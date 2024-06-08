Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: ‘Earthrise’ Astronaut Bill Anders, Flying Free

Per CNN, “Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders, who took iconic ‘Earthrise’ photo, dies in plane crash”:

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release an aircraft went down off the coast of Jones Island.

The dispatch center got an initial report around 11:40 a.m. PT, which said an “older model plane was flying from north to south then went into the water near the north end of Jones Island and sunk,” the sheriff’s office said.

The United States Coast Guard later announced the pilot’s body was recovered by a dive team after an hourslong search that involved multiple agencies and covered 215 nautical miles. The San Juan Islands are located about 90 miles north of Seattle.

William Anders, born on October 17, 1933, in Hong Kong, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1955 and after being commissioned in the US Air Force, he earned his pilot’s wings the following year, according to the US Naval Academy’s website…

He was selected in 1964 as an astronaut by NASA and served as backup pilot for the Gemini 11 mission in 1966 and the Apollo 11 flight in 1969. Anders logged more than 6,000 hours of flying time, according to NASA.

Anders and fellow astronauts Jim Lovell and mission commander Frank Borman, who died in November 2023, flew aboard the first lunar orbit mission in December 1968 on Apollo 8. Anders served as the lunar module pilot for the historic flight.

From the spacecraft, Anders captured an iconic image of Earth showing the moon’s surface in the foreground during the Apollo 8 flight on Christmas Eve 1968, titled “Earthrise.”

“We came all this way to explore the moon, and the most important thing is that we discovered the Earth,” Anders famously said.

      OzarkHillbilly

      From parched earth to landslides: crisis in the prosecco hills of Italy

      Paola Ferraro marches through the neat grids of vines that chequer the slopes of Monfumo and rattles off the number of ways violent weather hurts her family’s prosecco production.

      Spring frost kills buds, summer hail storms thrash leaves, long droughts starve vines of water, while strong rains spark landslides that drown them in mud.

      In the rugged hills of Asolo, halfway between the canals of Venice and the peaks of the Dolomites, the farmers that produce prosecco, one of the most popular sparkling wines in the world, have been plunged into crisis mode by the tempestuous weather that has arrived with the climate crisis.

      “It feels like there’s no time,” says Ferraro, from Bele Casel winery, whose grandmother lit candles and prayed during once-rare hail storms that have started to hit earlier in the year and pack more of a punch. “It’s changing so fast.”

      Those Chinese thought of everything when they pulled this global warming hoax.

      Spanky

      @Halteclere: I would like to think he suffered a medical emergency in the air, and was gone before he hit the water.

      Going out while doing what you love is the best way.

      Nukular Biskits

      @OzarkHillbilly:   @Geminid:

      A Balloon Juice classic (slightly reformatted):

      You know the drill:

      Global warming isn’t happening.

      Iif it is happening then it’s not caused by human behavior.

      If it is caused by human behavior then we can’t do anything about it.

      If it is caused by human behavior and we can do something about it, then that something is too expensive.

      If it is caused by human behavior and we can do something  about it that is not too expensive, then that something is not what Democrats are proposing.

      And Al Gore is fat, he flies too much, look at his electricity bill, and sometimes when he goes somewhere it snows there, which is very ironic.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I know Asolo!

      I worked one winter in Vicenza in one of the first TCP/IP-based setups in the intel system plus the first operational use of drones for photo recon (launched from the then-ancient and now long gone USS Saratoga).  We were prepping to launch the air offensive against the Serbs the following spring.

      That’s wonderful country as you’re out of the industrial areas surrounding Venice.  To the west of Asolo is Bassano del Grappa, gorgeous place with a museum to grappa (it’s a wonder I ever got out of there the last time I visited in 2017).

      Cittadella is to the SW, small town with a completely intact medieval wall.

      Just south of Asolo is Castelfranco Veneto, the ruined castle there is part of a park.

      Tons of Palladian mansions all over the region.  It’s a wonder day-trip by car to view them.

      delphinium

      RIP and at least he went out doing what he enjoyed.

      On another note, his fellow astronaut, Frank Borman was featured in this song by The Crystal Method.

