbijwa — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 7, 2024

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

Russian-occupied Luhansk now. Reportedly, a Russian military base is under attack. pic.twitter.com/kBES7saG2I — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 7, 2024

Russian military base in Luhansk which was targeted today. As Russians claim by ATACMS. Satellite images for June 6 and May 28, 2024 Red building on the left side of the image was hit.

More footages in the thread🧵https://t.co/OkN85G48XZ https://t.co/l38eNQFNuq pic.twitter.com/4ruE6x9ROW — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 7, 2024

/7. During todays strikes on Luhansk one of the Russian air defence missiles failed and crashed into civilian building. As Russian media say, three people were killed when part of the building collapsed. Russian Izvestia media published footages of the debris found in the… pic.twitter.com/R7OlVQSw5f — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 7, 2024

/9. The moment a crash of a Russian failed 5V55 air defense missile on Lugansk pic.twitter.com/QHiHyv8DeC — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 7, 2024

Hlyboke:

A friend shared this video with me today, the 92nd brigade at work, pounding russian positions in Hlyboke. the spot where it drives is very interesting, the devastating effects of it’s 30mm cannon. This assault gave our defenders a small but important tactical gain. Please like… pic.twitter.com/fkY18OWmXS — ✙ Constantine ✙ (@Teoyaomiquu) June 7, 2024

I’m pretty sure this is the Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast, not the one in Odesa or Chernivitsi Oblasts.

I’m also pretty sure this is video of the same exchange – Bradley versus Russia BTR – from a different angle as the one above:

I think this qualifies as arguably the world’s first Brandley drive-by. Fucking legends. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 7, 2024

Novomykhailivka-Vulhedar axis:

Destruction of the same Russian AFV column as in the post attached. Novomykhailivka-Vuhledar area. https://t.co/6a94j6m25b https://t.co/qDiLac5xdP pic.twitter.com/Tn3KWbhHL7 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 7, 2024

Russian occupied Crimea:

It is Pride month after all!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Happy birthday, my best friend ❤️

