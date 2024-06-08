Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans in disarray!

Found liable for massive fraud, is required to post a massive bond, gets a break, then files a *fraudulent* bond!

No Justins, No Peace

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

In after Baud. Damn.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

      WaterGirl

      @WaterGirl: It is rather awe-inspiring to see all the terrible lilegal things he has been accused of all in one place!

      @different-church-lady:  @karen marie:

      I can’t believe that the only thing that has bubbled up to the surface in the past few days is something that the first two of you don’t recognize.

      It’s the shit-poster who posted on some website about the NY Trump jury and people believed that he knew in advance, and a bunch of MAGAs were thinking maybe there could be a mistrial.

      smith

      @WaterGirl: Here’s one summary of Shitpostergate, including the way Hannity chose to run with it, even after the debunking

      ETA: The shit-poster later issued a statement saying that yes, it was a shit-post, and further delving into his social media history showed him to be a MAGA whackaloon from way back.

      WaterGirl

      @smith: Thanks.  That’s the only thing that bubbled up.  I am hoping to hear about some important stuff that I missed.  Or maybe all we’ve had is bullshit all week?

      smith

      @WaterGirl: More bullshit that I found striking: The Felon is claiming that he’s the one who negotiated lower prices for insulin, not Biden. It’s such an easily disproved claim, but he’s going for it. It will be interesting to see if the usual sycophants feel obliged to back him up, and perform further ritual public humiliation when called on it.

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      Today was 79 degrees and dry in Central Jersey. A perfect day. I was actually productive, I got the laundry done for the week and made caldo de pollo for dinner. I need lots of veggies right now.

      Has anyone here ever applied for Social Security disability? I’ve begun the process and I’d love to pick your brain.

      SomeRandomGuy

      I have multiple foreign cables, all category one intel, that Henry stood still long enough to be photographed. There is now a lot of chatter to the effect of “WTF is Henry?” which soon caused multiple *supremely* paranoid terrorist groups to simultaneously launch pre-emptive strikes against each other.

      So there’s that. But someone finally had the wisdom to say “pics or it didn’t happen,” and the first ten were photoshopped, which continued the open warfare between terrorist groups.

      TBone

      Habs warned us all via CNN that Dotard really is out for revenge if he’s reelected, and as added emphasis, stated that he is not in a happy place right now (insert Ronald McDonald.gif here).

      smith

      @TBone: And Merchan, ever cautious, will hold a hearing on it, get it on record that it was a shit-post, and undercut the grounds for the inevitable appeal. It’s really amazing how random idiots can so easily gum up even the most serious of proceedings.

