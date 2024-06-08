Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

No Justins, No Peace

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

In after Baud. Damn.

The Supreme Court is corrupt. Democrats must win in November and force court reform.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Second rate reporter says what?

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

Saturday Night Dim Bulbs Open Thread: The Ongoing Ensh*ttification of the GOP

No, really — Erick ‘Voice of the GOP Gated Community’ Erickson said that. And he wasn’t the only one, per Jon Chait, at NYMag:

President Biden commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a traditional American speech about the civic values this country has taken from that event: Democracy is good, fascism is bad, allies are necessary, etc.

Conservatives had two plausible options in response. The highbrow rejoinder would be to praise the speech and note that of course they, too, were rooting for Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan. The lowbrow response would be to circulate misleading clips of Biden to make him look older than he actually is. (Many of them did this.)

But some elite conservatives chose a third option: Angrily denounce the platitudes about democracy as an attack on their own values…

Biden noted, “Ukraine has been invaded by a tyrant bent on domination.” He warned, “To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators is simply unthinkable.” He denounced “isolationism.” He praised democracy and warned about authoritarianism:

Now, we have to ask ourselves: Will we stand against tyranny, against evil, against crushing brutality of the iron fist?
Will we stand for freedom? Will we defend democracy?

What part of that do conservatives object to? Trump doesn’t claim to be an isolationist, a lover of dictators, or an opponent of democracy. They insist he doesn’t want to break up NATO and only wants to toughen up the allies. His supporters only take attacks on these things as an attack on Trump because they understand he actually loves dictators, believes in isolationism, and hates democracy…

Breaking!!!

And then there was Trump’s Phoenix rally on Thursday, sponsored by low-rent scam-front Turning Point (TP-USA)…


You’d think the least they could’ve done would be to hand out paper cups of water… or maybe some nice cool Flavor-Aid.

Phoenix resident:

And the payoff, for the lucky winners?

On the ‘bright’ side, I’m not sure even the extremely experienced Republican turd-polishers are gonna be able to drag this decompensating degenerate to the finish line, a whole five months from now.

