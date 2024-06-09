Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – What’s Everybody Watching?

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Since I spaced out and didn’t plan a Medium Cool post tonight, this seems like a good time to ask what everybody is watching.

Plus, I need a new treadmill show.  I finished Three Pines, and Deadloch seems like it could be interesting but it’s too slow for treadmill material.  Any suggestions?  Seems like I have way too many streaming channels, which is undoubtedly true, but I don’t have Hulu.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Not sure what you mean by a “treadmill” show and too lazy to look up.

      But if you haven’t watched ‘Deadloch’, watch it.  It’s Newhart (second show) Meets Crime Procedurals.

      We’re in the middle of season 1 of “The Killing” but I’m guessing I got that rec from here and you’ve already seen it.

      ‘The Silence of Water’ is somewhat atmospheric but both seasons have been engaging, plus, it’s in yet another scenic spot in Italy.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Percysowner

       

      @Jager: I always enjoyed White Collar, in fact I just started rewatching it. I love competence and the show has a lot of competence.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      hells littlest angel

      I just started watching Red Eye, which is fun (and I’ll watch anything with Lesley Sharp in it), but I don’t know if its far-fetchedness will hold up for six episodes.

       

      Deadloch is one of the most excruciatingly unfunny things I’ve ever seen. Madeline Sami is for all I know a wonderful person, but her performance in this is just appalling. If her career suffers, well, it should.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      wonkie

      I’ve been watching The Gentleman. It’s a fun mix of dark humor, genuine tension, and satire with enough warmth and character development to keep me emotionally involved. Plus I can usually understand the dialog. (We use the captions for the deaf for most shows that aren’t in American English). I’m into escapism these days–not for me dramas set in the US, except Fallout. I don’t mind a drama premised on the US having been bombed out of existence. Other shows? Black Flag–pirates. All of the male characters are sweaty and dirty at all times, but the women all have clean hair and clothes, kind of like old cowboy movies. Actually, the show is like old cowboy movies in some other ways: lots of action, lots of good-hearted fallen women, evil outlaw enemy etc. It differs from old cowboy movies in that the forces of law and order are the enemy, but the main male protagonist dreams of retiring from crime, which I think was a theme on Gunsmoke a couple of times. What else? The Tourist, which I didn’t like. The convoluted plot is the main positive feature of the show, IMO. I also liked the lady cop thought there were times I wanted to shake her. However, I got way past tired of it. Not sure why. Maybe I just never cared about the main character.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Phylllis

      I’ve been watching No Offense on Acorn. Three seasons, 1st with 8 episodes and the last two with six. British female-centric cop show set in Manchester. Couldn’t say if it’s treadmill material, but I’m halfway through season three and it hasn’t gone off the rails for me yet

      Reply
    7. 7.

      PST

      I rewatched Band of Brothers on Max over the weekend. I can’t believe that ran almost 25 years ago. It is moving, and in reading about the production it appears that far less was fictionalized than in most series today based on historical events (like The Crown).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I am rewatching season 5 of Babylon Berlin in preparation for the upcoming US release of season 4. I just want Lotte to survive and not become a Nazi. I don’t ask for much. I am also watching Bergerac, a British cop show from the early ’80s, set on Jersey, starring Tom Nettles who later starred as the first Inspector Barnaby on Midsomer Murders. Seeing Nettles as the young, rebellious cop is kind of fun. Plus the Channel Islands are an interesting location.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      My wife is watching ‘3 Body Problem’ and really liking it.  I should probably watch it simply because of the Chinese Cultural Revolution aspect of it.

      How far back in terms of series do you want to go?  I never know what people have watched.  We still love “I, Claudius” although the production values are definitely not up to current standards.  Doesn’t matter.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      I am re-watching White Collar, and I see that it took only a handful of episodes before they went back to the original show intro.  Boy, the one they tried to switch to in season 3 SUCKED,

      Reply
    13. 13.

      karen marie

      I started watching The Outlaws after it was recommended here (but I don’t remember by whom). It’s pretty good but it makes me nostalgic for The Misfits.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      billcinsd

      I pretty much watch soccer, game shows and adventure/archaeology shows like Unearthed and Expedition Unknown. I guess Time Team, too. I have been rewatching Tim Hutton’s Nero Wolf Series, too

      Reply
    17. 17.

      karen marie

      @wonkie:  Did you mean Black Sails?  I hadn’t heard of it but Our Flag Means Death pretty much ruined any other pirate shows for me.

      I looked up Black Sails on IMDB, and this made me laugh:

      The language spoken is questionable throughout the series. There is no agreement on when the F word came into being as a swear word; the educated classes are constantly saying “you and I” when it should be “you and me”; and there is regular use of “excuse me”, which is a more modern Americanism, instead of “I beg your pardon”.

       

      But, yeah, let’s have primary, secondary and post-secondary schools focus LESS on English and writing.

      I’m especially touchy about this at the moment because I’m having to transcribe a ratty little half-day trial with only two witnesses, both of them Boston Police officers and both of them functionally illiterate. It’s horrible having to listen to these fuckwits mangle language and transcribe it in a way that it’s comprehensible.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      Many others have recommended Monsieur Space , whose ending had issues.  Nevertheless, Clive Own’s performance was inspiring, which has led me to rewatch The Maltese Falcon, Rear Window, Vertigo, and Chinatown.  Chinatown is the least impressive.

      Reply

