Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

I am pretty sure Katy Tur wasn’t always such a bootlicking sycophant.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

The lights are all blinking red.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Cole is on a roll !

Found liable for massive fraud, is required to post a massive bond, gets a break, then files a *fraudulent* bond!

Tick tock motherfuckers!

You are here: Home / Authors In Our Midst / Jennifer Schiff

Jennifer Schiff

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

Our featured writer today is our very own Jennifer Schiff.  (Her nym is J.)  Let’s give her a warm welcome!

If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, send me an email message.  Don’t be shy!  I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please get in touch if you would like to be featured.

Finding Gemma Lovegood

by Jennifer Schiff

Hello again, fellow Balloon-Juicers.

I’ve had a very busy nine months, giving birth to two new books—that have nothing to do with Sanibel*—the first of which just came out in May. It’s called Finding Gemma Lovegood, and I realize I’m a bit biased, but I absolutely love this book.

If I had to categorize Gemma, I’d call it a contemporary romance. But it’s not your typical romance novel. Below is a short description.

Assistant editor Hope Halladay has less than a month to find bestselling romance novelist Gemma Lovegood, who’s gone MIA, and get her latest manuscript. But to do so, she must fly to Southwest England and do battle with Gemma’s prickly agent, Oscar Tennant, who doesn’t want to tell Hope where Gemma is.

It’s a battle of wills, with Hope determined to win. But the longer she stays in England and learns about Oscar and Gemma, her feelings change. And soon she must make an important decision that could change everything.

(Click on the image of the jacket for a longer description.)

1I like to think the book has something for everyone, including interesting characters, a horse farm for special needs adults and kids, a local pub, delicious scones, and a costume ball (think Bridgerton). If you enjoy books by Jenny Colgan, Emily Henry, and/or Abby Jimenez, or are looking for a relaxing weekend read, you’ll enjoy Finding Gemma Lovegood.

So where do you find this amazing book? The paperback, which retails for $18, is available wherever books are sold online, including Amazon (which pays me the most royalties), Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, and BAM. Or you can ask your local bookstore or library to order it for you. It’s also available for the Kindle ($6.99) and on Kindle Unlimited.

For more info about this and all of my books, visit Shovel & Pail Press.

*I still can’t write about Sanibel (Hurricane Ian PTSD), though I’m in the process of writing a book featuring my amateur sleuth from my Sanibel books, Guinivere Jones, set in New York City. It’s called A Mocktail for Murder and should be out late this summer.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • cain
  • J.
  • raven
  • Scout211
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    4. 4.

      raven

      My friends had the only house on their street in Cape Coral  that didn’t get damaged because it was built after they changed the code. The have lived in Brevard, NC for a couple of years now.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      J.

      @raven: Wow! They were lucky. Though Cape Coral didn’t suffer as much damage as Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach did. (It was still pretty bad there.)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Congrats on your new book!

      I’m a contemporary romance reader so I was interested as you described the book.  But you didn’t mention that it’s available as a Kindle Unlimited book!  BRB, downloading now.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.