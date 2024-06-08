Legendary astronaut and photographer. A hero for me and many. pic.twitter.com/EF7ddTImze

Anders was one of the first three humans to travel to the Moon and captured one of the most iconic, inspirational, and influential photos of all time, titled Earthrise.

Per CNN, “Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders, who took iconic ‘Earthrise’ photo, dies in plane crash”:

… The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release an aircraft went down off the coast of Jones Island.

The dispatch center got an initial report around 11:40 a.m. PT, which said an “older model plane was flying from north to south then went into the water near the north end of Jones Island and sunk,” the sheriff’s office said.

The United States Coast Guard later announced the pilot’s body was recovered by a dive team after an hourslong search that involved multiple agencies and covered 215 nautical miles. The San Juan Islands are located about 90 miles north of Seattle.

William Anders, born on October 17, 1933, in Hong Kong, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1955 and after being commissioned in the US Air Force, he earned his pilot’s wings the following year, according to the US Naval Academy’s website…

He was selected in 1964 as an astronaut by NASA and served as backup pilot for the Gemini 11 mission in 1966 and the Apollo 11 flight in 1969. Anders logged more than 6,000 hours of flying time, according to NASA.

Anders and fellow astronauts Jim Lovell and mission commander Frank Borman, who died in November 2023, flew aboard the first lunar orbit mission in December 1968 on Apollo 8. Anders served as the lunar module pilot for the historic flight.

From the spacecraft, Anders captured an iconic image of Earth showing the moon’s surface in the foreground during the Apollo 8 flight on Christmas Eve 1968, titled “Earthrise.”

“We came all this way to explore the moon, and the most important thing is that we discovered the Earth,” Anders famously said. …