Looks like we could use a new thread!
This is a Henry photo that I could never get – Henry standing still!
Supervising the Amazon delivery, apparently.
What’s everybody up to?
Just finished mowing the lawn in anticipation of passing showers…which have just started. The rest of the day will be spent on writer business stuff (newsletter, book formatting), writing writing stuff (short story due end of month) and the fitness stuff (steps, light weights, etc).
I love Henry, moving or still.
eclare
Henry! Yay!
I am a sloth as I listen to the yard guy mow my lawn.
I tip him well.
Another Scott
I just saved about $1700 by not buying a refurbished M3Max MacBook Pro. (I ordered a refurbished Thinkpad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and will put Linux on it, instead.)
My existing 4 year old browsing laptop has a wonky keyboard and I want to move off Winders where I can…
Yay me!
:-/
Cheers,
Scott.
Villago Delenda Est
Henry: “Is something in those boxes for me?”
Mel
Henry’s sweet expression just made my afternoon better. He’s so darling!
I’m getting ready to make a cherry cheesecake this evening.
Steeplejack
Congrats on the new computer! I love my ThinkPad (T480), especially with my clicky-clicky external mechanical keyboard. Might consider an X1 next time around.
trollhattan
Mild repurposing of Trump campaign event to gleeful effect. Not to mention a handy Trump criming rollup list.
JoyceH
I’m just hanging around the house planning to do some house cleaning. I’m mainly keeping an eye on Whimsy. She’s supposed to be coned till her sutures are removed next week and she’s already destroyed a donut collar and is working on the cone. I’ve got another one of each on order and they’re supposed to arrive tomorrow.
Jackie
@trollhattan: If only this would truly happen 😂
TBone
Getting ready to use the last of my Amish preserved peach halves in a cinnamon streusel cake. Contemplating how best to incorporate them so I don’t make mush instead of cake. They were fabulous pureed in a tangy peach glaze for pork chops this week.
@trollhattan: I had to stop watching about 1/3 of the way through – kind of like baklava is so rich you can’t eat the whole thing in one sitting. I’ll come back to it later. Wow.
I assume you didn’t have a hand in creating that? You are reposting because it’s awesome?
MattF
@trollhattan: Ahhh… I’m just a teensy bit suspicious about that one.
As for me, I’m pushing through the second part of Robert Jackson Bennett’s Divine Cities trilogy.
trollhattan
@Another Scott: New hardware always a love/hate thing for me, as I wend my way through the always opaque setup process. “Tell us how much you’d like to spend each month on Office 365. Go!”
Hoping your love:hate ratio mostly favors the first.
