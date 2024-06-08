I have been super busy and have basically seen no news for the past 4 days. The shit-poster thing has bubbled up to the surface, but has there been any reporting about anything critical?
I have been super busy and have basically seen no news for the past 4 days. The shit-poster thing has bubbled up to the surface, but has there been any reporting about anything critical?
Open thread.
different-church-lady
The shit-poster thing?
karen marie
Shit-poster thing?
Hahahaha. We said it at the same time. Do we get a prize?
I did see this earlier when someone here linked to it.
Grand Rapids GOP party chair introduces Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/atoyEOwzLw
— 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) June 8, 2024
@WaterGirl: It is rather awe-inspiring to see all the terrible lilegal things he has been accused of all in one place!
@different-church-lady: @karen marie:
I can’t believe that the only thing that has bubbled up to the surface in the past few days is something that the first two of you don’t recognize.
It’s the shit-poster who posted on some website about the NY Trump jury and people believed that he knew in advance, and a bunch of MAGAs were thinking maybe there could be a mistrial.
smith
@WaterGirl: Here’s one summary of Shitpostergate, including the way Hannity chose to run with it, even after the debunking
ETA: The shit-poster later issued a statement saying that yes, it was a shit-post, and further delving into his social media history showed him to be a MAGA whackaloon from way back.
smith
@WaterGirl: More bullshit that I found striking: The Felon is claiming that he’s the one who negotiated lower prices for insulin, not Biden. It’s such an easily disproved claim, but he’s going for it. It will be interesting to see if the usual sycophants feel obliged to back him up, and perform further ritual public humiliation when called on it.
rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)
Today was 79 degrees and dry in Central Jersey. A perfect day. I was actually productive, I got the laundry done for the week and made caldo de pollo for dinner. I need lots of veggies right now.
Has anyone here ever applied for Social Security disability? I’ve begun the process and I’d love to pick your brain.
BellyCat
Thought “shitpostergate” was eversore’s recent reincarnation. //
SomeRandomGuy
I have multiple foreign cables, all category one intel, that Henry stood still long enough to be photographed. There is now a lot of chatter to the effect of “WTF is Henry?” which soon caused multiple *supremely* paranoid terrorist groups to simultaneously launch pre-emptive strikes against each other.
So there’s that. But someone finally had the wisdom to say “pics or it didn’t happen,” and the first ten were photoshopped, which continued the open warfare between terrorist groups.
TBone
Habs warned us all via CNN that Dotard really is out for revenge if he’s reelected, and as added emphasis, stated that he is not in a happy place right now (insert Ronald McDonald.gif here).
TBone
Here’s a good week in review roundup. I didn’t know all of these prior to reading.
https://www.jefftiedrich.com/p/this-week-in-stupid-june-8-edition
