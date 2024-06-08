Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

“Let’s not pretend [Trump] wants to engage in high-minded discourse.”

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

      Kristine

      Just finished mowing the lawn in anticipation of passing showers…which have just started. The rest of the day will be spent on writer business stuff (newsletter, book formatting), writing writing stuff (short story due end of month) and the fitness stuff (steps, light weights, etc).

      I love Henry, moving or still.

      Another Scott

      I just saved about $1700 by not buying a refurbished M3Max MacBook Pro. (I ordered a refurbished Thinkpad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and will put Linux on it, instead.)

      My existing 4 year old browsing laptop has a wonky keyboard and I want to move off Winders where I can…

      Yay me!

      :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      TaMara

      I am baking sandwich rolls (Yay toaster/air fryer oven for not heating up the kitchen) in anticipation of my niece’s arrival tomorrow for a week of hiking. Got some good (and hopefully less crowded) ones planned.

      Mel

      Henry’s sweet expression just made my afternoon better. He’s so darling!

      I’m getting ready to make a cherry cheesecake this evening.

      Steeplejack

      @Another Scott:

      Congrats on the new computer! I love my ThinkPad (T480), especially with my clicky-clicky external mechanical keyboard. Might consider an X1 next time around.

      JoyceH

      I’m just hanging around the house planning to do some house cleaning. I’m mainly keeping an eye on Whimsy. She’s supposed to be coned till her sutures are removed next week and she’s already destroyed a donut collar and is working on the cone. I’ve got another one of each on order and they’re supposed to arrive tomorrow.

      TBone

      Getting ready to use the last of my Amish preserved peach halves in a cinnamon streusel cake.  Contemplating how best to incorporate them so I don’t make mush instead of cake.  They were fabulous pureed in a tangy peach glaze for pork chops this week.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan:  I had to stop watching about 1/3 of the way through – kind of like baklava is so rich you can’t eat the whole thing in one sitting.  I’ll come back to it later.  Wow.

      I assume you didn’t have a hand in creating that?  You are reposting because it’s awesome?

      MattF

      @trollhattan: Ahhh… I’m just a teensy bit suspicious about that one.

      As for me, I’m pushing through the second part of Robert Jackson Bennett’s Divine Cities trilogy.

      trollhattan

      @Another Scott: New hardware always a love/hate thing for me, as I wend my way through the always opaque setup process. “Tell us how much you’d like to spend each month on Office 365. Go!”

      Hoping your love:hate ratio mostly favors the first.

