It’s interesting that a generic speech about the value of defending democracy would be seen as an attack on Trump. pic.twitter.com/srU1xRC4mr — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 8, 2024

No, really — Erick ‘Voice of the GOP Gated Community’ Erickson said that. And he wasn’t the only one, per Jon Chait, at NYMag:

President Biden commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a traditional American speech about the civic values this country has taken from that event: Democracy is good, fascism is bad, allies are necessary, etc. Conservatives had two plausible options in response. The highbrow rejoinder would be to praise the speech and note that of course they, too, were rooting for Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan. The lowbrow response would be to circulate misleading clips of Biden to make him look older than he actually is. (Many of them did this.) But some elite conservatives chose a third option: Angrily denounce the platitudes about democracy as an attack on their own values… Biden noted, “Ukraine has been invaded by a tyrant bent on domination.” He warned, “To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators is simply unthinkable.” He denounced “isolationism.” He praised democracy and warned about authoritarianism: Now, we have to ask ourselves: Will we stand against tyranny, against evil, against crushing brutality of the iron fist?

Will we stand for freedom? Will we defend democracy? What part of that do conservatives object to? Trump doesn’t claim to be an isolationist, a lover of dictators, or an opponent of democracy. They insist he doesn’t want to break up NATO and only wants to toughen up the allies. His supporters only take attacks on these things as an attack on Trump because they understand he actually loves dictators, believes in isolationism, and hates democracy…

Breaking!!!

Real head scratcher ?? pic.twitter.com/Gh8XwmsZpg — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) June 8, 2024

And then there was Trump’s Phoenix rally on Thursday, sponsored by low-rent scam-front Turning Point (TP-USA)…

Several people were hospitalized at the Trump rally in AZ today after standing in 110 degree heat for hours. Trump held the event during the hottest part of the day because he’s having a $300K/person fundraiser in SF tonight hosted by David Sacks. Story. https://t.co/bofMne6mkY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 6, 2024





Told by @TPUSA the venue for the Donald Trump town hall holds about 2,700 people … but once they reached capacity hundreds of people who had a ticket and waited for hours outside were turned away — Ben Brown (@bdbrown473) June 7, 2024

You’d think the least they could’ve done would be to hand out paper cups of water… or maybe some nice cool Flavor-Aid.

Phoenix resident:

As much as I loathe these people, they are people, and the man’s flagrant disregard for their welfare is gross as hell. https://t.co/5Sd5MwZMbe — Jean-Michel Connard ??? (@torriangray) June 6, 2024

And the payoff, for the lucky winners?

Trump: What they're doing here in Texas… (He is in Arizona) pic.twitter.com/0XZswIeuti — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 6, 2024

it's amazing how stale Trump's material is. Scary migrants. Out of control drug abuse. Promises of mass deportation and musing about using the death penalty. Stories about his bromances with dictators. The big lie. It's the same mind-numbing stuff every single speech. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 6, 2024

Trump: They go to some of these stores, 500 people walk in.. they walk out out with air-conditioners, they strip the whole store. The company goes out of business. The store is vacant for 25 years. The whole city becomes a slum pic.twitter.com/OHgUsl6pot — Acyn (@Acyn) June 6, 2024

On the ‘bright’ side, I’m not sure even the extremely experienced Republican turd-polishers are gonna be able to drag this decompensating degenerate to the finish line, a whole five months from now.