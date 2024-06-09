Our featured writer today is our very own Jennifer Schiff. (Her nym is J.) Let’s give her a warm welcome!

If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, send me an email message. Don’t be shy! I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please get in touch if you would like to be featured.

Finding Gemma Lovegood

by Jennifer Schiff

Hello again, fellow Balloon-Juicers.

I’ve had a very busy nine months, giving birth to two new books—that have nothing to do with Sanibel*—the first of which just came out in May. It’s called Finding Gemma Lovegood, and I realize I’m a bit biased, but I absolutely love this book.

If I had to categorize Gemma, I’d call it a contemporary romance. But it’s not your typical romance novel. Below is a short description.

Assistant editor Hope Halladay has less than a month to find bestselling romance novelist Gemma Lovegood, who’s gone MIA, and get her latest manuscript. But to do so, she must fly to Southwest England and do battle with Gemma’s prickly agent, Oscar Tennant, who doesn’t want to tell Hope where Gemma is. It’s a battle of wills, with Hope determined to win. But the longer she stays in England and learns about Oscar and Gemma, her feelings change. And soon she must make an important decision that could change everything.

I like to think the book has something for everyone, including interesting characters, a horse farm for special needs adults and kids, a local pub, delicious scones, and a costume ball (think Bridgerton). If you enjoy books by Jenny Colgan, Emily Henry, and/or Abby Jimenez, or are looking for a relaxing weekend read, you’ll enjoy Finding Gemma Lovegood.

So where do you find this amazing book? The paperback, which retails for $18, is available wherever books are sold online, including Amazon (which pays me the most royalties), Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, and BAM. Or you can ask your local bookstore or library to order it for you. It’s also available for the Kindle ($6.99) and on Kindle Unlimited.

For more info about this and all of my books, visit Shovel & Pail Press.

*I still can’t write about Sanibel (Hurricane Ian PTSD), though I’m in the process of writing a book featuring my amateur sleuth from my Sanibel books, Guinivere Jones, set in New York City. It’s called A Mocktail for Murder and should be out late this summer.