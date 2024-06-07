Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 835: A Brief Friday Night Update

War for Ukraine Day 835: A Brief Friday Night Update

A painting by Ukrainian artist NEIVANMADE. The words "NEVER AGAIN" are repeated over and over, from left to right and top to bottom, in a faded, washed out black against a white background. Red, the color of blood, runs and drips down across 2/3rds of the painting. "WHILE YOU TOLERATE TYRANTS" is written/painted in the bottom white corner below the three rows of "NEVER AGAIN".

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

A couple of quick housekeeping notes. First, I’m awake! Apparently I needed the nap more than I thought I did. That’s why tonight’s update is a bit delayed and why I’m going to keep it briefer than usual so I can rack back out.

Second, Rosie is still doing very well post chemo treatment. She has not had the negative reaction that she had after the first couple of treatments of the first round. Thank you all for the thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

Ukrainian air defense was on the front foot last night.

President Zelenskyy and President Biden met today.

In Paris, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joseph Biden.

The Ukrainian leader noted the symbolism of this meeting in France on the sidelines of the 80th anniversary of the Allied Landings in Normandy.

“We count on your continued support and standing shoulder to shoulder with us. It is so necessary for our people to feel that we are not alone, that we are with you – our strategic partner,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed our country’s defense capabilities. The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of strengthening the defense of the Kharkiv region and accelerating deliveries within the framework of new military assistance packages from the United States.

The Head of State spoke in detail about the situation on the battlefield. He noted that in order to effectively defend itself against daily Russian terror, Ukraine needs the ability to strike military targets in Russia.

The President expressed gratitude to Joseph Biden for the leadership of the United States of America in supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula and noted the importance of the participation of the USA in the Global Peace Summit at the level of Vice President.

“I hope that this will be the first step on the way to peace. We need peace in Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The leaders discussed preparations for the signing of a bilateral security agreement.

The U.S. President assured of further support for Ukraine and pointed out that six funding packages, including the new one, have already been announced since the U.S. Congress passed the resolution.

“Today I’m also signing an additional package for $225 million to help you reconstruct the electric grid. And I continue to say that the United States is standing with you. You are the bulwark against aggression. We have an obligation to be there. And so, I’m looking forward to having a detailed discussion with you about where to go from here,” the U.S. President said.

In Paris, I met with @POTUS Joe Biden. We discussed Ukraine’s defense capabilities, the battlefield situation, and our preparations to sign a bilateral security agreement.

To ensure effective protection against daily Russian terror, Ukraine must be able to strike military targets on Russian territory. It is also critical to strengthen the Kharkiv region’s defense and accelerate the delivery of American weapons.

I thank the United States for standing with Ukraine. It is very important for our people to feel that we are not alone, that we are with you, our strategic partner. We also appreciate the United States’ leadership in advancing the Peace Formula.

Because he’s a decent person, President Biden apologized for the delay in US support for Ukraine despite it being largely the result of the GOP majority in the House and minority in the Senate.

President Zelenskyy also addressed both the French National Assembly and held a joint press conference with President Macron. Those videos are below.

Here’s the details on the latest US aid package:

🇺🇸 @DeptofDefense
announced a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at $225 million.

The capabilities in this package include:
◾️Missiles for HAWK air defense systems
◾️Stinger anti-aircraft missiles
◾️Ammunition for HIMARS
◾️155mm Howitzers
◾️155mm and 105mm artillery rounds
◾️81mm mortar systems
◾️M113 Armored Personnel Carriers
◾️Trailers to transport heavy equipment
◾️Coastal and riverine patrol boats
◾️TOW missiles
◾️Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems
◾️Small arms ammunition and grenades
◾️Demolitions munitions
◾️Night vision devices
◾️Spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment

Thank you for supporting Ukraine in our fight for freedom.
Together, to victory!🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸

The EU:

Germany:

Germany Weighs Sending Ukraine Fourth Patriot Air-Defense System. The final decision has not yet been made.- Bloomberg

The Patriot battery could come on top of the three that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has pledged already, including as recently as April, according to people familiar with the matter.

https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-06-07/germany-weighs-sending-ukraine-fourth-patriot-air-defense-system

The pledges to send more Patriot batteries are great. The problem is that the flash to bang between pledge and delivery is taking too long.

Donetsk Oblast:

Kharkiv Oblast:

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

/7. During todays strikes on Luhansk one of the Russian air defence missiles failed and crashed into civilian building.

As Russian media say, three people were killed when part of the building collapsed.

Russian Izvestia media published footages of the debris found in the area claiming that those belong to ATACMS.

The only problem is that these debris shown by Russian Izvestia media are debris of a missile used by Russian S-300/400 air

Hlyboke:

A friend shared this video with me today, the 92nd brigade at work, pounding russian positions in Hlyboke. the spot where it drives is very interesting, the devastating effects of it’s 30mm cannon.

This assault gave our defenders a small but important tactical gain.

Please like and rt, it helps a lot.

I’m pretty sure this is the Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast, not the one in Odesa or Chernivitsi Oblasts.

I’m also pretty sure this is video of the same exchange – Bradley versus Russia BTR – from a different angle as the one above:

Novomykhailivka-Vulhedar axis:

Russian occupied Crimea:

It is Pride month after all!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

З Днем народження, мій найкращий друже❤️

♬ original sound – Zach Bryan Archive

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Happy birthday, my best friend ❤️

Open thread!

