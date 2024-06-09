Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Since I spaced out and didn’t plan a Medium Cool post tonight, this seems like a good time to ask what everybody is watching.

Plus, I need a new treadmill show. I finished Three Pines, and Deadloch seems like it could be interesting but it’s too slow for treadmill material. Any suggestions? Seems like I have way too many streaming channels, which is undoubtedly true, but I don’t have Hulu.